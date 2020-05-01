Regional Banks Hanging In There Against Substantial Headwinds

Well, half of my Community Bank portfolio released their First Quarter Report. The banks seemed to hold up pretty well although only one month of the shutdown was incorporated into the first quarter. The banks reporting were First National Virginia (FXNC), Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN), Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN), Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN), and Parke Bancorp (PKBK). To be honest, I was more interested in the President's letter to shareholders than the results. I thought this might give us some insight into the rest of the year. Obviously all of them, except LOGN which did not publish anything but the financials, praised the employees as they should and stressed everyone was doing the best they could during these times. But there was some good information in a couple of them.

This is from Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of FXNC:

We expect significant pressure on several sectors, including the hospitality and health care industries, which have been constrained by the Virginia governor's stay at home order and the public's adoption of social distancing. We are fortunate the Bank's deposits are built on relationships, on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet liquidity is substantial, and capital levels exceed all regulatory thresholds to be considered well-capitalized. The Company suspended future stock repurchases under its $5.0 million stock repurchase program due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. In response to the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy and customers, the Bank implemented a loan payment deferral program for individual and business customers. Customers with favorable risk ratings and payment histories have been given the opportunity to defer monthly payments for 90 days. Approximately 27% of the Bank's loan balances have participated in the program. In an effort to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations, the Bank is participating as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program and began accepting loan applications in April. In the first round of funding, the Bank obtained approval of 91% of the 330 loan applications it received prior to the end of funding on April 16, 2020, which totaled $52.1 million. The Bank continues to accept applications for processing in the second round of funding which was approved and signed into law on April 24, 2020. The Bank did not recognize any revenue related to the program during the first quarter of 2020. The Bank anticipates the pandemic will have an unfavorable impact on the financial condition of its customers, and as a result, has begun the process of identifying the related credit risk within its loan portfolio with the goal of mitigating the risk and minimizing potential loan charge-offs. We expect significant pressure on several sectors of the loan portfolio, including hospitality, retail shopping and health care. Those sectors comprise approximately 8%, 5% and 4% of the loan portfolio, respectively. The magnitude of the potential decline in the Bank's loan quality will likely depend on the length and extent that the Bank's customers experience business interruptions from the pandemic.

Jon J. Prescott, President & CEO of KTHN, also published an informative letter:

The ability for both consumers and businesses to repay debt has been affected by a significant spike in unemployment and loss of business income. …These developments, which have occurred in just a few short weeks, have caused our performance to decrease from the prior year… Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Bank participated in the widely-publicized Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. At the publishing of this report, we've helped over 420 businesses with more than $70 million in SBA PPP loans. …Net Income Available to Common Shareholders totaled $1,256,000, down $373,000 from 2019. The reduction was primarily caused by an increase to our provision for loan losses by $560,000 over the same period in 2019. Asset quality has been sound, yet we recognize that there will likely be loan losses in the foreseeable future and this action allowed us to begin to build reserves for these potential unspecified credit losses. The effects of the business shutdowns by the state and federal government have led to customers requiring payment deferrals or extensions. We are closely working with all customers affected by the current circumstances and believe we are making prudent decisions. … The branches continue to do roughly 70% of the transactional volume that they normally would do. Electronic banking methods have increased about 35% during this time to offset the in-person transactions. … I am optimistic that when conditions return to a more normal status, we will be well-positioned to return to the improved performance that we saw prior to this event. Our fundamentals remain strong.

Ryan Dempster, ORBN President and CEO had a short but sweet note:

The world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in a significant disruption to the economy. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking every step to continue being a strong and safe resource for our customers. We are proud to have made over 100 loans to small businesses in connection with the Paycheck Protection Program established under the CARES Act. These loans are vital to our small business customers, their employees and the broader local economy

Finally, Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of PKBK, provided the following statement:

The Company enjoyed strong growth in the 1st quarter of 2020, growth in total assets, loans and deposits. Our net income increased from the 1st quarter of 2019 to the 1st quarter of 2020, although it was affected by the increase in our loan loss provision due to our concern about the COVID-19 impact on the economy. We made a loan loss provision of $1,400,000 for the first quarter bringing our allowance for loan losses to 1.58%. I'm afraid the economy will get worse before it gets better, but we believe it will get better. The Company is well structured with strong capital to be in a good position to continue growing our Company and Parke bank, including our earnings and shareholder's equity once this crisis is over. Be safe.

