There's No Denying The New Bull Market Now

One of the biggest complaints among investors since the recovery rally began has been the domination of the leading large-cap stocks. The inference is that only a relative handful of market-moving stocks have been responsible for the gains in the Dow 30 and S&P 500 (SPX) indices of late, while smaller-cap indexes have mostly lagged. All of that has changed, however, with the latest breakout in the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT), which means there's now one less argument for labeling this a bear market. Indeed, as I'll argue here, the bull market formally began when the SPX exceeded the 2,700 level in early April and should remain in play in the coming months.

As most investors are aware, the equity market is very much a forward-looking creature since smart investors spend much of their time discounting present news while looking ahead to future trends. But there's a growing belief among some individuals that the price discovery function of markets has somehow been broken - or least seriously impaired - in the wake of the coronavirus. Specifically, this hypothesis holds that the unprecedented QE actions undertaken by the Federal Reserve in the pandemic's wake have resulted in a disconnect between stock prices and the economy.

The logic behind this widely-held belief is that the March-April rally has been entirely fueled by increased Fed-driven liquidity with no corresponding basis in economic reality. Yet there's no denying that stocks are valued primarily on corporate earnings expectations. While temporary short-covering rallies are certainly possible in the face of a raging bear market in which corporate earnings prospects are bleak, it's not logical to assume that a sustained rally in the S&P of over 40% - and over a multi-week period - is "fake." Rather, a rally of this magnitude can only be ascribed to the market's conclusion that corporate profits will rapidly recover when coronavirus quarantines have been completely lifted.

Along these lines, one of the canards which has currency right now is the belief that the "Big Five" stocks - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - are mainly responsible for the S&P's gains since the March bottom. A number of analysts and observers were heard to say that the lack of participation in small-cap and mid-cap stocks in recent weeks was a tell-tale sign that the SPX rally was living on borrowed time, with the inference that this was nothing more than a sizable bear market rally.

After this week, though, that idea no longer holds up to scrutiny, for the Russell 2000 has finally shown conspicuous signs of life. On April 29, the Russell rallied 5% after the Federal Reserve released its latest plans for reviving the economy; consequently, it has now recovered over half its losses since the coronavirus panic.

Source: BigCharts

So, with the small-cap stocks now getting back into sync with the large caps, one of the biggest arguments of the bears has been disannulled. More importantly, all six of the major indices are now well above 20% from their March lows, and technically, this is the definition of a new bull market. Thus, there's really no valid reason for denying that a new bull market is underway.

Back to the Fed, its decision this week to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged was music to the ears of the bulls. While Fed President Powell acknowledged that the economy will be heavily burdened by the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdowns, he asserted his willingness to provide as much stimulus as is needed to boost the economy, adding that the central bank's emergency credit facilities are "wide open" and that the Fed could "do more of that."

Beyond the latest breakout in the small caps, one of the market's most economically sensitive industries - the semiconductors - has led the latest charge higher. The Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) is up nearly 50% from its March low and is the hands-down leader among the key industry groups. Historically, leadership in the semis is a confirming sign that the overall big picture for stocks is healthy. As the following graph attests, semiconductor stocks are near their previous highs from before the panic sell-off in what has been a remarkable show of strength. And as go the semis, so goes the rest of the market.

Source: BigCharts

Of equal significance to the strength of the broad market, as well as the U.S. economy, is the recent performance of the retail stocks. Some of the biggest retailers have held up well during the lockdowns and have even profited because of it. Of course, I'm referring to "essential" retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), and even some of the fast-food restaurant stocks like Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), all of which have actually benefited from the lockdowns since they've been among the few brick-and-mortar retailers that remained open. Online retailers like Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have also outperformed.

But regardless of the reasons for it, retailers as a group have held up better than most expected during the lockdown period. This can be seen in the following graph of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), which paints a pretty good picture of the overall sector. The takeaway here is that as long as retail stocks in the aggregate are performing well, there's really no reason to assume the worst-case scenario for either the broad market or the economy.

Source: BigCharts

A final technical consideration is that new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq are still below 40 on a daily basis. This implies that there's currently no selling pressure plaguing the broad market, and this definitely favors the bulls. If the new lows rise above 40 in the coming days, it would be an indication that it's time to pull in the horns and embrace a more defensive stance. But the four-week momentum of the NYSE new highs and lows (below) is still in a rising trend, which is bullish and suggests the near-term path of least resistance for stocks is still up.

Source: WSJ

In closing, I urge investors to focus their attention on positive developments taking place in the broad market rather than on the bad news mantras being incessantly chanted by the bears. Based on the percentage gains made by the major stock market indices since March, a new bull market is clearly in play - a conclusion which is further supported by the growing participation of the small-cap stocks, as well as by the leadership of economically sensitive industries like the semiconductors and the retailers. For now, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance is warranted based on the weight of evidence discussed here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.