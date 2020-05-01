Novavax: An Unlikely Phoenix

Novavax views NanoFlu as a best-in class differentiated flu vaccine; whether or not this is the case, Novavax is ill-equipped to launch NanoFlu on its own.

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has entered the lists with a nice boost from Uncle Sam and a highly uncertain future course.

Novavax's successful Phase 3 NanoFlu data moves this product towards an anticipated BLA filing which will likely take place in 2021.

Novavax has handled the crash and burn part of the phoenix life cycle; the question is whether it can rise from its ashes.

I gave up on Novavax (NVAX) much too late for my financial health; luckily, my stake was appropriately sized in recognition of the risks involved. Since my vacating the field, COVID-19 has arrived and added a third leg beyond NanoFlu and RSV, to the stool underpinning a bullish prognosis for the stock. This article sets out my evaluation of an appropriate investment thesis for Novavax.

Novavax comment streams are filled with bitter reproaches for a company whose failures have loomed larger than its successes

In my most recent Novavax article, "Novavax: Be Careful With This One," I recounted Novavax's sad travails over the years. The prevailing shareholder sentiment was well captured by the pithy, albeit not very analytic, comment by pathfinder11:

Can't even call this co a dog, it's more like 1 month old roadkill on a country dirt road.

There were few if any comments taking a bullish posture; one couched in positive terms was actually bitterly sarcastic, from Jim Wilbanks, a longstanding Novavax bear. Novavax's stock chart below shows how it has distressed its shareholders' financial prospects over the years:

Novavax hit a peak of ~$300 (split-adjusted, ~$15 pre-split) on 8/11/15. Comments to a contemporaneous Seeking Alpha article, "Novavax Breathing Easier With Positive RSV Data," are priceless; they are all aflutter with imaginations running wild on riches imagined but never realized.

The two below are cases in point:

Fast forward the hypothesized two years to August 2017; instead of the pre-split $60 hoped for in the comment above, Novavax was trading at ~$1.00 pre-split. As it turned out, Novavax's Phase 3 RSV trial for older adults did not meet its primary endpoint. The net result for Novavax was to significantly degrade its share price and its operations as described in "Novavax: The Little Engine That Couldn't."

Novavax ran through a historical rhyming of futility to its older adults RSV trial in its subsequent trial sequence for RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization. Novavax emphatically believes its RSV vaccine remains too important (42:15/50:32 - all-time designation reference Novavax 3/24/20 webcast, "Novavax NanoFlu Achieves All Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Clinical Trial") in the global healthcare equation to drop the program.

Nonetheless, in recognition of the challenges in getting RSV back on track, CEO Erck noted relative to RSV in its latest earnings CC for Q4 2019:

We believe that we can design an affordable pathway to a licensed product over the coming years and we’ll report on that progress in the future.

In other words, don't hold your breath on this one; it will be a while before Novavax's RSV trial strategy is even in place, much less any trials themselves.

Novavax reported exciting NanoFlu results in its recently completed pivotal Phase 3 trial advancing towards filing its seasonal flu BLA.

With Novavax's unfortunate RSV pivotal trial outcomes still smarting, it is understandable how Novavax was elated to report on 3/24/20 that its NanoFlu pivotal trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04120194) met all primary and key secondary endpoints per its 3/24/20 press release:

NanoFlu Phase 3 Primary Objectives The trial’s primary objectives were to demonstrate non-inferior immunogenicity of NanoFlu compared to Fluzone Quadrivalent using the day 28 ratio of geometric mean titers (GMT) and the difference in seroconversion rates (SCR), as well as the overall safety of NanoFlu. Immunogenicity was measured by hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) assays using egg-derived reagents. NanoFlu achieved the primary endpoints, both GMT and SCR, for all four strains included in the vaccine.

NanoFlu was well-tolerated and had a safety profile comparable to Fluzone Quadrivalent with a modest increase in local adverse events (AES).

For those interested in the details of its data, the first 17 minutes of its 3/24/20 results webcast review a 10 slide deck presentation providing chapter and verse, ending with slide 10 below:

Its next step towards filing its BLA will require it to:

... finish all of the CMC or manufacturing activities leading to clinical consistency lot trials and filing the BLA.

On 3/31/20, moving rapidly towards such end, Novavax reported that it had signed a deal with Gaithersburg neighbor Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to manufacture NanoFlu. This contract is an important step in moving Novavax towards its first goal of submitting a NanoFlu BLA to the FDA and subsequently scaling up manufacturing in the event of an approval.

As one who is unfamiliar with Emergent, I drew comfort from its 4/23/20 press release excerpt below:

This certainly gives full credibility to Emergent's significant vaccine scale-up capacity in the event Novavax ever needs the same.

Beyond the CMC requirements, the other sections of Novavax's BLA filing must include NanoFlu's clinical and preclinical study data with required certifications relating to the application. The BLA filing will also require labelling for NanoFlu. In addition, Novavax intends to complete a new efficacy trial before submitting its BLA as discussed below.

