Ryanair: Why The Low-Cost Airline Will Emerge As A Survivor

The airline industry has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of airlines cutting flights by around 90% compared to the same period in 2019. Ryanair (RYAAY) itself currently operates less than 20 daily flights, which represents a 99% decline from its pre-COVID-19 flight schedule of 2,500 daily flights. This has had an unprecedented effect on Q1 2020 profit figures, with heavy losses expected across the sector. However, Ryanair has several features that distinguish its current position from other airlines - which will also help it to make a recovery after COVID-19.

Balance Sheet

A significant advantage that Ryanair has over its competitors is the strength of its balance sheet. As of the 3rd April, Ryanair had cash and cash equivalents of €3.8bn which provides a significant buffer to absorb costs throughout the period that it is unable to generate revenue. This compares rather favorably to the Cash & Cash Equivalents position at other airlines: such as EasyJet with £1.6bn (Sept 2019), Virgin Atlantic with £392m (Dec 2018) and IAG €7bn (April 2020). Note that despite IAG's larger cash balance - this has to support British Airways, Iberia and the smaller Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling brands. However, the cash position only tells some of the story, as the extent to which cash outflow is managed also plays a vital part in estimating the likelihood of survival of an airline.

Unlike most of its competitors, Ryanair owns 77% of its aircraft fleet, which significantly reduces the cash outflow compared to if they were leased under operating leases. Operating leases are extremely unlikely to be cancelled/deferred as a result of the pandemic, and therefore airlines that finance their aircraft with operating leases are going to be suffering a severe cash drain each month their planes are unable to fly. When this is compared to its competitors, Ryanair's 77% ownership figure demonstrates the strength of its balance sheet, and provides welcome assurance to shareholders that, at least in terms of lease payments on aircraft, Ryanair is winning the battle of cash conservation.

Source: Author

To provide a very rough estimate of just how much yearly expenditure is accounted for by aircraft operating leases, we can compare the <1 year operating lease liability presented in pre-IFRS 16 adoption financial statements. This figure is not particularly useful going forward as the IFRS 16 changes require the non-cancelable PV of operating lease liability to be recognized as part of net debt - therefore the effects of these operating leases are included in net debt at current figures - but this provides a useful comparison between the four airlines to demonstrate the benefit of owning aircraft in this scenario.

Source: Author

Staff

However, aircraft lease costs make up only a part of an airline's overall cost base - and it is important to consider the other components having the greatest effect on profits whilst aircraft remain grounded. Another significant cost component for airlines is staffing costs, which made up 13% of Ryanair's costs in the year ended 31 March 2019. Ryanair were extremely quick to avail of the government furlough scheme, and have mandated that any staff remaining un-furloughed agree to a 50% pay cut for the months of April and May - including Head Office. These moves have been criticized in the media, however they will ensure that the airline is able to effectively reduce its short-term monthly cost base and retain a positive cash position. EasyJet also followed a similar trajectory of furloughing staff early on, but IAG and Virgin Atlantic were slower to react, which has resulted in additional cash outflow during the lockdown period. Ryanair's sweeping salary cuts are unlikely to have won it favor with its unions, but as a cash flow conservation measure - they have been effective.

Fuel Hedging

Another key cost on an airline's profit and loss statement are fuel costs, which accounted for 32% of Ryanair's FY19 revenues. Ryanair has for long operated a policy of hedging as much as possible of its fuel costs for up to two years in advance (fuel costs were 90% hedged for FY20 and 63% hedged for FY21 - as at H1 FY20.) Unfortunately, due to recent turmoil in the oil markets, these hedges have become a significant cost the airline has to bear and a £300m exceptional charge in relation to these loss-making hedges is to be realized as part of its FY20 results. This is a significant cost, and one that cannot be ignored as part of the costs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many other European Airlines also hedge a significant proportion of their fuel requirements - therefore hedge losses across the sector are widespread. The true total of hedging losses in FY20 remains to be seen, but as the comparison between airlines below shows - the problem is sector-wide, and all airlines will most likely be reporting an exceptional fuel-hedge loss this year.

Source: EuroFinance

Source: EuroFinance

These costs are an unavoidable part of the losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the only saving grace in Ryanair's case is that it has significant cash and cash equivalents upon which it can draw to settle these loss expenses as they are realized.

The 'Middle Seat' Issue:

However, there is one key issue going forward that may impede Ryanair's ability to recover from the COVID-19 slump in passengers. Their ultra-low-cost business model relies on having aircraft operating at near 100% load factor - achieving a load factor of 96% in Q3 FY20. The removal of the middle seat in 3x3 seating arrangements (which all of Ryanair's 737-800 fleet are configured in) would cause load factors to drop to a maximum of 66% at the very best - which would likely mean that its business model would be unprofitable at current fare levels. CEO Michael O'Leary said last week that 'either the government pays for the [empty] middle seat or we won't fly' - and given that airlines have been told not to expect a specific COVID-19 bailout - the idea that the UK government would offer a subsidy equal to 1/3 of Ryanair's revenue seems unlikely. If social distancing measures are enforced on aircraft in the near-mid future, Ryanair will have to weigh up the costs of operating at reduced capacity versus the costs of not operating - and this should remain a key area that investors monitor, as it dictates the speed at which Ryanair is able to recover and return to its previous strong passenger growth levels.

Government Rescue:

For the reasons mentioned above, I don't think Ryanair is likely to need a rescue package due to its significant cash reserves and widespread cost saving measures that it has already put into action - but the possibility of government bailout elsewhere in the sector is a key consideration in benchmarking Ryanair's position. I do not personally believe that an airline of the size of British Airways/IAG, EasyJet or Ryanair would be allowed to fail and not be offered a rescue package from a government or consortium of governments if it were to near bankruptcy. Tourism would be crippled without the essential transport links that airlines provide to the EU continent and further afield, therefore it is overwhelmingly likely that a rescue package would become available. There are likely to be casualties within the airline industry, and smaller airlines (such as FlyBe) or with weaker balance sheets and business models (such as Thomas Cook) will be allowed to fail, and these routes will be picked up by the airlines that do survive. This is where I can see the growth potential for Ryanair - as I believe smaller airlines are likely to falter first, and once international travel returns to normal levels Ryanair will be well placed to pick up the routes left behind by the airlines that do fail.

Takeaway Sentiments:

As a result of the factors discussed above, I believe Ryanair is in a very strong - if not the strongest - position compared to other UK airlines, and is well equipped to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. I remain bullish on this stock as I think that Ryanair's share price is still undervalued (even taking into account the downside risks as a result of the pandemic), and once normal market conditions have resumed it will continue its strong revenue growth. Key risks investors should watch out for are the length for which COVID-19 restricts air travel, and the imposition of mandatory social distancing rules on aircraft - due to the effect this would have on Ryanair's business model. Slightly longer-term, investors should take note of the speed at which airlines (in comparison to Ryanair) are able to return to FY19 passenger numbers, as if passenger confidence remains dented for a significant period of time this may slow Ryanair's recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.