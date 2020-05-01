Juniper: Valuation Looks Attractive But Beware Of The Value Trap

Juniper (JNPR) reported Q1 earnings that were slightly below expectations with management noting relatively strong demand, though supply was the issue. Orders during the quarter increased 10%, which compares to revenue remaining stable from the year ago period. Given the supply constraints JNPR is facing, other competitors, such as Cisco (CSCO) and Arista Networks (ANET) could have the opportunity to win market share.

Q1 revenue came in ~$2 million short of expectations at $998 million and with operating margins struggling to show signs of expansion, EPS for the quarter came in at $0.22, which was below expectations for $0.25. Given the uncertainty around the global pandemic, management declined to provide updated 2020 guidance, though they provided Q2 guidance. There could be a little conservatism baked into the guidance as management is not likely to set difficult targets to achieve given their supply issues in addition to uncertainties around global demand.

Since reporting earnings, the stock has traded down ~5% as investors saw another quarter of minimal revenue growth on top of weaker than expected margins. With 2020 guidance being withdrawn, many investors are left with questions on what growth will look like over the coming quarters.

Assuming no EPS growth during 2020, the stock appears somewhat reasonable at ~13x forward P/E. However, assuming a moderate 10% EPS decline, considering weak margins and supply issues, JNPR currently trades at ~15x forward P/E. When looking at a relative valuation compared to CSCO, who is currently trading ~14x forward P/E, it appears there could be a ceiling on JNPR's valuation in the near-term.

For now, I remain on the sidelines waiting for a better entry point. This better entry point could come in the form of the stock trading down closer to $20, or the company proving they are able to accelerate revenue growth while expanding margins. JNPR appears to be a lower quality name when comparing them to CSCO and ANET, who have both done a better job over the past few years advancing their technology and better transitioning into a cloud-based infrastructure world.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, JNPR reported revenue of $998 million, which was slightly below expectations for ~$1,000 million and was down slightly from the year ago period. While this represented another quarter of minimal revenue growth, the company noted that orders increased 10% compared to the year ago period, improving in each of their industry verticals. However, the stronger than expected demand was not met with JNPR's supply, which was caused by the global pandemic.

In a normal operating environment, investors would have punished that stock for not having the supply necessary to meet current demand. Given the current circumstances, having demand greater than supply could be considered a positive, as long as the supply issue gets figured out within a reasonable time frame.

Operating margin for the quarter came in at 10.6%, which was down from the 11.2% seen in the year ago period. Q1 tends to have a lower operating margin, which compares to Q4 margin of 20.3%. Margin expectations have remained low for the company as the progress through this slower growth period. In addition, the lower than expected revenue and margins led to EPS of $0.23 during the quarter, slightly below expectations for $0.25.

Not surprisingly, the biggest driver of the company's flat revenue growth came from Routing, which was down 16% from the year ago period. This revenue stream continues to remain under pressure and now represents ~32% of revenue, though continues to be a headwind for growth. Routing pressure continue to be a common problem across the industry and have impacted JNPR's competitors such as Cisco and Arista as well. Clients are moving away from hardware routing products and are looking to replace hardware with newer, more secure and adaptable software solutions.

Switching quarter remains the biggest product growth driver, growing 25% during the quarter, and security also outperformed, growing 10%. I believe over time, these two products lines will drive revenue growth and as routing continues to decline, the faster-growth products will represent more of the company's overall revenue stream, which could lead to revenue accelerating.

Following the trend of software services and moving to the cloud, the company's cloud revenue continues to impress, growing 17% during the quarter and now represents 26% of total revenue. Companies continue to shift away from legacy technologies and move towards cloud-based solutions, and this trend is likely to continue for many years to come. Service Provider revenue typically correlates with Routing revenue as enterprise are not looking to upgrade legacy hardware routing solutions anymore.

Following an early trend seen during Q1 so far, JNPR withdrew their 2020 guidance, though management appeared to be somewhat confidence in their longer-term prospects, noting they have opportunities to gain share across each of their customer verticals.

However, the company did present Q2 guidance, which includes revenue of $1,010-1,110 million, which would represent a decline of 9% to flat growth for the quarter. Gross margins are expected to remain in the typical range of 58.5-60.5% with operating margin guidance of ~14%. This leads to EPS expectations of $0.29-0.39.

Risks

Risks to JNPR include an overall slowdown in IT-related spending. If enterprises become less willing to spend on IT upgrades, there will be less demand for JNPR's services. History shows there tends to be a bit of cyclicality with IT spending. When the economy slows down and enterprises begin to tighten their expense control, upgrading IT systems is usually not at the top of their lists. However, the current work-from-home trend could cause more IT investment compared to a typical economic slowdown.

In addition, JNPR could continue to face cloud segment challenges due to their concentration around larger contracts. Competition in the cloud segment continues to increase as there is a significant market opportunity. Enterprises are increasingly looking to shift to the cloud due to increased computing power and less need for on-premise hardware. If JNPR is not able to capture the potential upside from cloud customers, this could enable competitors to have a greater market share opportunity.

Valuation

Since reporting earnings, the stock has been down ~5%, which seems about right given the lack of supply necessary to meet current demand in addition to the uncertainties related to the global pandemic. While the company continues to diversify away from their legacy routing revenue stream, investors will constantly look for margin improvement. Given the new product lines and shift to cloud naturally comes with lower product and operating expenses, we should see margins start to improve over time.

Although the company declined to provide updated 2020 guidance, I believe that by providing Q2 guidance ranges, the company has near-term insight into both demand trends and their supply capacity. However, given the lack of revenue growth seen in the past several quarters, the supply issue could cause some investors to wait for a better entry point. Considering the stock is only down ~10% from their pre-COVID high point, the lack of visibility and continued margin pressure may place the stock in a range-bound period.

2019 EPS for $1.72, and assuming no growth, which would be a bullish philosophy in the current environment, would result in a 2020 P/E of ~13x. I think a more realistic way to think about 2020 EPS is down ~10%, which would imply a 2020 EPS closer to ~15x. With the stock currently trading at these levels, I think CSCO's relative valuation places a ceiling on where JNPR can trade in the near-term. CSCO has a more diverse revenue stream, is growing faster, and has the ability to compete for the excess demand given JNPR's current supply shortage.

For now, I remain on the sidelines as I believe there are better opportunities in the current economic environment. Investors will continue to look for revenue growth to accelerate in addition to operating margins showing some expansion potential. Even if we were to see no EPS growth in 2020 and the 2020 P/E multiple expand to ~15x, this would only imply a price target of ~$25, less than 10% upside from current prices. While valuation seems attractive at these levels, investors could be stuck with a slower growth company whose margins remain stable.

