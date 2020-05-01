Nvidia Can't Always Remain At The Peak Of Its Cycle

In particular, the market has rewarded industry leaders, such as Nvidia, handsomely, as the firm has seen stock prices reach all-time peaks, even amidst the current crisis.

Even though Nvidia (NVDA) has seen great profitability benefits from high-performance computing GPU needs, as a firm in an incredibly cyclical and highly competitive industry, it is unlikely to be able to sustain its current performance indefinitely. As such, equity downside is likely going forward, as slowdowns in chip demand eventually occur, and the stock is more likely to experience another 2018-like drop than sustain recent momentum.

The Artificial Intelligence Wave Has Boosted Nvidia's Profitability

Over the past year, semiconductor giant Nvidia has seen a stock price resurgence, rising significantly from a stock price as low as $135 in May 2019 to a retest of its historical highs at $290+. Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm nearly recovered all of its initial losses.

This strength can be largely attributed to the firm's exposure to some incredibly promising industries. Nvidia has long been a leader in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) industry. Its chips have been popular in end applications from gaming to professional markets to cryptocurrency mining. However, although these end users may face a decline in demand, Nvidia has focused its attention to a much more promising area: artificial intelligence. AI, cloud computing, and machine learning have been popular buzzwords for many years, and as they have become a reality, more companies have started to invest into these applications. The power of these technologies has improved tremendously in such a short time, and as they become increasingly sophisticated, their storage and processing needs skyrocket.

No wonder semiconductor companies, who supply the chips necessary to fuel this computing power, stand to benefit. In fact, some experts project the growth in AI-related semiconductor applications to outpace the growth of all non-AI applications by 5x in the next five years. Nvidia, in particular, has been a market leader in high-performance computing chips, and as one of the earliest entrants into the space, it has developed a significant edge over its lagging competitors. Even during the current crisis, Nvidia stands to benefit, as the increased need to work-from home and stay-at-home has led to a higher reliance on cloud computing, and a pressing need to upgrade network capacity and processing by utilizing the most up-to-date chips.

When we apply our Uniform Accounting metrics, the distortions from as-reported GAAP and IFRS accounting statements are removed - including the impact of non-cash stock option expense that NVDA uses as a management incentive and the R&D that the firm uses to invest in its future growth - and we can immediately see just how beneficial the AI and cloud computing transformation has been to the firm.

Since 2016, Nvidia's Uniform ROA has improved from 14% to peak 32%+ levels in 2018-2020, which surpasses the firm's previous peaks seen prior to the Great Recession. This, coupled with robust 9%+ Uniform asset growth in each year since 2017 shows why it is no wonder investors have been so bullish on the name.

The Market May Be Jumping the Gun Again

Although the AI and cloud computing waves seem to scream that Nvidia and a few other semiconductor firms may be home run stock picks, there are a few reasons to be extra cautious on this name. First, we have seen this before. As recently as October 2018, Nvidia was trading near the $290 price points it sits at today. But investors seemed quick to realize that the markets were overzealous, and in the subsequent correction, Nvidia's stock fell by over 50% in less than three months.

The question on everyone's mind now is whether Nvidia will see a repeat of 2018 or continue to improve. Before making any decision about a company's valuation, it's vital that investors understand exactly what the market expectations are for future performance. Without an understanding of the market's position on a stock, it's impossible to know if one thesis is completely different than others, or if it's in lockstep with the rest of the market. We can understand this by looking at the market's embedded expectations for future performance at a company's current valuations.

By cutting out the "noise" of as-reported accounting, we can back into the future levels of Uniform ROA and asset growth the market expects at current stock prices and valuations. The embedded expectations chart below shows Nvidia's historical corporate performance levels in terms of Uniform ROA and asset growth (dark blue bars) versus what sell-side analysts think the company is going to do for its next fiscal year and fiscal year 2022 (light blue bars) and what the market is pricing in at current valuations (white bars).

As you can see, market expectations for Nvidia are aggressive. At the current price of roughly $290 per share (as of April 28), the market expects Nvidia to be able to improve returns to all-time highs of 45% by 2025, while maintaining a 10% growth rate going forward. The semiconductor market is notoriously cyclical in nature - with peaks in both profitability and growth driven by massive investments leading up to the release of the next generation of architecture, followed by regular slowdowns.

When conditions are favorable, it seems semiconductor manufacturers have trouble keeping up with demand. Ensuing higher prices and revenue growth lead to profitability booms. However, as supply catches up and eventually exceeds demand, and as more powerful processors make past technology obsolete, these firms often see a sudden profitability collapse. We've seen this boom-and-bust cycle be a constant trend across the industry, recently with the crypto market. Even by just looking at the firm's past profitability, this pattern becomes evident.

Following a somewhat down year in 2019, with worldwide revenue declining by nearly 12%, semiconductors seem primed to bounce back due to aforementioned technology tailwinds, as they tend to do following a slump. However, at its current stock price, the market is already pricing in Nvidia to see returns continue to improve in perpetuity. Even if Nvidia could see its profitability continue to expand, it appears that the market is currently pricing in the company to achieve its best-case scenario going forward. At these levels, the ratio between risk and reward is weighted heavily towards the downside.

In addition, the market may be failing to price in any potential headwinds for the firm, namely, competition. Although the firm has had a strong market position for many years, by this point, almost every other major semiconductor firm has started to invest in similar chip applications. In fact, as early as August 2019, over three-fourths of semiconductor executives stated they had adopted AI in their business or were piloting its chip technology. With fierce competition from rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and non-traditional foes such as Alphabet (GOOGL), the edge that Nvidia may hold will surely slip away.

In order to justify its current valuations, Nvidia would have to find a way to delay or mitigate the onset of a "bust" in the regular semiconductor cycle. Although the firm is subject to many industry-wide risks that may not be in its control, if the firm can continue to innovate and lead the next wave of semiconductor technology improvements, it can stand to realize significant growth and profitability benefits. Moreover, if opportunities such as 5G, which has so far been slow to materialize, can come to fruition, in force, in the next year or two, the semiconductor industry may be able to experience a prolonged bullish market

Nvidia will again largely remain at the mercy of the industry's wide-spread boom and bust cycle. As a result, current profitability levels and its current stock price may be unsustainable going forward.

Conclusion

Even though Nvidia has seen great profitability benefits from AI, cloud computing, and machine learning tailwinds, as a firm in an incredibly cyclical, and highly competitive, industry, it is unlikely to be able to sustain its current performance. At current valuations, markets are pricing in expectations for the firm to see peak profitability indefinitely, suggesting that Nvidia is already priced at a near-best scenario. As such, equity downside is likely going forward, as slowdowns in chip demand eventually occur, and the stock is more likely to experience another 2018-like drop than sustain its current momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.