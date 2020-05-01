Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of May 4

This week, there are 8 All-Stars that are expected to make dividend announcements.

Last week, all 3 All-Stars failed to raise the dividend and several others announced either a dividend cut or suspension.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

As earnings season ramps up, it will be a busy week for Canadian Dividend All-Stars. Of those reporting, there are eight who are coming up to their annual dividend raise announcements.

However, investors must keep their expectations in check. Last week saw a flurry of additional dividend cuts and suspensions. As of writing, there have been 54 TSX-listed companies which have either cut or suspended the dividend. Of those, seven are Canadian Dividend All-Stars.

Last week, Gildan Activewear (GIL)(TSX:GIL) announced a suspension to the dividend while Methanex (MEOH)(TSX:MX) slashed the dividend by 90%. In my last update, I failed to advise that Richelieu Hardware (RCH)(TSX:RCH) announced on April 20, that it was not declaring a dividend next quarter.

The trio join A&W Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF)[TSX:A&W.UN], CAE Inc (CAE)[TSX:CAE), Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF)[TSX:IPL] and NFI Group (NFI)[TSX:NFI] as several All-Stars to have either cut or suspended the dividend.

At this pace, it is possible to see the All-Star list trimmed by 15-20% once this is all said and done.

Given the existing uncertainty, it is likely that many companies will opt to keep the dividend steady if COVID-19 mitigation efforts are having a material impact on operations.

These weekly write-ups are starting to shift focus from dividend growth, to warning of potential dividend cuts and suspensions.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last week's results

Does one week make a trend? I certainly hope not, otherwise Canadian dividend growth investors won't have much to look forward to over the next few months.

It appears companies are taking a very cautious approach. All three All-Stars Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF)[TSX:L], Open Text (OTEX)[TSX:OTEX] and Imperial Oil (IMO)[TSX:IMO] kept the dividend steady.

Combined with the cuts/suspensions, it was certainly a disappointing week.

Imperial Oil's lack of growth is not surprising. The fact they kept the dividend steady is a positive sign in of itself. I would not get too comfortable however, as the longer these low oil prices persist, the greater the chance of a future cut.

The lack of dividend growth by Loblaw and Open Text is somewhat surprising. Loblaw posted record numbers and EPS grew by 24.5% year-over-year. In this quarter, additional revenue outweighed the spike in costs.

I suspect that this may not be the case moving forward. After the initial panic buying, sales levels have since leveled. Although revenue is still expected to be strong, increase costs are likely to take a bite out of margins.

For its part, Open Text posted record operating cash flow and even managed to deleverage following the Carbonite acquisition. The company did make some slight changes to guidance, but overall Open Text expects to perform quite well despite the pandemic.

It appears that uncertainty has led management at both of these companies to take a cautious approach to capital preservation.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF)[TSX:ZZZ]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 5.92%

5.92% Earnings: May 4, 2020

What can investors expect: One of Canada's newest All-Stars, Sleep Country Canada is the country's leading mattresses and sleep accessories retailer. It has consistently raised the dividends along with first quarter results.

Over the company's five-year streak Sleep Country has averaged high-single to low-double digit dividend growth. Unfortunately, it is unlikely a raise is in store. Sleep Country has closed all retail outlets nationwide, and financials are likely to be severely impacted.

If anything, a cut or dividend suspension is likely.

George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF)[TSX:WN]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 2.13%

2.13% Earnings: May 5, 2020

What can investors expect: George Weston is one of Canada's leading grocery companies. At times, the company has raised more than once but it has always raised along with first quarter results.

Over the course of George Weston's streak, it has averaged mid-single digit dividend growth. Given the current environment, I would not expect any deviation from this pattern.

The question however, is will the company follow in Loblaw's footsteps and take the cautious approach by keeping the dividend steady?

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~5% $0.025 $0.55

Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF)[TSX:FTT]

Current Streak: 18 years

18 years Current Yield: 4.64%

4.64% Earnings: May 6, 2020

What can investors expect: Finning International is a leading distributor and marketer of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) products. At 18 years, it also has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in Canada. The company, however, has a very inconsistent dividend pattern.

