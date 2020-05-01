Pinnacle West Capital: 4% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

The dividend may have paused for several years during the Great Recession, but it has not be cut and it generally grows each year.

The utility is in the process of creating a positive feedback loop of generating more power from clean sources, which attracts more corporations and data centers.

PNW has a long history of providing energy in the state of Arizona, a state that is now quite business-friendly and fast-growing.

Investment Thesis

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) has been providing energy and utility services in the state of Arizona for 125 years. This is a state that boasts a business-friendly economy, some of the fastest population growth in the nation, and a hub of highly power-consumptive data center buildings. It has also recently drawn other nationally branded businesses like Nike (NKE), which is building a manufacturing facility, RedBull with a new 700,000 square foot facility, and Fairlife with a 300,000 SF building scheduled to begin operating this year.

Pinnacle West enjoys a strong balance sheet, an investment grade (A-) credit rating,

The Company

PNW is the parent company of Arizona Public Service, the oldest utility provider in the state of Arizona. It is almost entirely regulated, but PNW maintains a positive, constructive relationship with its regulators. Plus, Arizona is not a particularly harsh state as far as utility regulations and allowed returns on equity go. PNW provides power to most of Arizona's population.

Prior to COVID-19, PNW guided for EPS of between $4.75 and $4.95 in 2020, compared to $4.77 for 2019. Over the next few years, management expects annual customer growth of 1.5-2.5% and electricity sales volume growth of 1-2%. It also expects annual growth in its rate base of 6-7% through 2022.

Currently, PNW has a diverse set of energy generation sources, including oil and coal. Renewables make up a relatively diminutive 7.4% of the total, but the company has plans to massive expand its output from renewables.

And PNW also produces nearly a third of its power from nuclear, which is a carbon-free source of energy. Capex is expected to continue rising over the next few years, as PNW ramps up its spending on other clean power generation.

PNW plans to generate 45% renewable energy and 65% clean energy (including natural gas and nuclear) by 2030, and it hopes to end all use of coal by 2031. Compare that to roughly 50% clean energy generation as of the end of 2019.

The long-term (aspirational) goal, as you can see above, is to be generating 100% of energy from clean sources by 2050. Whether or not that goal is achievable, I believe it is a smart business plan to put it in place anyway. The reason for that is the persistently falling costs to generate power from renewable sources and natural gas. Over time, it will simply make more economic sense to switch to lower-cost solar, wind, and gas for energy rather than relying on coal.

Innovation and the free enterprise system has made it not only feasible but potentially profitable to switch over to carbon-free energy sources.

Of course, there are other positive side effects from the long-term push toward clean energy. The cultural and political pressure on corporations to go green will lead to many of them looking specifically for utility districts that use clean energy sources. Data center providers like Digital Realty (DLR) has already pledged to pursue carbon-light policies, partly because they want to attract larger corporations that are trying to do the same. This could draw more businesses and data centers into PNW's areas of operations.

Debt to capital has crept up a bit in the last few years, from 48.7% in 2016 to 51.4% in 2018. This is certainly on the lower end, by far, among all public utilities. Likewise, debt to equity has crept up since the deleveraging cycle following the Great Recession ended in 2014.

Interest coverage remains comfortable, however, at 3.7x EBITDA.

Not only does PNW enjoy a strong balance sheet with low debt and strong interest coverage, it also boasts a steadily rising profit margin, now sitting at an attractive 15.5%.

This is a testament to effective management, a favorable regulatory environment, and a strong underlying economy in Arizona. Compare this to the profit margin of utility peers NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) (which I wrote about in this recent article) at 14.9%, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) at 11.5%, and Duke Energy (DUK) also at 14.9%.

Net operating profit after tax ("NOPAT"), a measurement of profit that adjusts for the tax benefits of debt financing, has likewise soared higher in the last 13 years. This demonstrates management's ability to utilize debt effectively, if sparingly, so as to maximize operating profit.

Diluted earnings have risen at a 7.4% average annual pace over the last five years, but analysts expect only 5% annual growth over the next five.

For regulated utilities, one more useful measurement of profitability is return on equity. Here, again, PNW has shown strong and consistent results, averaging 9-10% since coming out of the Great Recession.

Compare this to North Carolina-based DUK's 8.5% ROE and Oklahoma-based OGE Energy's (OGE) 10.7% ROE.

In short, PNW is a well-run, profitable utility with low debt for its peer group and a strong growth runway ahead of it.

Valuation

Like NWE, another utility I profiled recently, PNW isn't a screaming value by most traditional valuation metrics. The price-to-earnings of 16.1x, for instance, is still a little above the historical average fair value for most stocks of 15x — even after a 25% pullback from the recent high.

PNW did touch 15x earnings in late March, but that was about $12 cheaper than the price at which the stock currently trades. How about enterprise value to EBITDA? Here, again, we find that, due to a slowly rising debt load as well as an advancing stock price, PNW's EV/EBITDA ratio remains elevated at above 10x.

Lastly, let's look at an unofficial valuation metric that is of interest to dividend investors: the dividend yield. For the last several years, a yield of 4% looks mighty good, but when looked at over a longer time period, not so much.

Oh how far we've come! The search for yield has driven down PNW's yield to such a low level that 4% seems high. Back in the Great Recession, panicked investors sold off the stock to the point where it yielded above 8%. Today, even if the stock market retests its March 23rd low, PNW will still only yield around 4.5%.

The Dividend

PNW's dividend has generally grown over time, although it doesn't go up every year. From 2006 to 2010, the dividend remained flat, but it has grown every year since 2011. Before that, the dividend grew at a steady pace every year from 1993 to 2006.

Since the Great Recession, the payout ratio has remained around 60%, give or take 5%.

During that time, the dividend has grown at around 5.5% per year. The most recent raise was a little above 6%, but it would probably make more sense to model 5.5% dividend growth (at most) over the next ten years.

If this scenario bears out, buying in at today's 4.07% starting yield would result in a yield-on-cost ("YoC") after ten years of 6.95%. For a conservative income play like PNW, that's a pretty solid projected YoC. However, I like to target at least a 7% reasonably estimated 10-year YoC for my conservative income growth investments. In order to get at least a 7% YoC in ten years, one would need to buy shares at around a 4.12% starting yield, or under $76 per share.

I consider PNW a "buy," then, at $76 per share or under.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNW, DUK, BKH, NWE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.