Nothing Can Stop Microsoft

Like many people, I am working at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an investor, I am getting swamped this week by earnings. Now, Q1 is a special earnings season for investors because the tide just went down and we get to see who is swimming naked. Most earnings so far I'd rate as "seems like things are OK", but once in a while you get an eye popping earnings results.

Microsoft (MSFT) posted such results on 4/29, after the close. In this article, I will go over the six key takeaways from MSFT's Q1 earnings. One thing I know for sure: nothing can stop this old-school unicorn.

(Teeturtle)

Takeaway #1: Q1 Key Metrics Beat Consensus, Again

Revenue accelerated to +16%, $1.2B ahead of consensus. Operating margin of 37% beat consensus of 35%. Operating cash flow of $17.5B came in well above consensus estimates of $14.9B. Azure grew an impress 61% y/y in constant currency.

Takeaway #2: COVID Accelerated Digital Transformation

Many on the buyside believe that COVID will accelerated the shift to digital as companies scramble to build a decentralized workforce, a view that MSFT confirmed.

During the earnings call, MSFT's CEO said as COVID transformed our lives, the company saw two years of digital transformation in 2 months as the company helped clients stay open for business in a world of "remote everything".

The company listed many examples, some of which I will highlight below.

Takeaway #3: Teams is Catching Up to Zoom

The company took this opportunity to promote its answer to Zoom (ZM), Microsoft Teams. The call was hosted on Microsoft Teams, which management noted saw over 200M meeting participants in a single day in April. While this is still behind Zoom's 300M figure, MSFT is growing rapidly and introducing updates weekly. This should make Zoom investors nervous. In full disclosure, I own both Zoom directly and Microsoft in significant size through technology and market ETFs. I think both companies can win as the demand far outstrips any single company's ability to fulfill that demand in a short period of time. In the post-COVID world, time is of the essence!

Takeaway #4: Shift to Remote Increased Need for Cyber Security

Investors are familiar with recent CIO surveys pointing to the growing importance of cyber security as works shift to a digital setting. For example, this recent Adobe (ADBE) report reports the following:

It only makes sense that, as workers move from an easily controlled corporate environment to their homes, cyber-security issues loom even larger. The survey tells us that 70% of the respondents are increasing budgets or investments in cyber-security. And 40% are currently adding headcount to their SecOps teams. This comes as no surprise; in many cases, these new investments are being made to protect data that is moving out of house for what might be the first time.

Management noted that MSFT is the only company that offers comprehensive identity, security and compliance solutions. Flexing its security muscles, the companies cited Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, as a client that utilizes its security solutions to enable remote work.

Takeaway #5: Gaming Engagement Hits All-Time Highs

Followers of video game stocks such as Activision (ATVI), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Electronic Arts (EA) know that these stocks have been very well in the post-COVID world. The reason is simple: people can't go out so they play video games.

Once again, MSFT is a beneficiary. In the call, MSFT said active Xbox Live users hit nearly 90M while Xbox Game Pass passed more than 10 million subscribers. Very impressive results indeed.

Takeaway #6: Cloud is Booming

Investors have been betting on COVID driving accelerated cloud adoption. As workers shift to work-at-home, enterprises are forced to increase their cloud usage as on-premise compute usage drops. We already got a confirmation of this view from Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Q1 earnings results with cloud growing 52% y/y.

As the 2nd largest cloud provider after Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft did even better than Alphabet with Azure growing 62% y/y. Bigger and growing faster -- I like it.

Final Takeaway: Microsoft Is Our Digital Overlord

Why has MSFT so consistently outperformed, despite being a $1.35T (!!!) market cap company? The reason is that MSFT has its tentacles everywhere, all stemming from its incumbent position as the near-monopoly provider of enterprise operating systems. From Windows, the company cross sells a wide range of solutions to a captive customer base: cloud, security, productivity and collaboration tools, AI and more. Impressively, the company does well in nearly everything it touches.