As of writing, it has kept its dividend steady for four straight quarters. However, it is not uncommon for the company to extend the period of dividend stagnation beyond a year.

Finning's historical dividend growth rates have also been slowing. Last year, it only raised by $0.005, or 2.50% - the lowest in history.

Much like Caterpillar intends to maintain the dividend, I suspect Finning to follow suit and at the very least keep the dividend steady. If a raise is in store, expect one similar to last year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.44% $0.005 $0.21

Franco-Nevada (FNV)[TSX:FNV]

Current Streak: 12 years

12 years Current Yield: 0.77%

0.77% Earnings: May 6, 2020

What can investors expect: Franco-Nevada has established itself as the most reliable precious metal dividend growth company. Like clockwork, the company has raised dividends along with first-quarter results. Of note, Franco-Nevada is dual-listed and pays out its dividend in U.S. dollars.

Since 2015, the company's annual raise has been exactly a penny a share. Not surprisingly, this has led to a declining growth rate. Although the price of gold has been strong, in recent years the company has diversified into oil. Liquid gold now accounts for approximately 16% of revenue.

Gold is one of the few industries that has been reliably raising the dividend recently. However, some of Franco-Nevada's assets are being impacted by mine shutdowns, and oil will be a headwind. As such, expect slowing dividend growth to continue.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.00% $0.01 $0.26

Telus (TU)[TSX:T]

Current Streak: 16 years

16 years Current Yield: 5.12%

5.12% Earnings: May 7, 2020

What can investors expect: What can investors expect: Telus, one of the Big Three telecom providers, is one of the most attractive income options on the TSX. It has a clear dividend policy and has a history of raising dividends bi-annually. Once with first-quarter results and again in the third quarter.

Telus aims to raise dividends by 7-10% annually through the end of 2022. It is worth noting that the company has had a clear dividend policy for the better part of the past decade. Not once has it failed to meet its targeted growth rate.

However, the pandemic has changed everything and the target may be revised - at least in the short-term. If not, and assuming Telus continues to raise twice a year, the raises in 2020 are likely to be at the low range of guidance.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~3.50% $0.0113 $0.3025

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)[TSX:AQN]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 4.06%

4.06% Earnings: May 7, 2020

What can investors expect: A reliable dividend payer and leading utility, Algonquin Power typically raises the dividend along with first-quarter results in early May. Of note, Algonquin is dual-listed and pays out the dividend in U.S. dollars.

Much like Telus, Algonquin has a clear dividend policy. It expects operational performance to sustain a 10% dividend growth rate through 2022. Convincingly, the company's last two dividend raises were 10 per cent.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.00% $0.0141 $0.1551

Industrial Alliance (OTCPK:IDLLF)[TSX:IAG]

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 4.92%

4.92% Earnings: May 7, 2020

What can investors expect: Industrial Alliance is a life and health insurance company. The timing of dividend raise announcements has been spotty, but it has been four quarters since the company last raised the dividend.

Since the company's dividend growth streak began, it has averaged approximately 11% dividend growth. Unfortunately, in the current ultra-low rate environment insurers are feeling the pain.

It is one of the main reasons why they have yet to rebound in a meaningful way despite a strong April for markets. Low rates will continue to pressure margins and if there is a raise in store, it will likely be lower than average.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~5% $0.02-$0.03 $0.47-$0.48

Domtar (UFS)[TSX:UFS]

Current Streak: 10 years

10 years Current Yield:

Earnings: May 8, 2020

What can investors expect: Much like Industrial Alliance, Domtar has no clear dividend growth pattern. It has now been four quarters since the company's last raise.

Domtar has a history of keeping the dividend stagnant for prolonged periods. In fact, it nearly lost its All-Star status when Domtar kept the dividend steady for seven consecutive quarters in 2016-17.

Unfortunately, this may be the year where the streak comes to an end. The company has closed several plants as demand for paper products has dropped considerably.

Given this, it is more likely a dividend cut or suspension is on the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF, OTEX, TU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

