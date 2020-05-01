GE: Evaluating The Post-BioPharma Balance Sheet

GE still has plenty of debt and other obligations, but its liabilities are now at reasonable levels relative to the company's long-term earnings power.

After selling its BioPharma unit for net proceeds of approximately $20 billion, GE has ample cash to cover near-term cash burn and at least two years of debt maturities.

General Electric has been working to pay down its debt in recent years, mainly through a series of asset sales.

A combination of ill-advised acquisitions, a spike in estimated insurance liabilities, and a collapse in the profitability of several business units caused General Electric's (GE) leverage to spiral out of control a few years ago. By the end of 2017, the company had $134.6 billion of borrowings, $38.1 billion of insurance liabilities, and over $40 billion of pension and other post-retirement obligations, compared to just $82 billion of cash and investments.

Fixing this tattered balance sheet has been one of GE's top priorities for the past two-plus years. It has made incredible progress over that period, largely due to a series of asset sales. A month ago, GE capped off its disposition activity with the sale of its BioPharma business to Danaher (DHR) for net proceeds of approximately $20 billion.

This deal closing came just in the nick of time. General Electric (especially its crown jewel business, GE Aviation) will face massive earnings and cash flow pressure over the next couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet while some GE bears have questioned the adequacy of the company's balance sheet moves in light of the new market realities, these concerns appear overblown from a long-term investment perspective.

Much less debt and much more cash

In a recent article, I briefly noted that GE had significantly improved its balance sheet in 2018 and 2019. By the end of last year, the company had reduced its gross borrowings to $90.9 billion: down 32% from two years earlier. Insurance liabilities increased somewhat relative to the end of 2017, but pension and other post-retirement liabilities fell by $10 billion due to pension contributions and other factors.

Despite all this debt reduction activity, GE managed to end 2019 with somewhat more cash and investments ($84.9 billion) than it had two years earlier. GE's ability to pay down debt and boost its cash balance during a period of weak free cash flow came from selling its transportation business, several parts of its power business, a significant chunk of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR), and various other assets.

The BioPharma sale has allowed GE to improve its balance sheet further. The company's Q1 earnings report showed that cash and investments rose by nearly $5 billion sequentially to $89.6 billion, while borrowings fell by more than $5 billion to $85.2 billion.

(Source: General Electric Q1 2020 earnings release, p. 8)

However, since the BioPharma sale closed on the final day of the quarter, the Q1 balance sheet did not incorporate the full impact of the transaction. Over the past month, GE has continued to reshape its balance sheet.

Digging into the details

The BioPharma sale proceeds boosted the GE Industrial cash balance from $17.6 billion entering 2020 to $33.8 billion by the end of the first quarter. On April 1, GE used $6 billion of its excess cash to repay an intercompany loan from GE Capital. GE Capital in turn used that repayment to fund a tender offer, repurchasing $5.4 billion of debt that was due later this year. GE Capital has also repaid roughly $300 million of debt that matured on April 15.

As of March 31, GE Capital had $66.7 billion of debt, including $29.1 billion that had been assumed by GE. The recent moves would have reduced that to around $61 billion. GE Capital also has another $5.5 billion of maturities between now and year-end, which it should be able to repay from its excess cash.

Separately, GE recently issued $6 billion of new debt with 7- to 30-year terms, using most of the proceeds to fund tender offers for $4.2 billion of debt maturing between 2020 and 2024. This effectively removed near-term refinancing risk, reducing GE Industrial maturities through 2024 to just $3.5 billion.

(Source: General Electric Q1 2020 investor presentation, slide 20)

This still leaves GE with a pro-forma Industrial cash balance of nearly $30 billion: far more than it needs to run the business. (It also has a recently-refinanced $15 billion credit facility and expects to get a backup facility for $5 billion.) Some of this may be needed to cover near-term cash burn, but I expect GE to recover most or all of its Q2 and Q3 Industrial cash burn during the fourth quarter (seasonally its strongest quarter for cash flow by far).

