Coronavirus Roundtables - The Advantage Of Income When The Market Overreacts (Video)

He also shares a few BDCs that are well positioned for a downturn or which are even benefiting from this environment.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Spend too much time in the market or on a site like Seeking Alpha, and it's easy to lose the purpose of investing. Instead of protecting capital and providing necessary funds for future expenses, investing becomes a competition, a game, and endless array of options. Managing the emotional and psychological aspects of investing, then, is almost as important as the analytical and portfolio selection parts.

Dividend and income investing in theory has a clear way around that. By selecting companies that pay out dividends and especially companies that grow their dividends over time, you are exposing yourself to companies that have rising cash flows, a good representative of quality, and securing your own cash flows regardless of the market environment, while still maintaining upside you won't find with bonds. That is the theory, of course, though companies that pay out more than they earn or which are forced to cut dividends challenge the theory.

We're at the beginning of a downturn, and I spoke with John Yesford, a.k.a. PendragonY, about how he thinks about this period. A contributing author to High Dividend Opportunities, he and I focused on the BDC (business development company) sector. They have lots of small business exposure, which strikes me as a risk, but he discusses names that he think are bound to hold up and even play an important role in the recovery process. Click play to watch and listen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: PendragonY is long EPR, NEWT, ARCC, MRCC, and MAIN.

Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be posted next week.