Treasury Cuts I Bond Fixed Rate To 0.0%; Holds Steady On EE Terms

Both of these savings bond investments remain superior to better known alternatives offered by the U.S. Treasury.

EE Bonds will continue to double in value if held for 20 years, creating a tax-deferred, compounded rate of return of 3.5%.

U.S. Series I Savings Bonds purchased from May to October will pay a composite rate of 1.06%, annualized, for six months.

The U.S. Treasury just announced it is cutting the fixed rate of U.S. Series I Savings Bonds to 0.0% as of May 1, a move that was widely expected and won't dampen the appeal of these inflation-protected savings bonds.

Here are details from today's Treasury announcement:

The composite rate for Series I Savings Bonds is a combination of a fixed rate, which applies for the 30-year life of the bond, and the semiannual inflation rate. The 1.06% composite rate for I bonds bought from May 2020 through October 2020 applies for the first six months after the issue date. The composite rate combines a 0.00% fixed rate of return with the 1.06% annualized rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The CPI-U increased from 256.759 in September 2019 to 258.115 in March 2020, a six-month change of 0.53%.

And here is my translation:

An I Bond earns interest based on combining a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate -- which was 0.2% but now drops to 0.0% - will never change. So I Bonds purchased from May 1 to October 31 will carry a fixed rate of 0.0% through the 30-year potential life of the bond.

I have been predicting for a month that the I Bond's fixed rate would drop to 0.0%, but sometimes the Treasury does odd things. This time it didn't. The fixed rate of 0.0% is entirely appropriate, and in fact remains very attractive versus the negative real yields of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, across all maturities. The I Bond's fixed rate is its "real yield" -- the yield investors will earn above inflation. A real yield of 0.0% is much better than the negative yields now paid by TIPS.

Here's a look at I Bond rate resets back to 2008, showing how the yield spread of I Bonds versus TIPS has now widened to negative levels last seen in 2013 and 2014:

As of Thursday's market close, the 5-year TIPS had a real yield of -0.36%, giving the new I Bond a 36 basis-point advantage. The 10-year TIPS was yielding -0.43%, giving the I Bond a 43 basis-point advantage. When an I Bond earns a real yield higher than a 5- or 10-year TIPS, the I Bond is a far superior investment. It earns tax-deferred, compounded interest, has much better deflation protection and isn't subject to fluctuations in "market value."

And that's why even though today's drop in the fixed rate from 0.2% to 0.0% is disappointing, the I Bond remains the best inflation protected investment in the world as the market stands in May 2020. I'm sure savvy investors already bought to the limit -- $10,000 per person per year -- to capture the 0.2% fixed rate. But if conditions remain as they are, the I Bond's 0.0% fixed rate will remain attractive all the way into 2021.

One note, however: Because the fixed rate has now dropped to 0.0%, investors might want to wait until the rate resets again in November to purchase I Bonds, just in case the fixed rate rises above 0.0%. I don't think that is likely, however.

EE Bonds terms hold steady

The Treasury also announced Friday the new terms for Series EE Savings Bonds, which are the same as the old terms. Here is the Treasury's statement:

Series EE bonds issued from May 2020 through October 2020 earn today’s announced rate of 0.10%. All Series EE bonds issued since May 2005 earn a fixed rate in the first 20 years after issue. At 20 years, the bonds will be worth at least two times their purchase price. The bonds will continue to earn interest at their original fixed rate for an additional 10 years unless new terms and conditions are announced before the final 10-year period begins.

And here is my translation:

The EE Bond's fixed rate remains at 0.1%, where it has been since November 2015. That's awful, but your money market fund is probably paying about the same right now. (Even a 13-week Treasury is yielding less, at 0.09%.) But the EE Bond's fixed rate is irrelevant because ...

An EE Bond held for 20 years immediately doubles in value, creating an investment with a compounded return of 3.5%, tax-deferred. So if you invest $10,000 at age 40, you can collect $20,000 at age 60, with $10,000 of that total becoming taxable.

After the doubling in value at 20 years, the EE Bond reverts to earning 0.1% for another 10 years.

What this means: You should only invest in EE Bonds if you are absolutely certain you can hold them for 20 years. They are an ideal "bridge" investment for someone around age 40, who can build an annual stream of income starting at age 60, potentially delaying Social Security benefits until age 70.

Are EE Bonds attractive as a 20-year investment? Absolutely. Right now, a 20-year Treasury is yielding 1.05%, giving the EE Bond a massive 245-basis-point yield advantage. I doubt that anyone reading this is seriously considering an investment in a 20-year Treasury note, with a yield of 1.05%. That makes no sense. But an EE Bond yielding 3.5%, if held for 20 years, makes a lot of sense.

I Bonds versus EE Bonds

Will an EE Bond end up outperforming an I Bond with a fixed rate of 0.0% over the next 20 years? I think that is likely. Inflation would have to average higher than 3.5% over the next 20 years for the I Bond to outperform.

No one is expecting inflation to average higher than 3.5% over the next 20 years. In fact, the current 20-year inflation breakeven rate is only 1.32%. That rate is set by market forces, but I wouldn't trust it. I expect inflation to be higher than 1.32% over the next 20 years, which makes TIPS and I Bonds more attractive than nominal Treasurys. But higher than 3.5%? It could happen, but that would be way above expectations.

So EE Bonds -- by the numbers -- look like the better investment. However, the 20-year term is undesirable for many investors. I Bonds carry terms that are much more favorable: They can be redeemed after one year with a small penalty, and after five years with no penalty. If you value ease of ownership, and flexibility, I Bonds remain the superior investment.

Where do we go from here?

I've heard speculation in recent weeks that the Treasury "could" go to a negative fixed rate on the I Bond or extend the EE Bond's doubling period out to 25 years. Today's good news is that neither of those things happened.

Both I Bonds and EE Bonds remain attractive. They are both very safe investments that will out-perform better known Treasury alternatives. Looking for safety in the market turmoil of 2020? These two investments are worthy of consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.