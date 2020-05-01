BP: May Follow Shell's Lead Next Quarter

Since BP's share price has rallied in the last month towards the bottom end of my intrinsic valuation estimates, I believe that changing my rating to bullish from very bullish is appropriate.

Unless conditions improve, BP can only safety fund their dividend through debt for one more quarter or three more if they are able to close their Alaska divestiture.

Whilst some investors are likely cheering, they should still brace for the possibility that the company will be forced to reduce its dividend in the following quarter.

Despite the turmoil in the oil and gas industry, BP decided to keep its dividend unchanged when releasing its results for the first quarter of 2020.

Introduction

Following the sheer turmoil across the oil and gas industry, arguably, the single largest related topic is regarding which of these companies will reduce their dividends. When BP (BP) released its results for the first quarter of 2020, the company kept its dividend in line with the previous quarter. Whilst this was a relief to many income-orientated investors, as I have previously warned, BP's lack of deleveraging during 2017-2019 has left its ability to continue doing so quickly dissipating and thus counting on its dividend has now reached a quarter-by-quarter basis. This article provides an update that incorporates the company's latest financial results and the recent changes in operating conditions.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes BP's cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

Image Source: Author

It was discussed in my aforementioned previous article, which was published before oil prices crashed, how BP's prospects to cover its dividend had improved significantly across the previous four years. It most importantly found that with their Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments winding down further in the future, the company's dividend should be adequately covered during normal operating conditions going forward. Naturally, this oil price crash has thrown a spanner in the works, however, this is only temporary and thus providing they avoid raising equity, nothing has fundamentally changed to alter this finding.

When examining BP's results for the first quarter of 2020, the pain their industry is feeling is quickly apparent with operating cash flow essentially disappearing. This was especially apparent after subsequently including items that outrank dividend payments, such as lease liability payments and dividends to non-controlling interests, which ultimately lowered its operating cash flow to only $352m. To make matters worse, this includes a benefit from a $683m working capital draw, which after removing subsequently indicates that its operating cash flow was negative $331m. Whilst this also included Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments of $281m, these are largely negligible against the massive overall multibillion-dollar decrease.

Whilst BP promotes that its operating cash flow was weighed down by a working capital build of $3.746b, more than all of this was due to adjustments for inventory holding losses of $4.683b, which in theory should reverse when operating conditions improve. Meanwhile, the further $254m difference was due to adjustments relating to the company's Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments. To remain conservative and as consistent as possible across different companies, I utilized the official working capital draw of $683m that was included on its cash flow statement. Regardless of how an investor wishes to view BP's working capital movements, it does not alter their actual operating cash flow. Examining working capital movements are largely done to provide context and food for thought when analyzing a short length of time and thus only have a minimal impact on investment decisions.

Unless BP reinstates its scrip dividend, based on its current ADR equivalent outstanding share count of 3,363,133, its current quarterly dividend of $0.63 per ADR share will cost a further $6.356b for the remainder of 2020. When this is combined with the company's guidance for $12b of capital expenditure for 2020, which leaves $8.156b remaining for the next three quarters, BP's total cash outflow during this period of time should reach $14.512b.

If BP's operating cash flow from the first quarter of 2020 is extrapolated out across the remainder of the year, then it will need to fund almost the entirety of its capital expenditure and dividend payments from debt. Given the company's current dividend yield of approximately 10%, I support its decision not to reinstate its scrip dividend since the dilution would be too significant. It should also be remembered that thus far into the second quarter of 2020, BP's operating conditions have continued to worsen on average compared to the first quarter. See the graph included below. This indicates that thus far, it seems unreasonable to expect the company's second quarter results for 2020 to even equal those of the first quarter, which barring a sudden change will further weigh down its operating cash flow.

Image Source: BP First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation.

Financial Position

The bigger issue that is negatively impacting the sustainability of BP's dividend at the moment is not necessarily its dividend coverage, as its entire industry is facing this temporary issue, but rather its leverage. The three graphs included below summarize the company's financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

Overall the company's leverage is still moderate and thus there are no reasons to be concerned that it cannot survive this downturn, but it nonetheless does not provide much room to continue funding its dividend through debt. Throughout the years of normal operating conditions, such as 2017-2019, I believe in judging BP's leverage across all financial metrics. Whereas during years of a severe downturn, I feel that the gearing ratio provides a suitable method to analyse the company's leverage, as its volatile and temporarily demolished earnings have less of an impact.

Generally speaking, I believe that a gearing ratio of 40% or above signals that a dividend reduction is imminent unless conditions have completely recovered. At the end of first quarter of 2020, this was already sitting at 36.04%. If the aforementioned scenario eventuated whereby the majority of BP's remaining capital expenditure and dividend payments are funded through debt, based upon my calculations its gearing ratio would reach approximately 40% in only one more quarter.

After this point in time, I believe that there are only two paths available that could see BP's dividend sustained, with the first being that operating conditions have recovered and thus they can at least mostly cover their dividend with free cash flow in the following quarter. Meanwhile, the second path relies on them completing their $5.6b Alaska asset divestiture, which is approximately adequate to cover dividend payments for two additional quarters.

It should also be considered that unlike many of their peers, such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), the company excludes its net lease liabilities from their debt and thus its gearing ratio. If these were included, BP's gearing ratio already reaches 40.12%. This highlights that regardless of the company's resolve to keep paying shareholders, their leverage ties its hands. If interested, my equivalent analysis and thoughts for Royal Dutch Shell can be found in my previous article.

Although the company's negative interest coverage technically indicates severe financial distress at the moment since its earnings are unable to service their debt, there are still no reasons to be concerned since the company's earnings should rebound once operating conditions recover. If these unprecedented rough operating conditions throughout the oil and gas industry never change, it would most likely stem from a complete global economic collapse and thus investors would have larger problems than the value of the company's portfolio.

Image Source: Author.

Even though BP's leverage is less than ideal, thankfully, their liquidity is still adequate and will play an instrumental role in ensuring that they remain a going concern. Whilst liquidity deteriorated during the first quarter of 2020, there are no reasons to be concerned since a current ratio of 0.93 is safe for a massive company with a cash balance of $18.139b. Due to the company's massive size, decent overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Conclusion

Similar to those who live paycheck to paycheck, those investors who are counting on BP's dividends are currently living dividend to dividend. To wrap this all together, unless conditions see a substantial recovery, I believe that they only have between one to three more quarters before they are forced to reduce their dividend significantly. Since publishing my valuation, their share price has rallied closer towards the bottom range of my intrinsic value estimates and thus I believe changing from a very bullish to just a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP’s First Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.