PTC: Long-Term IoT And AR Stock For The 2020s

PTC is positioned well to benefit from the strong growth of the Internet of Things and augmented reality in the 2020s.

PTC Inc. (PTC) is another company with strong long-term growth potential due to trends in the industrial field and the future of innovation. PTC's stock looks poised to outperform the broader market over the long-term as a result of the company's above-average growth. The company's growth is being driven by the need for industrial businesses to increase the efficiency of the entire product development lifecycle.

PTC offers software and services for product design [Creo], product lifecycle management [Windchill], connections of products/devices to the cloud [ThingWorx], and cloud-based tools for creating augmented reality [AR] experiences [Vuforia Studio]. The company's long-term outlook looks positive as companies strive to design and manage products in the most cost-effective way.

PTC's Growth Potential

The largest potential for growth for PTC is for the use of the internet of things [IoT] and AR for industrial applications. The industrial IoT market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 29.4% by 2025. The AR market is expected to increase annually by about 63% by 2025.

You can view videos produced by the company to get a better grasp on the concept of how PTC's software enables customers to manage the design and lifecycle of products in an efficient way. Here are links to PTC's various product videos: Creo, Windchill, Thingworx, and Vuforia Studio.

PTC implements IoT by allowing companies to connect their workers, facilities, machines, devices, and systems to a network. This allows the sharing of data to improve the design and manufacturing of products. For example, PTC's industrial IoT allows for a smooth integration of equipment with operating systems, more data for improved visibility, and remote machine monitoring for timely scheduled maintenance before problems occur.

PTC's AR replaces traditional training with more effective learning experiences. AR doesn't require much programming experience for the end-using customers depending on the solution, but it offers faster time-to-value (overall effectiveness or quicker benefits for customers). The benefits for PTC's AR are increased productivity, improves knowledge transfer to new hires and existing employees, lower service costs, and increased service revenue. View the video at this link to see some examples of AR in action.

source

The largest growth for PTC is likely to be from IoT and AR applications. However, the company's computer-aided design [CAD] and product lifecycle management [PLM] offerings still have the potential for growth. The 3D CAD software market is expected to grow at about 6.2% annually by 2025. The PLM software market is projected to increase by about 6.5% by 2025. Therefore, each of PTC's solutions are poised to get a boost from these positive industry trends.

Who are PTC's Customers and What is the COVID-19 Impact?

PTC has an extensive list of prominent industrial customers. Some of the large well-known customers include Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Ingersoll Rand (IR), iRobot (IRBT), Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), Flowserve (FLS), Lexmark, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Embraer (ERJ), Pratt & Whitney (UTX), Toyota (TM), Medtronic (MDT), General Electric (GE), the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Minnesota. PTC also has numerous other customers under its belt.

Some of these organizations are partially or fully shut down during the COVID-19 crisis. So, PTC could see a slowdown in expected revenue growth this year as a result. However, since PTC provides important cost-saving measures with their products, these customers are likely to continue as customers. Some may even be using PTCs products for designing/managing new or modified products during this time.

Some engineers that do product design have the ability to work from home. So, PTC's Creo software is probably still actively being used during the shutdown. So, the fallout from COVID-19 may not be as negative for PTC as compared to other companies. However, it might be difficult to add new customers during this time.

PTC closed the acquisition of OnShape in November 2019. OnShape is a software as a service [SaaS] CAD and data management company. The acquisition adds to the company's product design offerings. OnShape complements PTC's Creo and Windchill products. Since a lot of designing can take place remotely, OnShape puts PTC in a better position to handle COVID-19 business disruptions.

PTC is Valued Attractively Based On Earnings Growth

It can be difficult to value companies these days since many of them are lowering guidance for 2020 or not giving any guidance at all. Since PTC is a high growth company, I used the PEG ratio to evaluate the stock's valuation.

The PEG ratio values the company based on PTC's 3 to 5 year expected annual earnings growth. Having multiple years of growth factored in helps to smooth out the valuation. So, it is better than just using a one-year forward PE ratio, which can look inflated for high-growth companies.

With that said, PTC is trading with a PEG ratio of 1.13. This is based on consensus earnings estimates of about 30% annually over the next 3 to 5 years. Granted, those estimates could be lowered as a result of COVID-19 or other reasons, but even if that growth was cut in half, PTC would still be an above-average growth company. So, there is some cushion in that valuation.

PTC is fairly valued on the low side. If the PEG was below one, the stock would be undervalued. Stocks of high-growth companies like this tend to perform well over the long-term when their PEG is between one and two according to my research.

source

PTC is nearing an overbought condition according to the RSI on the daily chart. The broader market (SPY) is also getting close to an overbought level on the daily chart. It is noteworthy that the money flow [CMF] has been declining over the past three weeks. So, the stock could be about to pullback soon.

The chart just provides a short-term look. If someone was looking to hold this stock for 5 years, I wouldn't worry about trying to get in at the perfect moment. The stock should do fine over the long-term. It is noteworthy that investors can pick this up at 25% off the stock's 52-week high. Or, you could wait for a possible sell in May and go away pullback in the market.

PTC's Long-Term Investment Outlook

The COVID-19 situation does create some short-term uncertainties for PTC. Some customers might be halting certain operations during the shutdowns. However, product designing can still take place during this time. Therefore, some of PTC's software is likely still being used even if some customers' operations are shutdown.

The long-term looks positive for PTC as industrial companies strive to lower costs through the most efficient product design, product lifecycle management, and for creating effective AR learning experiences with connections to the cloud. The growth of IoT and AR is likely to have a significant positive impact on PTC's growth through 2025.

PTC is poised to achieve multiple years of above-average growth with increases in the industrial IoT and AR markets as tailwinds. As a result, the stock has a good chance of outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) within the next 5 years from the current fair-valued level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI]. Subscribers also get access to SWOT analyses (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) on the companies that we cover. PTC's stock increased by 12% in less than 3 weeks since the company was identified for subscribers.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.