As the world started to brace itself against COVID-19, Novavax went to work planning a rapid response COVID vaccine

On February 12, 2020, the WHO convened a two-day meeting of world experts to establish priorities for addressing COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, on February 26, 2020, Novavax announced its plans to develop a candidate vaccine to combat COVID-19.

Novavax plans on:

... using its proprietary recombinant protein nanoparticle technology platform to generate antigens derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. Novavax expects to utilize its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enhance immune responses.

Although disgruntled shareholders may doubt Novavax's capacity to tackle COVID-19, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) is more sanguine. On March 10, 2020, Novavax issued a press release extracted below: Earlier in March, before inking the NanoFlu deal, Emergent and Novavax signed a deal in support of Novavax's plan to develop an experimental vaccine against COVID-19. The Emergent press release for the COVID vaccine development contract provided:

... Emergent will collaborate with Novavax, utilizing its molecule-to-market contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services to support bringing into the clinic Novavax’s novel experimental vaccine candidate to protect against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Under the terms of the agreement, Emergent will produce the COVID-19 experimental vaccine candidate, ... Emergent has initiated work for this program anticipating that the COVID-19 experimental vaccine candidate will be used in a Phase 1 clinical study within the next four months.

At this point, Novavax was putting a nice puzzle together for attacking COVID-19. Given its financial straits, the CEPI funding, possibly with more to follow, was particularly important.

It's time for Novavax to exercise its deal-making nous as opposed to undertaking a product launch for which it has no experience.

Despite long decades of effort, Novavax has never processed any program through to approval by the FDA (p. 20) or by any other nation's regulatory body. As such it entirely lacks experience in the challenging task of launching a newly-approved therapy.

In the case of seasonal influenza, a launch would be particularly challenging; its difficulty is enhanced by the clout of the several existing players in the market for seasonal flu vaccines. As noted in Novavax's most recent 10-K (p. 8) under the heading "Competition in... Influenza":

There are a number of companies developing and selling vaccines for seasonal influenza employing both traditional (egg-based) and new vaccine technologies (cell-based). Many seasonal influenza vaccines are currently approved and marketed, and most of these are marketed by major pharmaceutical companies that have significantly greater financial and technical resources, experience and expertise.

Currently, the CDC lists a dizzying array of flu vaccinations on its website as set out below: Given this variety, the best flu vaccine will not be immediately obvious to most consumers. Marketing against such a cornucopia of options championed by experienced and successful competitors will take skill, patience, financial resources, time and experience.

The prospect of an FDA imminent approval for NanoFlu in treatment of older adults is exhilarating at first blush. On closer examination, it tends more towards terror; do shareholders really want to watch CEO Erck and crew prove their best in class product is truly best in class?

As noted above Novavax is planning an efficacy trial. It is currently struggling with critical questions, such as when to launch such trial (45:28-42/50:32) and what comparator therapies to use or even whether it would be best to compare it to placebo (49:00-36/50:32).

At this juncture, Novavax shareholders would be well-served if an experienced vaccine marketer such as a Glaxo (GSK) or even a knowledgeable big pharma player interested in vaccine development like Pfizer (PFE) were calling the shots. The fact is that Sanofi (SNY) controlling (p. 8) >60% of the older adult seasonal flu market, is not going to cede ground to an upstart easily.

Novavax's financial progress relies on its ability not to market vaccines, but rather to market its own shares

Early-stage biotechs are notorious for their recurrent bouts of shareholder dilution. As a general rule, such companies lack approved products to sell during their early years and survive based on their ability to raise money in the secondary markets.

That said, Novavax seems to be testing the envelope in this business model. It has been knocking about since 1987. It has run through an accumulated deficit of $1.4 billion as shown below in this table from its latest balance sheet data on its 10-K, (p.36). Its constant recourse to the public markets shows an insatiable appetite, again as shown below, in the footnotes 1-5.

Conclusion

For a succinct overall picture of Novavax as an investment vehicle, take a look at the graph below from it latest 10-K:

Small wonder that shareholders are getting testy.

Nonetheless the story of Novavax is not without potential. As I see matters, its RSV chances have come and gone. In COVID it is a sketchy small player going up against the world's biggest and brightest. How would one handicap it? I say the odds are long and unattractive for an uncertain payout insofar as no one knows whether or not COVID will linger as the terror it is now.

The real value in Novavax is in NanoFlu. I am not a buyer of Novavax on this prospect either. With a market cap approaching $1 billion, I see its share price as considerably overvalued. The market is unlikely to react well to delays that I foresee over the next year or so as Novavax strives for FDA approval of NanoFlu.

If Novavax wins the brass ring, gets its NanoFlu FDA approval, it is still going to be facing an uneven marketing match. The one thing that would change my view here would be if Novavax would get serious about partnering NanoFlu. So far, it does not seem to be heading in that direction.

With Novavax I weigh FOMO as far easier to bear than fear of loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.