Retirement Strategy: The Confusing Tale Of 2 Economies

I'm confused about the divergence of facts, and that bothers the hell out of me.

The "Main Street" consumer economy is stalling, while the "Wall Street" stock market economy has been flying for the last month.

Two Realities Might Equal One Scary Outcome

It's time to face facts. The divergence of two economies could actually have just one outcome, and it's not a good one. Obviously if the two converge the outcome might not be bad at all, or it might be worse. That is what I am attempting to point out in this article: facts vs. charts and a well-regarded rear view mirror.

What are our "two economies"?

There's the consumer-driven economy, which accounts for nearly 70% of our GDP.

And then there's the stock and bond market economy, in which only about 50% of our population actually participates in some fashion.

Per a CNN piece:

The richest 1% of families controlled a record-high 38.6% of the country's wealth in 2016, according to a Federal Reserve report published on Wednesday. That's nearly twice as much as the bottom 90%, which has seen its slice of the pie continue to shrink. The bottom 90% of families now hold just 22.8% of the wealth, down from about one-third in 1989 when the Fed started tracking this measure.

Consumers are not flocking to fly, cruise, travel, party, dine out, go to movies, look for sporting events or even buy new fashion clothing. Those are facts and are the main reasons that the last GDP report showed a 4.8% drop in the latest reporting period.

The drop took about three to four weeks. It was a collapse in my "Main Street consumer economy" book, but a "dip" to the "Wall Street stock market economy" crowd. Not a bad thing, though, as traders and stock pickers probably did quite nicely if they timed the market properly. It was a little more challenging for the dividend-growth investors (such as I used to be) to find those low-risk, high-quality dividend aristocrats and kings that might add more income to a future retirees cash flow, but a reasonable task.

The negatives with this scenario always seems to fall on those with no portfolio. They may have a few bucks in a cash-only rainy-day bank accounts, although that probably wouldn't last as long as a COVID-19 infectious droplet!

Yet, economists across the political spectrum are more skeptical and are urging the federal government to give more money to states, cities and counties to avoid deep layoffs and keep critical services going. They also foresee a need for more testing and more help for people out of work. “We know Main Street recovers less quickly than Wall Street,” Modestino said. “It will take years to get back to where we were before with such low unemployment.”

So What About The "Main Street Economy"?

Well, stimulus checks are being sent to folks who qualify, but how far will $2,400 for an eligible couple actually go? Will it alleviate the stress being felt by working folks who just save enough to last a few months? Let's look at the main stress factors:

Take a good look at this chart. I highlighted just the top two: having enough savings, and job security. I believe they go hand in hand, and the simple fact is that 26.5 million newly unemployed (within three weeks) exacerbates the "having enough savings" stress point, per CNBC:

Meanwhile, 7.5 million small businesses are at risk of closing, a survey from Main Street America found. All of this has led many people to become pessimistic about their future finances. Of those surveyed by NEFE, 41% said they will feel "very/somewhat worried" about their financial situation 12 months from now.

Many would agree, however, that there are also many who believe that the answer to this is to open the economy up as soon as possible - even if it means more virus cases, and more deaths from the older population. To me this is not just self-serving but pathetic, especially towards anyone over 65 or anyone with serious underlying health issues.

From where I stand, it is a serious and sad disconnect between the two economies.

Retirees are changing strategies

The home construction business sector has collapsed:

Source: Mel Evans / Associated Press

U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago.

I am not sure how many more jobs and savings will be lost as this continues, do you? Does Wall Street?

With business bailouts, how long can corporate and government debt keep Wall Street afloat?

The federal government is on its way this year to spending nearly $4 trillion more than it collects in revenue, analysts say, a budget deficit roughly twice as large relative to the economy as in any year since 1945. Business borrowing also is setting records. Giant corporations such as Exxon Mobil and Walgreens, which binged on debt over the past decade, now are exhausting their credit lines and tapping bondholders for even more cash.

While the disconnect of two economies are waging a huge battle, it seems that the "Wall Street Economy" is doing more winning than losing right now, in spite of the "helicopter money" being handed out.

