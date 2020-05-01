VC Deals: LendingTree Stuffs $112M Into Stash

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) led the $112M Series F for investing and savings platform Stash. As of last month, Stash had 4.5M users and $1B in assets under management. The average age of stash users is 29, and the average income is under $50K per year. The funding will help grow the customer base, expand services, and marketing.

Micron Ventures (NASDAQ:MU) joined the $52M Series C for Israel-based startup Nexar, which develops vehicle dashboard cameras. Corner Ventures led the round, which brought total funding to nearly $100M. Nexar’s U.S.-based driver network using its vision-powered dash cams covers more than 70M miles every month across more than 1,000 cities. The data powers data services for cities and the private sector.

Motorola Solutions Venture Capital (NYSE:MSI) joined the $51M Series B-1 for smart contact lens startup Mojo Vision. New Enterprise Associates led the financing, which pushed total funding above $159M. The startup is currently working with the FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program to introduce early applications of the tech for the visually impaired. Mojo Vision will use the funding to help push its tech closer to being a finalized product.

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) participated in the $50M Series B for Oriente, a Hong Kong-based startup developing tech infrastructure for digital credit and other financial services. The startup builds the tools for offline and online merchants to launch digital credit services, so Oriente doesn’t compete with payment providers. Oriente focuses on underserved markets and will focus the new funding on expanding its presence in the Philippines and Indonesia while moving into new countries like Vietnam.

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) joined the $35M Series C for edtech platform Niche. The startup helps potential students find college matches based on net price, alumni earnings, graduation rates, and student debt. Niche also offers ranked lists by subject like best dorms and most diverse. Last year, Niche’s ARR increased more than 100% Y/Y and the client base by more than 60%. Radian Capital led the round.