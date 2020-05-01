ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 1, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Jim Mountain - CFO

Scott Ulm - Co-CEO

Jeff Zimmer - Co-CEO

Mark Gruber - Chief Investment Officer

Josh Bolton - Credit Suisse

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Company

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Jim Mountain, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Jim Mountain

Thank you, Nelson. And thank you all for joining ARMOUR’s first quarter 2020 conference call. We hope that all of you have been able to remain safe and healthy.

This morning, I’m joined by ARMOUR’s co-CEOs, Scott Ulm and Jeff Zimmer; and our Chief Investment Officer, Mark Gruber.

By now, everyone has access to ARMOUR’s earnings release, which can be found on ARMOUR’s website, www.armourreit.com.

Like other firms in our sector and across the economy, ARMOUR was impacted negatively by the sudden and historic levels of market volatility in March, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 31, 2020, ARMOUR’s total assets stood at approximately $5.1 billion, down nearly 62% from $13.3 billion level at the beginning of the quarter. This reflects ARMOUR’s successful results and actions to aggressively prune the investment portfolio, reduce risk and preserve liquidity. By comparison, ARMOUR’s total comprehensive loss for the quarter of $587 million represents only 37% of stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter.

Total equity was also reduced by $113.5 million by the Company’s January decision to replace its outstanding 7.875% preferred stock with a new 7% series as well as the payment of previously declared dividends.

Having weathered what we expect to be the worst week of this emergency, ARMOUR ended Q1 with book value per common share of $11.10, corresponding to total stockholders’ equity of $786 million. That included cash and unpledged liquid securities of [Technical Difficulty]. Today ARMOUR’s liquidity stands at approximately $470 million.

Since March 31st ARMOUR’s done a number of things. ARMOUR’s issued approximately 5.7 million shares of common stock through its at-the-market offering program, raised approximately $48.4 million of additional capital. We continue to enjoy sufficient access to repurchase funding and interest rate swaps with a diversified group of counterparties. ARMOUR’s affiliate BUCKLER Securities continues to play a major role in the Company’s funding strategy.

ARMOUR has also taken advantage of relatively attractive opportunities to sell certain of its credit risk transfer and other non-agency positions. The Company is also selectively rebuilding its agency pass-through portfolio and is refreshing its swap book. We expect to continue on this course for the rest of Q2. As of yesterday evening, the ARMOUR portfolio stood at $5.6 billion, which includes $1.3 billion of TBAs and $308 million market value of CRT positions. They have a weighted average mark above 76, and 37% of those positions have investment grade ratings. The $4 billion of agency securities in portfolio is a nice mix of legacy, higher coupon 30-year and DUS positions, combined with newer 15-year and 30-year products.

When the last few legacy swaps run off in July, our hedge book will stand at $3.7 billion with the average pay rate of 22 basis points, based on our current positioning. In addition to anticipated improvements in portfolio composition and lower hedging costs, we expect future net interest margin will also be positively affected by favorable repo financing rates as term transactions roll off and are replaced at substantially lower current rates. For example, three months term repos for agency collateral were priced in just under 180 basis points in early March. Today, we’re seeing one-month repo prices inside of 30 basis points and less for overnight.

Contractual management fee expense for Q2 will be reduced by 40% as further described in the company’s form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC shortly. Earlier this week, ARMOUR paid the April cash dividend on the Series C preferred stock and declared the May cash dividend at the rate of $0.14583 per share to holders of record on the 15th of May 2020. That dividend will be payable on May 27, 2020. As previously announced, ARMOUR is moving to a quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. Expect the further announcement on the amount and timing of Q2 common dividend in the latter part of June.

Now, let me turn the call over to Scott, Jeff and Mark to discuss further ARMOUR’s portfolio position, strategies and view towards the future. Scott?

Scott Ulm

Thanks, Jim. Good morning.

The world has changed significantly from our last earnings call in February. Our team has been working remotely since early March and our business continuity plan has worked well for us. While we’ll be talking today about the pandemic’s financial impact on us, we’re mindful of personal costs to so many of our customers [ph] and colleagues. We hope everyone joining us today stays healthy.

March was a profoundly bad month for the mortgage investment industry. As a senior management team with each professional having 35 years or so of average experience in the capital markets, March was the worst environment we’ve had to deal with in our careers. The market movement was more sudden and violent than 2008.

Our results were driven by several phenomena that occurred simultaneously. Interest rates on 10-year treasury bonds whipsawed from 1.16% at the beginning of March, down to the new historic lows of 0.54% and back up to 1.2% in a matter of days. Despite the historic risk off rally in treasuries, mortgage-backed security and TBA prices decline. This resulted in the widest MBS spread since the financial crisis. ARMOUR as well as many others in our investment sector experienced a double shock of both, interest rate hedges and asset prices moving against us.

