Tuesday Morning: Whether To Buy The Cannons

At under $0.50 per share, I think you buy the panic, as this doesn't add up.

Today, the company filed an awkward 8-K, disclosing language that they may not survive the fall out from Covid-19 and that they drew down their entire revolver ($91 million).

In early February, Delta Value Group, led by Ken Traub, filed a Schedule 13D, disclosing an 8% stake, with a cost basis of $1.53.

As of December 31, 2019, Tuesday Morning had $1 million of net cash on its balance sheet.

Although, I had every intention of taking the day off from writing, as I have been burning up my keyboard, over the past three few weeks, in the wee hours of the morning. Today, I actually slept in, and woke up at 4am, but decided instead to watch the season one episodes of the great show, Cheers, on Netflix, and then do my three mile run in the pouring rain (I live in the burbs of Boston). Anyway, I am not writing to bore you about my run, instead, I have been called to duty, as a real time, and interesting situation has arisen, in nano-cap land. Because nano-cap land is the Wild West, these situations are more exciting.

Tuesday Morning is an off price retailer based on Dallas, TX. This is a turnaround that never turned. The business has muddled along, and every now and again, they put together a good quarter. However, management has woefully underachieved and the management team has been mostly sizzle, and frankly, we need to send out a search party for the steak.

For your reference, I have written up Tuesday Morning, way back on September 5, 2018. Readers that want context, and the back story, can quickly get up to speed from that piece.

Fast forward to early February 2020, when Tuesday Morning posted their Q2 2020 financial results. They were so-so, but please note that as of December 31, 2019, the company's balance sheet had $4.9 million of cash and only $3.6 million drawn on its revolver.

If you read TUES' 10-Q (see page 12), we learn that the company had a five year senior secured revolving credit facility that matures on January 29, 2024. Per the 10-Q: they had availability of $91.4 million, net of the $3.6 million outstanding and $8.8 million reserved for pledges, in the form of LCs.

At December 31, 2019, we had $3.6 million outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility, $8.8 million of outstanding letters of credit and availability of $91.4 million.

On February 13, 2020, Delta Value Group Investment Partnership, L.P., managed by Ken Traub, filed a Schedule 13D, where he disclosed an 8% stake. He disclosed an average purchase price of $1.53 per share. It was also reported that Mr. Traub was considering making a push for the business to be sold.

Timing is everything and Covid-19 was brewing well offshore. A few week later, that storm system gathered into a CAT 5, and it landed on shore, in many major U.S. cities.

On March 26th, it was reported that Tuesday Morning was closing its stores and the company elected to draw down $55 million on its revolver.

Besides the terrible headlines about deaths, closed stores, and 30 million jobless claims, over the past five weeks, we didn't get an update from Tuesday Morning.

Lo and behold, this morning, the company filed an awkwardly worded 8-K (see here), that said the company had $91 million drawn on its revolver.

More alarmingly and this reads like a red herring, they said without additional financing, it is unclear if the company could survive.

Although the Company is gradually reopening stores where allowed, the Company needs additional time to prepare and review the Quarterly Report due to circumstances related to COVID-19, including the temporary shutdown of all of the Company's stores and related disruptions to the Company's business and operations, and the uncertainty as to the extent and duration of the disruption caused by COVID-19. In response to COVID-19, the Company has furloughed the majority of its employees, made targeted reductions in discretionary operating expenses, and eliminated substantially all capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $91 million outstanding under its line of credit. The Company is also actively exploring financing options. Without appropriate financing it remains unclear whether the Company has or can obtain sufficient liquidity to withstand the COVID-19 disruptions.

The market saw this and panicked. Investors got nervous and ran for the exit.

The stock is currently down 35% in heavy trading, with north of 4.7 million shares changing hands.

So, the sixty four thousand dollar question investors need to assess is:

Is this a buying opportunity or is this the kiss of death?

For reference, during Q3 2019, Tuesday Morning generated $211 million of revenue. On an annualized basis, TUES reported $1 billion of annual revenue.

So although, I get it that the company is experiencing incredible disruption due to forced store closures, and associated costs. The company hasn't lost $91 million. Moreover, this is an off-price retailer that doesn't have perishable inventory. Yes, there is seasonality to its business due to weather, but we aren't talking about a restaurant forced to throw out one months' worth of rotted food due to closures.

Moreover, the company owns a very valuable Dallas Distribution Center.

Per the company's 10-K, they own valuable real estate in Dallas.

We own a 104,675 square foot building which houses our corporate office in Dallas, Texas. Our Dallas distribution center utilizes approximately 1.2 million square feet, all of which is owned. During fiscal 2015, we executed a lease for approximately 0.6 million square feet related to our additional distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona which started operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. We lease from unaffiliated third parties four parcels of land of approximately 538,250 square feet, for parking and trailer storage.

Now I get it that this real estate is secured against the revolver, but they also own inventory that is pledged against that revolver.

Could the company have lost $5 million, or even $10 million to pay employees and other expense before they furloughed them? Perhaps, but not $91 million.

So I find it remarkable and utterly irresponsible that this management team issued this vague and under handed 8-K.

Given Ken Traub's 8% stake and involvement, there is no way that he won't fight this tooth and nail. Moreover, I would argue that he might push for an outright sale. The current management has proven out of their depth (at best) and borderline incompetent (at worst).

As for me, I am buying the dip. This is a real world example of the difficult decision you have to make if want to traverse the rugged terrain, as a deep value investor. If anyone tells you that it is easy, they haven't entered the arena. It is all about making hard decision and weighing different outcomes, in the heat of the battle, and with limited information. You have to synthesize and think on your toes. In this situation, when I play back the series of event, like a poker player, reviewing the series of cards, and players' bets, I think management is either covering their behinds (from a legal standpoint) or playing hardball. Either way, the stock is compelling sub $0.50 per share. And again, Mr. Traub may be just the man to force this management team to exit stage left.

