VOO: Large Caps Better Positioned For Economic Recovery

Background and Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund "invests in stocks in the S&P 500 Index, representing 500 of the largest U.S. companies". The current share price is at $268.75/share and the fund yields 2.02% annually. I covered VOO for the first time at the start of the year and placed a neutral rating on the fund. In hindsight, this was reasonable. While VOO has staged a rally recently, it is still down about 10%, after falling considerably this year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, I am upgrading my outlook on VOO to bullish. While I have concerns about continued volatility in the broader market, as the Covid-19 crisis will continue to present a substantial headwind, this is a relative bullish call compared to alternative options. What I mean is investors could choose many different strategies to play a potential economic rebound, but I believe large cap U.S. stocks remain the preferred choice. Large cap companies are in a better position financially, compared to their small cap counterparts, and should have been able to better withstand the economic fallout. Further, VOO's top sector by weighting is Information Technology. This is a sector that is less capital intensive than many other sectors, which gives the companies within it more flexibility to adapt to changing economic conditions. Further, this is a sector that relies less on industrial activity or physical locations, so it has been impacted less by government mandated shutdowns.

Large Caps Are Better Leveraged Than Small Caps

To begin, I want to take a look at VOO's performance this year relative to its small cap counterpart, the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB). During my review in January, I noted a relatively cautious outlook on equities as a whole, but I recommended large cap exposure for investors concerned with the market's valuation and potential for a correction. I found the weaker margins and higher costs for small caps (as a whole) as a risk that would cause the sector to perform worse than large caps if a correction did occur. While I was partially vindicated with this call, I will be the first to admit I did not expect the virus outbreak to impact global markets in the way that it has. As such, it is important to note that VOO is registered a negative return for the year.

However, when we consider how VB has fared in 2020, VOO's performance does not look so bad. To illustrate, consider VOO's return so far this year, compared with VB, excluding dividends, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, VOO is roundly beating out VB since January 1st. When we consider that VB also has a lower dividend yield, the out-performance by VOO is even more clear.

Of course, this is past performance, and in no way guarantees continued out-performance by VOO. However, I do expect this out-performance to continue. One key reason has to do with how leveraged the respective sectors are. Large caps, and VOO by extension, have much lower debt levels than their small cap counterparts. Importantly, this divergence has actually been accelerating in recent years, compounding the gap, as shown below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

As you can see, small caps had much more debt going in to 2020 than large cap companies. Given the liquidity crunch we saw back in March, coupled with declining revenues and incomes for the vast majority of U.S. corporations right now, this is a very important concern for small cap investors. This tells me that large caps continue to be the safer bet going forward, even if investors are concerned with the general state of the market as a whole.

Tech Sector Positioned Well For A Difficult Climate

My next point concerns the underlying holdings for VOO, and why I feel it may be poised to better handle the challenging economic reality than other options. Specifically, I want to focus on VOO's top sector by weighting, which is Information Technology. At over 25% of total assets, this sector is clearly very important to the overall performance of the fund, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

Of course, there are a number of reasons why I like this particular sector in isolation. However, for this review I am going to focus on the sector's relative attractiveness, compared to the other sectors that make up the market. This primarily has to do with the sector's cost structure, which I view more attractively than other capital intensive sectors.

For comparison, the graphic below shows the cost structure of each sector, with costs broken out in two categories:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

Right off the bat we see that Tech has the lowest total costs, as a percent of sales. This leads to higher margins, and gives the sector more flexibility to withstand economic setbacks. Specifically, they have a greater ability to lower prices to their customers, since they have higher margins to work with. Furthermore, it has helped put them in a better cash position today than the average U.S. corporation. This will ease financial pressures from the Covid-19 crisis, and make them less reliant on government loans.

In addition, there is another takeaway from the graphic that is a positive. Generally, companies where Selling, General & Administration expenses represent a greater share of sales tend to be capital-lite service businesses, such as Tech companies. In fact, these are the most capital-lite in the entire market, which makes sense since companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), among many others, are more service-oriented than product-oriented. By contrast, businesses where cost of goods sold are the bulk of the costs tend to be more capital intensive. The obvious would be Energy and Utilities, which rely on massive production plants to operate. But this also includes consumer-oriented sectors, which manufacture their goods in bulk. Simply, it is easier for capital-lite businesses to maintain operations right now, as government-forced closures of plants and distribution centers impacts them the most. Further, many tech employees can work remote, allowing for a more seamless transition in our current climate.

My takeaway here is this is another reason why buying a broad fund like VOO could be beneficial right now. While VOO tracks the entire S&P 500, it is very tech heavy, and this is a sector I see out-performing right now, and also as we start to recover. Tech firms, with their lower cost structure and ability to adapt better than more capital intensive businesses, should be able to resume normal operations much easier than other sectors. This will allow them to return to pre-crisis profitability levels at a faster pace, which is a net positive for investors in VOO.

Manage Expectations, The Recovery Will Take Time

So far in this review, I had generally expressed an optimistic tone. While I do see equities ultimately ending the year higher, and VOO as a smart way to play this thesis, I have to express a word of caution here. Clearly, the Covid-19 crisis is not going away any time soon. While positive developments will help give equities a short-term boost, this sentiment can quickly erase. For example, multiple states have begun to re-open their economies in a phased approach. While Georgia was the first, multiple other states have begun taking similar actions, some of which are already in progress or will begin in the next few days, as reported by USA Today. While these announcements have been viewed positively by the markets thus far, a reversal is entirely possible if things to not go according to plan. For example, we could see an uptick in infections in these states, which would derail the re-opening effort and also dissuade other states from re-opening any time soon.

Further, just because states are beginning to re-open some businesses, does not mean consumers are going to spend. While investors may be counting on normal operations returning to the businesses that are opening, consumer sentiment figures suggests many people are still worried, which could limit actual spending. I personally see a long road before we hit normalcy, perhaps not even until next year. Consumers are going to have to buy necessities and will undoubtedly be happy to have more choices available to them, but I expect many will remain very cautious on how and where they spend their time and money. Simply, I would expect consumer spending to remain well below pre-crisis levels, which will continue to pressure margins for U.S. companies, large and small.

And there is support for this thesis. Consider consumer confidence readings, which plummeted in April to the lowest level since 2014, and actually registered the sharpest drop since 1973, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is there is plenty that could derail this recovery. Even with positive news, if consumers do not spend, travel, or feel confident enough to invest, markets will not be able to re-test prior highs. The impact will be felt across large and small companies alike, which leaves VOO vulnerable to another correction. Therefore, investors need to consider this risk in their analysis very carefully before buying in now.

Bottom-line

When it comes to deciding where to put new capital now, it is a very difficult decision. Stocks fell off a cliff in March, only to rebound fairly quickly to current levels. Even though the rebound was a welcome sight, this volatility likely unnerved more conservative, long-term investors who want stability. Going forward, it is impossible to predict what the next major move will be. As states begin to re-open and new cases of Covid-19 begin to decline, one has to suspect this will be bullish for equities. However, the economic fallout from massive unemployment, commercial shutdowns, and the possibility of a second wave of infections could just as easily send stocks much lower. At times like these, I recommend sticking with large U.S. companies that have stood the test of time. A clear way to do this would be to invest in a passive ETF like VOO, which tracks the S&P 500. The fund has a low expense ratio, plenty of diversification, and a top sector weighting in Information Technology that I view quite favorably. In times of uncertainty, I believe large cap, domestic plays are the right move for retail investors and, therefore, would recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.