Premiums on best criteria specified pools evaporated as force selling by levered investors, mutual funds and REITs quickly drowned out all available balance sheet of banks, the lack of which was further exacerbated by quarter-end pressures.

In the Fannie Mae DUS 10/9.5 market, spreads exploded from approximately [Technical Difficulty] fell from par or 100 price levels to as high as 110 price levels to as low as 60 to 80 points on the dollar price levels, if a bit could be found at all. Repo terms in the agency asset class were very stable, and in particular, ARMOUR’s always found very sound funding through its broker dealer affiliate BUCKLER Securities.

However, outside of the agency business, funding propositions degraded dramatically as haircuts and financing rates doubled or tripled on CRTs. Amidst the non-agency funding chaos, one large money center bank abruptly ended its financing on CRTs altogether, causing further turmoil as many investors were forced to sell at the same time into a tumultuous market, further lowering prices.

Liquidity in many respects simply disappeared. Off the run treasuries sharply underperformed on the runs, indicated bid offer spreads on current production TBA is widened by multiples. 30-day commercial paper oscillating between 0.95% [ph] and 1.81%, even as Fed funds went to 0.05%. FX swap funding all but dried up in the middle of the March.

To reduce risk, leverage and free up available cash, we acted early by selling $1.7 billion of agency securities in the first two weeks of March; in the last two weeks of March, we sold another $7.4 billion of primarily agency securities. If we had not acted promptly and decisively, there’s little question that we might have found ourselves in the midst of forbearance discussions with creditors, like many others in our sector face today and with the most uncertain future.

The Fed’s announcement of unlimited support for agency mortgages on March 23rd caused prices to stabilize and increase. In order to increase liquidity for an uncertain future, we sold many agency mortgage assets and were not able to fully participate in the subsequent agency mortgage price recovery.

Standing here today, we see a changed landscape from prior years. We believe that substantial uncertainties will surround mortgage credit for the remainder of the year and perhaps longer. Agency securities are again a bright investment spot but require careful selection. The Fed buying program has given definitive support to the market, but has also caused substantial increases in prices that are exacerbated by the low rate environment. We believe close attention to credit characteristics in agency securities will be rewarded with superior performance. We believe elevated prepayments will return as a concern later in the year, not in the immediate future, and focused portfolio selection now can mitigate that medium term risk.

Currently, 85% of our agency specified pools have some kind of prepaid protection. We’re methodically investing and expect our leverage to increase over the coming few weeks with our emphasis on liquid agency securities that offer attractive risk return profiles.

We previously announced that we will declare a dividend for the second quarter in late June. We believe our ongoing dividend policy should be as stable as possible and reflect our medium-term view of our net profitability. We believe our dividends should not chase period to period net profitability.

At this point in the investment cycle, we’re very constructive on our business for the following reasons. As we move through the pandemic and the economy revised, we expect to see the yield curve modestly steepen, providing improved opportunities for investment. At the same time, we believe the Fed will keep short-term rates low in order to nurture a nascent recovery, which will keep our funding rates low. The Fed has already begun to taper its MBS purchases, and we expect will continue to do so as the agency market normalizes.

Some spreads still are naturally tight today and Fed tapering should allow more conventional pricing relationships. Prepayments will likely remain subdued until staffing and financial conditions are much closer to normal. There’s a great tailwind for doing investments. Financing for agencies is abundant and has most attractive levels in years. We’re highly confident of our access to financing and excellent terms through our affiliate BUCKLER Securities, as well as the almost three dozen other relationships we maintain with other repo counterparties.

There’s clearly uncertainty in the timing and realization of all these factors. That said, we believe that the medium-term net yield expectation should be in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range.

We’re delighted to be through the month of March and standing here with great liquidity, solid financing and dry powder to continue to design our portfolio for the present environment.

We’ll now be happy to take any questions.

Jim Mountain

Nelson, can you now open up the line for questions?

Josh Bolton

Hey, guys. This is actually Josh on for Doug. Good morning. We saw the large drop in leverage in the quarter. And you mentioned on the call that we should expect that to tick up going forward. But, curious if you could talk a little bit about how you’re thinking about target leverage at this point, and if we should expect it to get back to where it was in 2019. Thanks.

Jeff Zimmer

Our target leverage at this point is around eight, give or take a half a turn, depending on the opportunities and how fast we can deploy our capital, based on those opportunities.

Josh Bolton

Got it. That makes sense. And then, one on funding. Can you update us on how much of the agency repos currently funded through BUCKLER and the average maturities, the average maturity of that funding?