Management plans to maintain extra liquidity in the near term. That seems prudent, as there is still a ton of uncertainty about the near-term business environment. However, I expect GE to deploy most of its remaining excess cash (roughly $12 billion-$15 billion) later this year and in 2021, as its cash flow trajectory becomes clearer.

For one thing, GE is likely to repay the remaining $6.2 billion intercompany loan from GE Capital. That would more or less cover GE Capital's $6.4 billion of 2021 debt maturities. The company also previously said it intends to make a $4 billion-$5 billion pension contribution (see slide 9) to chip away at its pension deficit. GE may hold the remaining excess cash to cover its $1.9 billion of Industrial debt maturing in 2022 and/or make additional capital contributions to GE Capital.

Plenty of obligations, but no cause for alarm

Even if we assume full repayment of the intercompany loan (funding all of GE Capital's debt maturities through 2021) and a $5 billion pension contribution, General Electric's financial obligations would remain substantial. GE Capital would have nearly $50 billion of debt and essentially no excess cash after providing for normal liquidity needs and cash/investments required to offset insurance obligations.

Meanwhile, GE Industrial would have about $20 billion of debt and a still-substantial pension deficit of perhaps $20 billion-$25 billion. (The pension deficit was $22.9 billion entering 2020, and a $5 billion contribution by GE might do no more than offset the negative impact of falling interest rates and weak year-to-date stock market performance on funding levels.) Retiree health and life insurance obligations total another $5 billion.

Net of cash and tax benefits related to future pension contributions, GE's Industrial net debt would likely be in the vicinity of $30 billion. While that's still substantial, it's not overwhelming by comparison to GE's 2019 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 billion excluding BioPharma.

GE has time to finish fixing its balance sheet

Of course, GE's EBITDA is set to plunge in 2020. GE Aviation has recently contributed the bulk of the company's EBITDA, and that business faces severe headwinds, as airlines have reduced flight activity dramatically and aircraft manufacturers are rapidly cutting production. Seeking Alpha contributor Shock Exchange recently noted that S&P has changed its outlook on GE to negative. Moody's has done the same.

(Image source: General Electric)

However, GE's credit rating at both of those ratings agencies sits three notches above junk territory. I do expect ratings downgrades given the increased risk associated with COVID-19. But as long as GE stays at BBB- (or the equivalent) or better, it should maintain access to the capital markets. Moreover, it already has enough cash on hand to fund all of its debt maturities and required pension contributions through at least the end of 2021 (and possibly even 2022).

It's also worth noting that after GE repays the remaining $6.2 billion intercompany loan, the majority of its remaining Industrial net debt will relate to its pension plans and other post-retirement liabilities. As I have discussed previously, GAAP accounting rules make GE's pension liabilities seem worse than they really are. The single number reported in the financial statements is an estimated present value of payments stretching over decades, minus pension plan assets.

Entering 2020, GE's pension plan assets totaled $71.8 billion, and payments for all of its pension plans will average about $5 billion a year for the next decade. (Annual payments will likely start declining sometime in the 2030s.) GE is currently using an average discount rate of about 3% to calculate its pension liabilities. That figure could decline further based on current market interest rates, boosting GE's reported pension deficit (as noted above). But if its pension assets average returns of 5% over the next few decades, GE will actually have to contribute very little to its pension plans going forward.

Air travel demand will recover over the next few years, steadily restoring GE Aviation's strong profitability. Meanwhile, GE is likely to continue making progress on improving the profitability of its turnaround businesses (mainly power and renewables). As a result, the company could surpass its 2019 EBITDA performance as soon as 2023.

Weak credit metrics in the near term are something to keep an eye on, but hardly cause for alarm in light of GE's maturity schedule. That's why the company was able to raise 30-year debt at a very modest interest rate of 4.35% last week. Clearly, debt investors aren't worried about GE's long-term solvency. Indeed, as long as the conglomerate's businesses recover as expected along with the global economy over the next three years or so, long-term investors have little to worry about.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.