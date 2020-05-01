Royal Dutch Shell: A Good Move For A Time Of Emergency

Upstream production was 3,719 K Boep/d in the first quarter (including 955K Boep/d of integrated gas), down slightly compared to a year ago and down slightly sequentially.

Shell cut the Dividend by 66% after indicating a pause of its share buyback program.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the first quarter of $60.96 billion, down 28.8% year over year and down 28.3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Hague, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is incorporated in the United Kingdom. Shell is one of the largest oil and gas integrated (upstream, downstream, integrated gas, etc.) companies in the world.

It is considered the bellwether of the oil industry and is widely owned worldwide. Then when the news came out about the dividend cut, it affected a lot of people's pockets and sent an alarm signal even if the move was not followed by many other oil supermajors yet.

Shell has been one of the preferred oil supermajors that I have recommended here on Seeking Alpha, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first "oil" stocks to be held in your long-term investment portfolio.

Even if the industry is experiencing a dramatic drop triggered by a unique set of circumstances that fell upon the company like a brush fire. Please listen to what Ben Van Beurden, the CEO, said here.

Shell will save $10 billion annually from the dividend cut, having already taken measures to make $14 billion of savings this year, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares.

However, to profit from your shell investment, it is crucial to adopt a long-term strategy, including some short-term trading as well. In general, using 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility is the right blend.

After years of investing in this market, I just realized that Murphy's law is a reality for the oil industry. Cyclicity from periods of bust to periods of plenty never stops to recur, and when it is terrible, it is really bad. Trading short term a part of your position is helping to mitigate this situation.

The company is one of my "six oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil, B.P. Plc, Equinor, TOTAL S.A., and Chevron that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have also added ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) that I consider somewhat equivalent.

The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company is still paying 4% after cutting the dividend this quarter. The company has never missed one single dividend payment since the end of World War II and has been considered a preferred stock for various institutional investors for many decades. The dividend for the RDS.B is paid 100% to the U.S. investors, which is another bonus. I consider this cut as a smart move for the long term well-being of the company.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 1Q'20, The Raw Numbers (per A.D.S.)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [A.D.S.] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 100.15 102.23 83.74 90.54 86.59 84.01 60.03 Total Revenues in $ Billion 101.55 104.63 85.66 91.84 89.54 85.07 60.96 Net income in $ Billion 5.84 5.59 6.00/CCS 5.30 3.00/CCS 3.462 5.88/CCS 4.767 0.97/CCS 2.931 -0.02/CCS 2.86 EBITDA $ Billion 15.84 15.12 16.52 12.87 16.35 12.30 8.83 estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 1.40 1.34 1.46/CCS 1.30 0.74 1.46 0.24/CCS 0.74 0.00/CCS 0.74 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 12.09 22.02 8.63 11.03 12.25 10.27 14.85 CapEx in $ Billion 5.80 7.15 5.12 5.15 5.99 6.71 4.26 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 6.29 14.87 3.51 5.88 6.26 3.56 10.59 Total Cash $ Billion 19.11 26.74 21.47 18.47 15.42 18.05 21.81 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 78.38 76.82 92.54 92.65 88.92 96.42 95.07 Dividend per share [ADS] in $/share 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.32 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 4.150 4.145 4.105 4.077 4.034 3.98 3.91 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d (including Integrated gas) 3,596 3,788 3,752 3,583 3,563 3,763 3,719 Integrated gas K Boep/d 631 884 887 851 957 950 955 North America Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 825 826 844 846 836 836 832 Global liquid price ($/b) 68.21 59.89 57.42 61.26 55.99 56.60 46.53 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.92 5.75 5.37 4.21 4.19 4.42 4.31

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filing and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production Upstream, Downstream.

1 - Revenues and other income were $60.96 Billion in 1Q'20.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the first quarter of $60.96 billion, down 28.8% year over year and down 28.3% sequentially. During the first quarter, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $14.85 billion, returned $3.5 billion to shareholders through dividends, and spent $4.3 billion in CapEx.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of the first "Big Oil" to report Q1'20 with B.P. Plc yesterday. Unlike Shell, BP decided to keep the dividend as it is.

The current cost of supplies earnings or C.C.S. attributable to shareholders and excluding individual items dropped to $2.756 billion in Q1'20 from $5.393 billion in the same period last year.

Lower realized oil, gas, and liquefied natural gas prices and weaker achieved refining, and chemical margins were to blame for these poor results.

Below is a results snapshot from the presentation.

Below is the chart breaking down the earnings per segment from 2Q'17 to 1Q'20. Upstream in red was the most affected.

This quarter saw a decrease in the prices of oil and gas sequentially. The global liquid price of oil was $46.53 compared to $55.42 in 1Q'19. The number will be much lower for 2Q'20.

The trend in natural gas is worse from $5.75 to now $4.31. This situation will probably worsen next quarter as well - below are historic prices for oil and gas.

In the presentation, we can quickly see the actual weakness of the business model with oil prices now at a dismal level.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $10.59 billion in 1Q'20

Free cash flow is now $26.29 billion yearly and $10.59 billion in 1Q'20 determined by Fun Trading. Organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The question is that with those results and oil prices that continue to weaken, the company could not pay such a high dividend and also implement a massive share buyback, especially with reserves going down year over year, as I will show later. Dividends now are cut by 65% and no more share buyback.

The dividend yield is currently 4% and is still appealing, all considered.

Warning about dividend payment: U.S. investors may receive less depending on their specific situation (please contact your broker). In general, RDS.B is more appropriate for U.S. investors because B shares have no withholding tax applied.

In Shell's case, the company's 'A' shares (LON:RDSA) are listed on the AEX/Euronext in the Netherlands, and the 'B' shares (LON:RDSB) are listed on the London Stock Exchange in the UK. London-listed 'B' shares have no withholding tax applied to the dividend payout thereby putting the full dividend amount (by shares held) into the holder's coffers.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

Upstream production was 3,719 K Boep/d in the first quarter (including 955K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down slightly compared to a year ago and down slightly sequentially (please look at the chart above).

North American Production is 832K Boep/d in 1Q'20, nearly the same as 4Q'19.

Key Projects, 2019:

From Presentation

4 - Net debt and Cash (effect of accounting rule changes IFRS 16)

The net debt increased to $73.26 billion at the end of March 31, 2020, compared with about $61.07 billion a year earlier.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") is now 1.8x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that went up recently due to new accounting requirements (IFRS 16). Gearing is now 28.9% Pre-IFRS 16.

5 - Outlook 2020 with a warning.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The first quarter is another challenging quarter for the oil supermajors group. Crude and gas prices are falling like never before. We are facing a rare and unusual situation that has severe and long-lasting consequences for the oil industry in general. Oil demand is a shadow of what it was last year.

Exceptional times require exceptional measures, and it is what Shell did. By cutting the dividend to a more reasonable amount, by stopping buyback of its shares and by reducing CapEx to a minimum of $5 billion, I believe the company is strengthening its balance sheet and will be ready when the time comes for recovery.

As a long-term shareholder, it is what I consider a responsible move that gives me enough confidence to keep my position.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS.B experienced a support breakout at the end of January and quickly dropped to $19.5 support. What we can see is that since the breakout happened and the stock dropped below $20, we have seen an ascending channel pattern forming with line resistance at $44 and line support at $31.50.

We are trading at support now, but it is weak support, and depending on the future oil prices, we may experience a support breakout for the next few weeks. In this case, RDS.B may eventually retest $19.50 as a double bottom.

On the other side, if oil prices turn bullish and momentum continues, I see the stock going back to $44.