Jeff Zimmer

So, approximately three quarters of the agency book is with BUCKLER. I suspect as we regrow our agency portfolio, that number will come down a little bit. But, we want to make sure that the capital at BUCKLER is completely utilized. And quite frankly, the rates that we get from BUCKLER and the trends we get from BUCKLER are fantastic, and particularly better haircuts than the Street.

Josh Bolton

Are you able to quantify how much better those terms are versus Street repo?

Jeff Zimmer

Well, sometimes it’s a couple basis points better; sometimes it’s a couple basis points worse. But if you add that with the fact that we have surety on overnight funding, I’m not going to do overnight funding with XYZ bank because you’re not sure if they’re going to be there the next day. We know that BUCKLER is going to be there the next day. And as you heard from some of the other participants in the sector, the overnight funding can be half the rate to some of the term funding. So, we have a trust and an ability to know that they’re going to be there every day, and sometimes you can actually quantify that.

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Trevor Cranston with JMP Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Trevor Cranston

Hey, thanks. I apologize if I missed this in the prepared remarks. But, with the credit portfolio, can you talk about sort of how you’re thinking about that going forward? If your intention is to hang on to that portfolio or as prices have started to recover some in April, are you going to be looking to sell down that book? And as the second part of that question, can you give us some additional detail around where the financing market is for credit securities now in terms of haircuts and the cost of repo? Thank you.

Jeff Zimmer

Sure, good morning. So, the credit book, CRTs, let’s say, had approximately in early March $900 million market value. The value of the remaining securities on our balance sheet today of non-agencies are only CRTs. Everything that’s not a CRT has been sold. And the CRT valuation is $308 million. So, we’ve reduced that by two-thirds. It is our intention over the next two to three months to sell the rest of that. And we’re doing it surgically. As opportunities and buyers come into the market and people have a better perspective on recoveries, we’re selling into strength and not selling into weakness. There are some companies and mutual funds, particularly who had withdrawals that were forced sellers during March in the first two or three weeks of April, and the opportunities for us to move out of that product were not as profound. And yesterday, actually, we made a number of very nice sales and above marks. And we’ll continue to look and do that.

You should look at us by the time we get into the third quarter to be almost, if not all, agency assets and that will be our portfolio platform in the future. Now, funding for the non-agencies is and seems to be very secure today, but did not feel that way even as of two weeks ago. As Scott said in his comments, Trevor, one major central bank, one of the top five banks in the country, all of a sudden in third week of March decides to pull out of all of their CRT funding, which meant that everybody that was funding with them had to sell bonds, because very few other lenders were taking on new CRTs at the time. And it created a real whirlwind of down pricing for a while. So we refrained from selling there for a period.

But today, haircuts are as low as 17.5%. Our average haircut on our CRT portfolio is right around 25% today.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, great. That’s very helpful. Then, as you’re deploying capital back into the agency trade, can you talk about specifically kind of what sector of the market you like and kind of what coupons, the portfolios in today and what coupons you’re mainly looking to buy? And maybe specifically, some color on whether or not you find roles attractive enough to be buying TBAs or if you’re really going to be focused mostly on buying spec pools? Thanks.

Mark Gruber

Hey, Trevor. It’s Mark. So, we’ve been looking at both, 15-year sector and a variety of coupons there. Also, the 30-year sector, more of the higher coupons. So, 3.5 -- like Jim said earlier, most of our book is still 4 and 4.5, the higher coupon stuff we had bought earlier last few years. So, we’re sticking to those sectors. We’re looking for more stable bonds that have good convexity profile. We do like TBA roles in certain coupons, certain sectors, and we’re watching those carefully, have invested in some of that. But, you’ll continue to see us do a variety of different sectors. We still like DUS. We like those profiles. So, in the same sectors we’ve always been in and agency, but probably on the 30-year sector more higher coupons than lower coupons.

Jeff Zimmer

And one of the reasons there is, the Fed is now changed. If you look at the Fed repot over the last Few days, they’ve changed what they’re buying. For a long time they were buying a lot of 3.5s, 4s and 4.5. Well, they’re going to refrain from buying those now. And they’re going to start buying lower coupons, which means those are going to continue to be rich -- may not get richer, but they’re going to continue to be rich. Whereas there could be some ongoing buying opportunities above threes in areas, particularly ones that have some specialty, like 125 kind of loan balances, those kind of things. Is that helpful?

Trevor Cranston

Yes, very helpful. Thank you for that. And last question. It looks like there was some assurance through the ATM plan in April. Can you just provide some additional color around sort of the rationale for that issuance, given where the stock was trading and kind of where you’re at today, in terms of the likelihood of any continued issuance of the economy? Thanks.

