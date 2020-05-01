Pluralsight: Underappreciated And Undervalued

Billings growth slowed down as expected, falling to 20% y/y, but longer-term trends are looking good for Pluralsight with customer engagement on its platform up.

With all the attention that remote-work and online education stocks have gotten over the past few months, Pluralsight (PS) is one major holdout. The company has been in the penalty box since last year, thanks to a slowdown in revenue/billings growth rates from growth rates seen during its IPO and a resulting restructuring in its sales force. I'd argue, however, that the current crisis which has forced millions to work from home, some for the first time, creates a unique opportunity for Pluralsight to push its remote training content.

Shares of Pluralsight, about flat for the year to date, are still down more than 50% from 52-week highs above $35:

Data by YCharts

The biggest opportunity in investing in Pluralsight, in my view, is picking up shares of a fallen Wall Street favorite at a relatively cheap valuation. Pluralsight's management has assured investors that, though the loss of Pluralsight's sales teams' ability to travel to prospects and land new deals during the shutdowns will have an adverse impact on near-term revenue, the longer-term trends for Pluralsight's product in the corporate learning ecosystem are tailwinds. As long as we have confidence in Pluralsight's ability to navigate through this year and maintain sufficient liquidity on hand (and we do), we should focus on Pluralsight's future.

At present share prices near $17, Pluralsight trades at a market cap of $2.43 billion. After netting out the $556.8 million of cash on the company's balance sheet against $476.8 million of convertible debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion.

Its present guidance update for FY20, meanwhile, calls for $365-$390 million in revenue, reflecting a rather wide range of +15-23% y/y and a substantial reduction from a prior outlook of $390-$400 million (+23-26% y/y).

Figure 1. Pluralsight FY20 guidance update Source: Pluralsight Q1 earnings release

Against the midpoint of this new outlook, Pluralsight trades at a multiple of 6.2x EV/FY20 revenue. The company has not gotten the re-rating benefit that other software companies associated with the remote-work trend like Zoom (ZM) and Citrix (CTXS) have enjoyed this year, but I'd argue that the increased engagement Pluralsight is seeing on its platform, even if it isn't resulting in immediate Billings, should qualify it for additional enthusiasm from investors. Even when putting these momentum compares to the side, Pluralsight still trades cheaper than a number of other SaaS companies growing in the 20-30% y/y range:

Data by YCharts

Stay long here and build a position in this stock while prices are still depressed.

Q1 download

Let's now dive into detail in Pluralsight's first-quarter results. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Pluralsight 1Q20 results Source: Pluralsight Q1 earnings release

Pluralsight's first-quarter results contain primarily good news, especially the fact that revenue grew 33% y/y (actually accelerating one point versus revenue growth of 32% y/y in Q4) to $92.6 million, representing a massive eight-point beat versus Wall Street's expectations of $86.9 million (+25% y/y).

The bad news is that Pluralsight's billings growth continued to slow down, but this was largely expected as the company had a tough compare to a strong first half of 2019, combined with the double whammy of the coronavirus slowing down billings from new deals. Billings in the quarter hit $90.3 million and were slightly less than revenues recognized, so Pluralsight actually slightly drained deferred revenue balances quarter-over-quarter, and grew only 20% y/y - an eight-point slip versus 28% y/y growth in Q4.

James Budge, Pluralsight's CFO, noted that the company expects billings weakness to subside by the second half of 2020, however - meaning that the current weakness Pluralsight is seeing in Q1 reflects customers' purchasing linearity rather than a bona fide slowdown in the business. Per his remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Like most organizations, our operations have been - have already been impacted by the slowdown in global economic activity. The current and rapidly evolving global reality let us to update our forecast. Our current assumption is that the disruption caused by COVID-19 will impact Q2 revenues by approximately $6 million to $7 million and 2020 revenues by approximately $15 million to $25 million due to weaker than expected previously expected billings in the first half of the year. We expect the headwinds will abate somewhat in the second half of the year. Obviously the situation regarding COVID19 is changing rapidly and we will continue to evaluate its impact on our business and provide updates in future quarterly calls."

Perhaps the most interesting anecdote management offered on the call is that customer engagement on the Pluralsight platform has soared since the lockdowns began. As a marketing play during the beginning of the lockdown, Pluralsight offered a "Free April" campaign that made its online library of technical-skills courses available for a free trial month. Pluralsight reported that since the coronavirus began, the average amount of time (aka, not driven by the increase new free-tier users) spent on the platform has surged 3x.

These free trials obviously don't have a near-term impact on billings, but increased public awareness of Pluralsight's brand and online platform helps to stimulate future demand. Aaron Skonnard, Pluralsight's CEO, noted that he considers the company's two biggest competitors to be in-person training conferences and instructor-led training to be Pluralsight's biggest competitors - and thanks to the lockdowns, now only virtual training via platforms like Pluralsight are possible. Longer-term, this may drive a speedier conversion toward online training courses. As such, I'd take Pluralsight's guidance cut for 2020 with a grain of salt - it wouldn't be unusual to see Pluralsight's billings ramp back up in the back half of 2020.

Another bright spot in the quarter was profitability. Pluralsight already had strong gross margins even among fellow SaaS companies, but this quarter, pro forma gross margins jumped four points from 77% in 1Q19 to 81% this quarter. Pluralsight's pro forma EPS of -$0.09 also squarely beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.13, while operating cash flows also grew more than 3x despite the slow billings and drawdown of deferred revenue:Figure 3. Pluralsight cash flows

Source: Pluralsight Q1 earnings release

We should also address the fact that Pluralsight has taken steps to maintain liquidity throughout the shutdowns. As previously mentioned, Pluralsight currently has $556.8 million of cash on its balance sheet; last year, FCF burn was only -$28.0 million. Pluralsight has announced that, although the company has not laid off any staff, it is implementing a slowdown in new hiring and cutting both business travel and office amenities that will produce roughly $100 million in annualized cost savings. Aside from providing a substantial boost to Pluralsight's operating margins, these cost-cutting measures should also bring Pluralsight's cash flow this year to breakeven or above.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Pluralsight as the company re-configured itself to respond to the coronavirus. Though Billings have slowed down in the near term, we should expect the company's Free April promotion to drive a lot of new business in the second half of 2020, while gross margin improvements and a plan to trim $100 million of opex should also help Pluralsight to emerge from the current crisis as a leaner, more profitable company. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.