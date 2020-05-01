Hirst: It's Time To Let Zombie Companies Go

Corporate bailouts are perpetuating the model of supporting zombie companies and penalizing more productive ones that aren’t so close to bankruptcy, which will negatively affect the vitality of the economy.

Savings rates are shooting up, which shows that the velocity of the fiscal stimulus is very low as consumers prioritize debt repayment and savings over spending.

The last day of a month often sees big moves like equities selling off and more bond purchases, but this is normal rebalancing.

The first and last day of the month often see the biggest moves in markets, but Roger Hirst told Real Vision’s Daily Briefing today that investors should take these days with a grain of salt, as the moves represent normal rebalancing.

Hirst said one of his biggest questions going into the new month is whether we will see the market roll over after hitting the 62% retracement mark, as historical models suggest, or whether the Fed’s massive liquidity injection will continue to take us to the upside.

In the real economy, where the Fed’s stimulus money has yet to really penetrate, dismal economic data is driving downward momentum and the velocity of stimulus funds is very low, as people choose to pay down debt and add to their savings rather than go out and spend.

Hirst said that while the consumer has tenaciously held in during other financial downturns, this time, it is the consumer who has been hit the hardest.

“Unless the consumer bounces back to exactly where they were, we’re going to see a slowdown in the largest part of most developed economies,” he said.

Another threat to the long-term vitality of the economy is corporate bailouts, which in the US and Europe are effectively rescuing low-efficiency companies on the verge of bankruptcy and penalizing more productive, better run businesses.

Hirst said that it is time to stop perpetuating the model of supporting zombie companies and let companies that have been a drag on productivity go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.