Jeff Zimmer

Sure. So, as you know, our traditional approach to capital raising is kind of threefold. Basically, how can shareholders benefit based on a variety of factors? So, is it accretive, is it accretive to earnings,, can it be a good deal? However, as we entered April, there was not clarity on how the world is going to turn out. Liquidity was at a premium. And we thought a modest amount of dilution was a very deal for our shareholders to go ahead and raise up to $50 million, and we raised $48 million. The actual dilution was just around $0.20 all-in, to be clear. So, we felt that was a very modest amount to increase the assurity and survival factor of the firm during a period of time where some of our brethren were doing for forbearance issues. We feel very good about what we did for our shareholders. I don’t anticipate, right now, turning that program back on. We’ll see how the future develops.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, great. Thank you for that.

Jeff Zimmer

You’re very welcome.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Nolan with Ladenburg Thalmann & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Christopher Nolan

Hey, guys. Hey, Scott. In your comments, you mentioned that net yields could be high single, low double digits. What do you mean by net yields? Is that core income relative to equity? Could you define that little bit, please?

Scott Ulm

Yes. That’s correct. Current income relative to equity -- core income.

Jeff Zimmer

Net to shareholders. That’s correct.

Christopher Nolan

Okay, great. And then, from what I can gather from the press release, it looks like the investment spreads widened quite a bit this quarter. What’s sort of your anticipation for investment spreads going forward? I mean, is that just sort of an anomaly for 1Q or are we in a new world?

Jeff Zimmer

Just define investment spreads. Are you talking investment opportunities, as we said, low double digits, or are you talking NIM, or is there some other criteria?

Christopher Nolan

NIM would be great.

Scott Ulm

No, NIM is going to be in -- on a asset basis -- I guess, I have to think about how I would define -- it’s going to be higher than it was in Q1, because spreads are going to be a little wider that we’re investing. I don’t have a -- I couldn’t give you a good concrete number for NIM, but I can tell you, it’s going to be higher than it was in the past.

Mark Gruber

And Jim also mentioned a couple of other factors. We’ve got term financing that’s rolling off, and we’ve got higher rates -- swaps that are rolling off too, both of which are going to give a little tailwind here to NIM.

Jeff Zimmer

Yes. But, if you look at it this way, Christopher, Jim said that our swap book’s going to be 22 basis points going forward by July 1st, because all stuff rolling off, repo is in high single digits for -- let’s say, overnight is to anywhere from 10 to 20; and let’s say, term is anywhere from 25 to 30. So, take your 22 and add, 20 to that, there’s 42. You can earn assets here in the mid to high ones. So, you can kind of do the math and figure out where you could be. And frankly, as Mark said earlier, we think prepays are going to be kind of slower for the next few months. So, NIM should be pretty good. And I’ve heard other people that we deal with on the broker side are kind of looking at the same way we are. I hope that’s helpful.

Christopher Nolan

Yes. No, it is great. And then, I guess final question is, when should we expect the Q to be released?

Jim Mountain

We should be getting that out shortly. Ideally, that be on Edgar before it closes tonight. But, in any event, we ought to be able to see it Monday morning.

Christopher Nolan

Great. Final question is, given the changes in interest rates, do you guys change your thinking about preferred stock at all? I mean, is the consideration to pay that down further and go with more repo funding -- yes, please go ahead.

Jeff Zimmer

So, we have $132 million of our 7% out there. Okay? Based on investment opportunities today, that is accretive to the overall proposition of investing. However, you don’t ever want to have preferreds to be too larger portion of your total capital structure. And currently, the firm is very comfortable with the capital structure amount of our regular equity versus our preferred. Also, there’s a very large buyer of our preferred yesterday, currently over 200,000 shares in the market at the close. But that’s still only trading at $22 a share and we would not be interested at -- at least any consideration that we’ve been approached with now of selling it under $25 a share.

Mark Gruber

Yes. Just let me amplify a little bit. In retrospect, January decision to swap out 200 and I don’t know 40 or $250 million, whatever it was of 7.875% for Series B with slightly -- on appreciably smaller amount of lower coupon, 7% Series C. In retrospect, in my mind, that looks like a really smart decision the way things have worked out.

Christopher Nolan

All right. That’s it for me. Good show, guys. Thanks.

Jeff Zimmer

Thank you.

Jim Mountain

Nelson, do we have any more questions?

I am showing no further questions at this time.

Jim Mountain

Well, thank you all for joining us. We continue to work largely remotely but are completely connected. So, if anybody has additional questions, you’ve got our email, call the office, and we’ll get reconnected. And until next time, stay safe.