As stated above, there was no commentary from LOGN, only the financial data was presented.

So let's sum up the situation. All of the banks are increasing their loan loss provision in anticipation of defaults. They are also extending their customers the opportunity to defer monthly payments. In the case of FXNC, over 25% of the loan volume accepted the offer to defer for 90 days. If this statistic holds up across the board then earnings will plummet next quarter and maybe longer, depending on the length of the shutdown. I'm sure most of the banks have closed their lobbies, and that can't be good for business although KTHN says they are still doing pretty well as the on-line banking has picked up. A silver lining may be the Paycheck Protection Program. All of the banks seem to be doing good business with this and it will be interesting to see how that affects earnings next quarter.

So how did the banks do? They all had solid quarters, although many of them reported lower earnings because of the loan provision increase. I normally would put out the spreadsheet with expected valuations but I see no use to do that as the second quarter is so full of unknowns. I wouldn't have any idea how to estimate the yearly earnings to satisfy my metrics. Tables 1-3 gives the data that I think is pertinent to any discussion at this time. The final column is Quarterly Loan Loss Provision, I shortened the name to save space.

Table 1: Data from March 31, 2019 Quarterly Report

Price Earnings ROE ROA Provision FXNC $20.20 $0.46 1.23% 13.28% $0 KTHN $16.15 $0.49 0.93% 10.59% $0 LOGN $39.50 $0.81 1.24% 9.38% $0 ORBN $19.90 $0.71 2.64% 21.94% $190,000 PKBK $19.64 $0.61 1.98% 18.25% $700,000

Table 2: Data from March 31, 2020 Quarterly Report

Price Earnings ROE ROA Provision FXNC $15.00 $0.34 0.84% 8.76% $900,000 KTHN $16.00 $0.38 0.57% 7.98% $560,000 LOGN $34.00 $1.00 1.29% 9.93% $0 ORBN $24.00 $1.03 3.30% 25.12% $390,000 PKBK $13.30 $0.60 1.65% 15.82% $1,396,000

Table 3: Year to Year Change

Price +/- Earnings +/- ROE +/- ROA +/- Provisions +/- FXNC -25.74% -26.09% -31.71% -34.04% $900,000 KTHN -0.93% -22.45% -38.71% -24.65% $560,000 LOGN -13.92% 23.46% 4.03% 5.86% $0 ORBN 20.60% 45.07% 25.00% 14.49% $200,000 PKBK -32.28% -1.64% -16.67% -13.32% $696,000

My thought is that FXNC, KTHN, and PKBK performed about as expected. Although you could argue that PKBK did better than the other two as their earnings were flat even though they put over half a million into the loan loss provisions. But, as I have discussed before, PKBK is the riskier bank so I believe that is the reason their share price has been punished more than the others.

ORBN had another blowout quarter. Their earnings were up 45% even with a substantial increase in Loan Provisions. They are the only bank whose stock increased year to year, and by over 20%. I continue to think they are overvalued but they continue to prove me wrong.

Finally, LOGN added $0 to their Loan Loss provisions, and that allowed them to show a nice increase in earnings, ROE, and ROA. Their Loan/Deposit ratio is less than 80% so maybe they can ride out the storm. I would have liked to get a statement from the President, and maybe they send one to shareholders, but there was none posted online.

Of these five banks, I personally own KTHN and PKBK. I will continue to hold them and I would suggest holding the others as well. They all appear to be solid but there is just too much uncertainty to add any positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTHN, PKBK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.