Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Get Off To A Rocky Start In May

CNBC: 10:38AM EST

It's May first, and thus far the month lives up to its name. Coming off the best month in over 30 years for US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), I'll argue that we shouldn't at all be surprised to see a pullback.

The drop in US stocks was preceded by rather similar declines in the European indexes (VGK, EWG, EWU), while Asian shares (AAXJ) were mixed to close out the week.

Spot VIX marched dutifully higher, well off the lows near 30 observed earlier this week.

Thoughts on Volatility

FT

As someone currently living in Europe, I can tell you firsthand what an absolute mess the exit from lockdown appears to be. True, the major nations are getting a plan together, and none too soon. Also, Spain (where we are living) has a particularly fluid plan, based more or less county by county (they refer to them as provinces).

Regardless of the particulars, the plans are set in the hopes of finding a way to push into the future with a "new normal" that is still quite restrictive, but allows commerce to flow in part.

From my armchair, the economic damage appears to be severe and quite likely to endure, as the hosts of summer travelers are quite likely to not want to visit. There are at least three major reasons for this:

Fear of actually catching the virus

Inability to move freely about the country the tourist would like to visit

Potential for quarantine, either/both in the country visited, or upon return

The economic toll here in Europe is not even close to being done. Still, one must begin somewhere, I suppose.

The digital printing presses are churning full blast. For the time being, risk assets seem to be okay with this turn of affairs, perhaps viewing it as among the least-bad approaches to handling the situation in the here and now.

What concerns me is how very difficult QT proved to be between 2017 and 2019. Recall that it was more or less jettisoned early at the first signs of recession. The Fed - any central bank - really only has one true asset: its own credibility. In my view the only way to maintain that credibility is to work down its balance sheet when times are relatively stable; there doesn't appear to be much appetite for such action.

Econoday

The ISM Mfg Index is based on a survey of 300 manufacturing firms. There are five equally-weighted components: new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, and inventories (their own, not customer inventories).

Below 50 signals contraction, while above 50 signifies expansion. Being an index of a survey, the metric is sometimes viewed as a "soft" indicator.

This month's report was a mixed bag. The figure itself was abysmal, but then everyone expected it would be. Unless economists are sandbagging, the actual figure did show up near the upper end of the consensus range, and so that's certainly some good news.

Term Structure

Hello, Mikeely. I had mentioned that I'd share my own thoughts on the lower range over the next month or so for spot VIX. VXX is of course influenced by spot, and has the major advantage of being liquid and investable. That said, VXX is tied to M1 and M2 VX futures, rather than directly to spot itself (just to clarify for readers who may not be aware of this).

Today is perhaps a good day to respond, as in fact spot VIX has managed to climb up just shy of 37. I'd like to remind readers that we saw a couple volatility retracements (higher) in January and February of 2019 as the S&P staged a major recovery and volatility measures were harshly disciplined.

So where do I see a probable 30-calendar-day bottom? 23 or so. Now to be clear I am not predicting 23, and I am also not attempting to justify 23 as rational. Rather, this is the vol metric that I see as in-line with a HV10 measure that currently sits at around 31, and a reasonably steep VX futures curve.

Under such a scenario where VIX plunges down into the low-mid 20s, I see a pretty flat futures curve, perhaps with steep contango right in the first couple months and then level from there. Put differently, I just don't see the back end of the VX futures curve being all that receptive to big downside from here. For those with a long-vol thesis but not a lot of conviction, a product like VXZ (mid-term VX futures) could be an ETP to investigate.

Wrap Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.