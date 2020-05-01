General Dynamics: Gulfstream Is Slowing, But It's A Buy

Introduction and Thesis

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) was impacted by the recent stock market downturn like most aerospace and defense stocks. However, compared to most of its competitors the stock price has not recovered as much. The stock price is still down about (23%) year-to-date. Some of the company's major competitors including Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) are essentially flat year-to-date. The main reason is that General Dynamics has exposure to the cyclical business jet market with its Aerospace segment. The company's competitors do not. General Dynamics' Gulfstream business is slowing in the near-term. The market is therefore, punishing the stock in the short term. However, the company's defense segments are performing well and have strong backlogs. The result is that General Dynamics is undervalued relative to its competitors. This is an opportunity. Further, the stock is a Dividend Aristocrat and the yield is over 3% and the company just recently raised the dividend ~8% to $1.10 per share. I view General Dynamics as a long-term buy.

Source: General Dynamics

Business Jet Demand is Down

General Dynamics manufactures and sells business jets. It also provides aviation support services at airports that cater to business jets. In good times, the business grows rapidly as demand is strong. This comes about by introducing new models with longer ranges, more space, better amenities, and improved performance. For instance, General Dynamics recently achieved FAA certification and first customer delivery of the G600. The G650ER demonstrated a flight from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona. The company also announced the G700, which has even longer range and more space. Similarly, General Dynamics is growing its presence in the business aviation support market through acquisitions and expansion.

With that said, the coronavirus-induced global economic slowdown is having an impact on the business jet market. After an initial surge in demand, private flights declined as much as 40% in the U.S. This is impacting demand for manufacturers like General Dynamics and its competitors in the business jet market. Textron (TXT) has furloughed thousands of U.S. workers in its Aviation segment. The company makes Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker airplanes. Cessna is a competing brand to Gulfstream.

Currently, COVID-19 has delayed some deliveries to customers. In the most recent earnings release, General Dynamics stated 13 completed aircraft deliveries were delayed but two accelerated. In addition, there was some slowdown in service work leading to $600 million in lower revenues. This is not surprising as the steep decline in flights will lead to lower requirements for aviation service support. The net result was that the Aerospace segment total revenue was down (24.5%) to $1,691 million due to travel restrictions. Margins were also down 40 bps, and operating income was down (26.8%) to $240 million.

On a positive note, the Aerospace segment backlog is still higher last year at $13,272 million. Most of this is funded. This bodes well for future earnings from the perspective of business jet deliveries. On the other hand, the book-to-bill ratio declined quite a bit to 1.10X from 1.42X in comparable periods. This means that General Dynamics is not booking additional orders to match its production rate. In fact, new orders dropped by almost $1,300 million. This can only go on so long. I expect that the company will slow production to match its new order rate to maintain a book-to-bill ratio over 1.0X.

Source: General Dynamics Q1 2020 Earnings Release

Source: General Dynamics Q1 2020 Earnings Release

The difficulty for General Dynamics is that the recovery in the business jet market is largely out of its control. I expect the company will slow production and reduce operating expenses in order to maintain margins. The business jet market and the support service markets will probably not return to 'normal' levels until 2021 or 2022. The general consensus is that the commercial aerospace industry will take years to recover based on past experiences with SARS. The business jet market is a smaller segment of the commercial market. But it did not fully recover for years after the Great Recession.

Defense Segments Are Performing Reasonably Well

The good news for General Dynamics is that the four defense segments are performing reasonably well despite some supply chain delays resulting from the impact of coronavirus. In aggregate, the defense business revenue grew to $7.1 billion and operating earnings grew ~2.2% to $705 million. Operating margins were even up 20 bps to 10%. Much of this was due to the strengths of the Combat Systems and Marine Systems segments.

Combat Systems grew the top line due to demand for Abrams tanks, Stryker vehicle upgrades, and munition to the U.S. Department of Defense. On this strength revenue grew 4.4% to $1,708 million and operating earnings grew 8.3% to 223 million. Revenue growth will likely continue into 2021 as the U.S. budget includes additional money for both the Abrams tank and Stryker vehicles. On a negative note the total backlog has decreased to $14,617 million from $15,990 million in the prior year.

Marine Systems is growing revenue due to demand for the Virginia-class V and Columbia submarines from the U.S. Navy. These are major platforms with decades-long lifespans that will lead to long-term modernization and services revenue. Revenue grew 9.1% to $2,246 million and operating earnings grew 2.2% to $184 million. The funded backlog grew 30% or $6,100 million and the total backlog (funded and unfunded) now stands at $43,165 million. Due to the large backlog in Marine Systems and ramp up of the Columbia submarine program I expect that revenue and earnings growth for this segment will continue into the foreseeable future.

General Dynamics did exhibit weakness in the Information Technology and Mission Systems segments. Information Technology seems to be in transition as legacy programs are wound down and new programs are ramped up. General Dynamics continues to raise operating margins and grow the backlog in this segment. The total backlog now stands at $9,502 million, about $1.1 billion more than the prior year. The book-to-bill ratio for the Information Technology segments continues to rise as well and now stands at ~1.2X. I expect this segment will add to the top line and earnings in 2021 as projects ramp up.

General Dynamics Valuation

Earnings per share estimates have come down for General Dynamics due to current weakness. Consensus forward estimates for 2020 are now $11.53 per share, down from $12.71 per share. But the decline in stock price was steeper in percentage terms, so the stock is trading at a forward multiple of 11.8X. This is below the trailing average over the past decade of ~14. It is also much lower than that of the S&P 500. We will use 14.0 as a fair value multiple to determine a fair value estimate of $161.42.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0, I obtain a fair value range from $149.89 to $172.95. The current stock price is ~79% to ~91% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$136.65 suggesting that the stock is undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $149.89 $161.42 $172.95 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 91% 85% 79%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $195. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $176 assuming a desired return of 8% and dividend growth rate of 5.5%. An average of these three models is ~$177.47 suggesting that General Dynamics is very undervalued at the current price.

How does General Dynamics compare to other aerospace and defense contractors? We make the comparison to three other companies: Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and Lockheed Martin Corporation. One can see from the comparison that General Dynamics is again arguably very undervalued relative to its peers.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

General Dynamics Northrop Grumman Raytheon Technologies Lockheed Martin Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 11.8 15.0 19.0 16.0 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 9.5 17.8 10.0 13.3

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

General Dynamics is a very safe stock. The company has the advantages of being an entrenched defense contractor making bespoke and classified platforms for the U.S. Department of Defense. Morningstar gives it a wide economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a financial strength rating of 'A++', a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 100. General Dynamics credit rating was lowered to 'A2' by Moody's and 'A+/A-1' by S&P, which are decent investment grade ratings. This was due to the higher debt from CSRA acquisition. Note that General Dynamics added to debt since last quarter. This was likely a build in liquidity for the coronavirus impact since the cash position is now over $5 billion.

Final Thoughts on General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a prime defense contractor. It is also a market leader in the business jet market. The stock was punished along with the rest of the market, but the price is still down significantly for the year relative to its peers. This is likely due to low expectation for the business jet market and aviation service support market. But the stock is a Dividend Aristocrat and is yielding over 3%. The dividend is relatively safe. The defense backlog is solid, and the company is winning contracts. In general, the positives outweigh the negatives in my opinion. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

