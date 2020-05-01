Europe's Economy Tanks

This information just confirms the fact that this economic collapse will be worldwide, and there is little evidence to indicate how and when the world will come out of it.

Much of Europe was already in a recession or on the edge of one before the first quarter, but now the response to the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse.

The news is out, the eurozone collapsed in the first quarter of 2020, dropping at an annual rate of 14.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Well, the story is beginning to come out. The world economy has taken a big hit!

On Wednesday, we got the news that the US economy had dropped by 4.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020.

On Thursday, we got the news that the eurozone fell by an even larger amount in the first quarter of 2020. The decline amounted to an annualized 14.2 percent.

The larger drop in Europe was attributed to the fact that the pandemic hit Europe earlier and European countries responded with a broader lockdown.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, stated: "The euro area is facing an economic contraction of a magnitude and speed that are unprecedented in peacetime." And, she added, "Measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus have largely halted economic activity."

All of Ms. Lagarde's quotes in this article come from the Wall Street Journal article by Tom Fairless, cited below.

Response Of European Central Bank

Ms. Lagarde and the European Central Bank responded immediately.

For one, the ECB provided eurozone banks the cheapest loans it has ever given.

Second, the ECB is considering expanding a €750 billion ($815 billion) bond-buying program. The ECB, she continued, was ready to increase the scale of its new bond-buying program, the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, "by as much as necessary and for as long as needed" to counter the downturn.

The danger: Ms. Lagarde painted a very bleak picture for the future. The eurozone could shrink by as much as 12 percent for the year as a whole. Furthermore, the shape of the recovery is anything but certain.

For the time being, the ECB left its key interest rates unchanged, but said it would offer four-year loans to banks at an interest rate as low as minus 1%.

Concern has been especially been expressed about the weaknesses in particular financial markets, for example the markets for Italian bonds and for Spanish bonds. Their market rates had been going up in recent weeks.

The immediate reaction here was to ease in these rates following the end of Ms. Lagarde's press conference on Thursday.

Tom Fairless noted in the Wall Street Journal that Ms. Lagarde's tone at the Thursday press conference was "a sharply different tone to that struck…at her last news conference on March 12 when she suggested that the ECB wouldn't close spreads - the gap between Italian and German borrowing costs."

Ms. Lagarde is in a different place now. She even suggests that the program could be extended into 2021. There is still much work for the ECB to do.

European Economies Weak

European economies went into this year already in a weakened position. And there were political problems that accompanied the economic ones. Italy, Germany, and France were already in a recession or on the edge of one.

In responding to this situation, the European members were playing their typical game of "kicking the can down the road" in trying to come up with a unified plan to respond to the growing recession.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic has just added to the pains.

In addition to the substantial decline in real GDP, the inflationary picture also continues to weaken. In April, European inflation fell to 0.4 percent down from 0.7 percent the month before. The inflation numbers for Europe have been low for some time now.

Exacerbating the situation, economically as well as politically, there is a major split in performances between Northern Europe, the more prosperous, and Southern Europe.

For example, Austria reported an annualized decline of 9.6 percent while Italy's economy fell by 17.6 percent and Spain's dropped by 19.2 percent. Germany does not release its data until mid-May, but its rate of decline is expected to be closer to Austria's than it is to Spain's.

Some economists have even raised the concern about whether or not the euro can overcome the widening divide between the two areas because the political tensions growing out of the divergent economic results as well as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kicking the can down the road can only last for so long.

And the expectation for the future is even more dismal. With the restrictions only starting to ease in a number of countries, the second-quarter decline in real GDP is expected by economists to be greater than what occurred in the first quarter.

The outlook for the year as a whole is not much better. But no one has a hold on the shape of any recovery. Fear of a second outbreak this fall or so only will cause a delay in spending returning to earlier levels.

Worldwide Result

As the data come in, we see more and more how the impacts of the pandemic are spreading globally. The interconnections within the world allow few if any to escape the pain.

And, as economies throughout the world experience the economic decline, they will face their own dilemmas. For example, look at the political turmoil going on in Argentina and Brazil. And then there is the looming giant of the East…China.

Investors should certainly be aware of this spread of economic distress in making their plans for the future.

We are certainly in a world of "radical uncertainty," a world where there are a lot of "unknown unknowns." This makes it exceedingly difficult for leaders, because in a world of radical uncertainty, no one really knows all of the possible paths out of the current morass. Leaders are having to develop their own narrative for the situation, one that others can attach themselves to in order to deal with what everyone is now facing.