All this borrowing is required to plug the gaping hole the novel coronavirus has punched in the economy, as unemployment reaches levels not seen since the Great Depression. Few, if any, prominent economists or lawmakers opposed opening the government’s fiscal taps amid the current economic emergency... Some argue that even more spending is needed to save the economy. Economist Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate, says the government should guarantee workers’ pay and forbid evictions or foreclosures. Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, a New York-based investment firm, told CNBC last week that an additional $1 trillion may be needed for small businesses... The United States is ensnared in a "debt trap."

Since the aforementioned article was published, another $500 billion has been approved to bring the total of bailouts and loans from the government to that $1 trillion mark, with more probably being worked on as I type this. Obviously all hands are on deck to keep many Wall Street investors if not afloat, then prosperous, for now.

The "Main Street Economy" has to face the reality of this:

This is reality also:

Nearly 6% of all mortgages were in forbearance, the industry term for being behind on payments. The week before, 3.7% of home loans were past due by at least a month. The first week of March, just 0.25% of such loans were past due by a month... "You might have seen this high of a share in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, but it was always a local phenomenon," he said. "What's different this time is it's national. To have 6% of mortgage loans in forbeareance, that's about 3 million homeowners saying they can't make their mortgage payments due to COVID-19."

The Wall Street Economy Continues To Look Ahead

I suppose the age-old axiom of "don't fight the Fed" is alive and well thus far. My question is for how long? Do facts of the real world ever come into play? If you’re expecting sympathy and empathy from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, you’re looking in the wrong place.

I read this old article quite some time ago and thought it would be fitting to add it here. It's a pretty long study, but you really should read it because it explains an old reality pretty clearly:

We find that on average an announcement of rising unemployment is 'good news' for stocks during economic expansions and 'bad news' during economic contractions. Thus stock prices usually increase on news of rising unemployment, since the economy is usually in an expansion phase. We provide an explanation for this phenomenon. Unemployment news bundles two primitive types of information relevant for valuing stocks: information about future interest rates and future corporate earnings and dividends. A rise in unemployment typically signals a decline in interest rates, which is good news for stocks, as well as a decline in future corporate earnings and dividends, which is bad news for stocks. The nature of the bundle - and hence the relative importance of the two effects - changes over time depending on the state of the economy. For stocks as a group, and in particular for cyclical stocks, information about interest rates dominates during expansions and information about future corporate earnings dominates during contractions.

Basically, if it was bad news for the regular Joe, it was good news for the Wall Street "elite". However I believe that there is a new normal for now or better stated, an abnormal:

“The distribution of debt and income is uneven,” Sheth said. “And that is something we’re watching.” Congress has granted some mortgage relief, and Trump has suspended student loan payments for most borrowers through Sept. 30. But that won’t be enough to avoid a debt-driven economic spiral, according to Tomasz Piskorski, an economist at Columbia Business School. A severe recession that drove the unemployment rate to 30 percent would send nearly one-third of mortgages into default and lead to 1½ times as many foreclosures as occurred after the housing bubble collapsed. “In a few months, the recovery will not be there,” Piskorski said. “And these households will be saddled with very high debts, and they won’t have jobs, and they will start to default.”

When Two Economies Collide, Which Future Will We Have?

Wouldn't it be nice if all regular working folks had enough savings, had secure jobs that pay a meaningful wage, and were youthful and healthy? Then I wouldn't be confused about the ever-forward looking "Wall Street Economy".

Just think of it - every family has a nice little portfolio of AT&T (T), Proctor & Gamble (PG), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Coca Cola (KO) that gives everyone a bill-paying, basic sum each year? Sure - but that is not the real world.

As a libertarian capitalist, I just cannot see a universal basic income program working for very long either. That being said, what are the answers? I certainly don't know, do you?

Even my own recent picks are doing quite nicely, thank you!

Of course the reality is that it is the average American who has barely enough to get by, and whose future for the intermediate term does not look that bright, needs to pay the rent and put food on the table. When the reality of the facts finally catches up to Wall Street, we could see another Great Depression. All of those regular folks may then run into their banks for whatever savings they have, because the government will have no more money to help anyone except some corporations.

My Bottom Line

As subscribers to Seeking Alpha, we are the fortunate ones. Some might be starting out and have 30 years to ride this mess out, and some are already "in the money" and have enough to not care.

When do we stop caring about regular working people, or the old or infirm, before all of us pay an ultimate price, whatever that might be?

As usual, I hope we can have a vibrant and civil comment stream so that all of us (me included) can see both economies for what they are and give heartfelt thoughts about each for all of us to consider.

