ETF Battles: DVY Vs. DGRW

The year isn't even half over and 2020 is already on pace to challenge the 316 dividend cuts that happened in 2009.

More investors are getting their dividend income via exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Yet, getting dividend cash flow is becoming ever more challenging as more publicly-traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) suspend dividends. How bad has it gotten?

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered an avalanche of dividend cuts or suspensions. Thus far, in 2020, almost 90 companies and REITs have eliminated their dividend payouts, the highest rate since the bear market 2000-02 bear market. Plus, another 143 companies have slashed their dividend payouts to shareholders to conserve corporate cash. The year isn't even half over and 2020 is already on pace to challenge the 316 dividend cuts that happened in 2009.

The U.S. ETF marketplace contains almost 150 dividend funds with around $180 billion in assets under management. Some dividend ETFs focus on high yield whereas others focus on dividend growth or dividend stability. Among this group are the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) and the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW).

DGRW, which has just over $3 billion in assets, was launched in 2013. You could say it's the newer kid on the block when it comes to dividend ETFs. By comparison, DVY has existed since 2003 and has amassed $13 billion in assets.

While DVY and DGRW are both dividend-focused ETFs, their approach is very different. How do they compare in key categories like yield, exposure, and performance?

