Greenlight Capital Q1 2020 Letter

Summary

GreenLight Capital, Inc. is an employee owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets.

The Greenlight Capital funds returned -21.5% in the first quarter compared to -19.6% for the S&P 500 index.

We believe the implied negative real interest rates are bullish for gold and for unlevered real assets with pricing power (home prices will rise, while leveraged commercial real estate will fall from lack of demand).