Erytech Spikes On Fast Track, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track status to its lead drug candidate Eryaspase. The drug candidate is being evaluated as the second line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer. With Fast Track designation, the company has higher interaction with the FDA review team and the marketing application goes through rolling review process. The company also reported that it has achieved 75 percent enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trial TRYbeCA-1.

Erytech Pharma reported that its lead drug candidate is being assessed for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer in 11 countries in Europe and the United States. The trial is scheduled to enroll 500 patients and the company has reported that it has already randomized 75 percent of them. An independent data monitoring will conduct an interim superiority analysis upon the happening of two thirds of the events. It is expected that the milestone will be achieved by the end of this year and the final analysis may take place during the second half of 2021.

The drug candidate showed significant results for both the Overall Survival and Progression Free Survival during its Phase 2b trial. A hazard ratio of 0.60 and 0.59 was recorded, respectively. The trial also showed a safety profile which was comparable to that of standard chemotherapy. The Fast Track program aims to promote faster development and review of drugs for treating serious or life-threatening conditions. The main purpose is to ensure that new drugs reach promptly to patients requiring them. It generally encompasses more frequent meetings and written communications relating to various issues such as the use of biomarkers and the clinical trial designs.

TRYbeCA-1 is a randomized, controlled Phase 3 clinical trial aiming to assess eryaspase in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial is designed to have 500 patients across 100 clinical sites globally. Eligible patients will be randomized on a 1 to 1 basis and will receive eryaspase in conjunction with standard chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone. The standard chemotherapy may be gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel or an irinotecan-based regimen. The primary endpoint of the trial is Overall Survival.

Erytech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and is focused on developing red blood cell based therapies for treating cancer and orphan diseases. The company uses its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform for encapsulating drug substances inside red blood cells. Erytech is mainly aiming to develop drug candidates which may alter metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids. The cells require these acids for their growth and survival.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported that it has dosed its first cohort of Phase ½ clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine candidates. The company is collaborating with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in this regard. It is the first clinical trial of a Covid-19 drug candidate in Germany. Both the companies are waiting regulatory approval for carrying out trials in the United States. In Germany, 12 patients have been dosed with the BNT162 vaccine candidate. The target population for the trial is 200 subjects and the dosing was initiated on April 23rd.

The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial will involve nearly 200 healthy subjects between 18 years and 55 years of age. The dosage range for the portion will be 1 µg to 100 µg. The main aim of the portion is to determine the optimal dosage and to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine. The study will also seek to evaluate the impact of repeated vaccination following a prime injection. Speaking about the company's collaboration with BioNTech, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, "This is new technology. But we are very familiar with both the technology and the company [BioNTech], because we are working with them the last two years in a joint project to develop with the same technology, a flu vaccine."

Pfizer said that it has committed nearly $500 million in research and development activities for the Covid-19 programs. BioNTech is an immunotherapy company involved in developing novel therapies for cancer and other diseases. Its oncology product portfolio includes innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies and bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators. The company has collaborated with various pharma companies such as Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), among others.

Pfizer is also studying an antiviral drug against Covid-19 and is scaling up its manufacturing facilities for producing mass quantities by the end of the year.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NYSE:BHC) announced that the FDA has given its approval for a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Jublia topical solution. The drug candidate aims to treat onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the toenails and the sNDA seeks to increase the age range to children six years of age and older. The drug was first approved in 2014 for patients 18 years or older.

The application is supported by the data from a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 4 study that enrolled 62 patients with mild-to-severe onychomycosis. The trial involved patients between the age of 6 and 16 years. The primary endpoint of the study was to assess the safety of the drug over the 52 weeks of the study in pediatric subjects with at least mild onychomycosis of the toenails. Further, the pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate at four weeks in pediatric subjects 12 to 16 years suffering from moderate-to-severe onychomycosis of the toenails.

The data shows that the drug candidate was well tolerated, and the most common treatment related adverse event was ingrown nails. Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics said, "With nearly six years of real-world use since its initial approval to treat adults in 2014, JUBLIA has a demonstrated safety and efficacy profile, and we are pleased the FDA has recognized it as a valuable treatment option for children with toenail fungal infections." Ortho Dermatologics is the dermatology unit of Bausch Health and is amongst the most prominent prescription dermatology health care businesses.

The efficacy evaluation for the drug showed that 65 percent of the patients achieved mycological cure by week 52, while by week 12, 36.7 percent mycological cure rate was observed. 40 percent of the patients reported complete cure by week 52 while 50 percent of the patients reached the clinical efficacy by the time study ended.

