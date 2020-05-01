Alphabet: Finding The Truth (Fair Value)

I rate Alphabet as a "strong buy" at $1,250 and below, and a "buy" anywhere below $1,500.

Alphabet's cash hoard will eventually begin to be distributed much more aggressively. Therefore, buying now will create a low cost basis when the inevitable distributions begin.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is the umbrella holding company under which many great properties, such as Google search, YouTube, Google Cloud, Calico, Nest, Verily, Makani, and CapitalG, are held. That is, Alphabet possesses a diversified technology portfolio that continues to diverge from the historic dependence on Google Search for the preponderance of its revenues. The company's cash flow generation is growing rapidly, and a larger buyback program or dividend should unlock shareholder value over time. In fact, we believe a more aggressive program is on the horizon! It's just a matter of time. Hence, Alphabet is, currently, undervalued and presents a great value for investors looking for a tech company that trades like a "value stock" (to be clear, we don't subscribe to the difference between value and growth stocks. Value is value, and value and growth are attached at the hip.)

So with a diversifying body of properties, from which the company will continue to extract revenue, and a more aggressive capital return program on the horizon, Alphabet is poised to beat the market over the coming decade with ease.

The Anatomy Of A 21st Century Tech Conglomerate

As a part of Google's restructuring in 2015, Alphabet was created as the parent holding company for Google search and other former subsidiaries of Google. With this restructuring, the founders of Google aimed to create leaner and meaner companies with independent CEOs, all under one roof, and the house "Alphabet".

Alphabet's dominance as one of the premier 21st-century tech conglomerate has been evidenced by its outstanding financials, but before we delve into a financial analysis (i.e., finding Alphabet's truth, or Fair Value), let's investigate the extent to which Alphabet has successfully diversified away from its core search business.

Getting Away From Search

Alphabet's flagship business is Google search, as many of you already know. Additionally, Google properties are comprised of Google Ads, Search, Adsense, Cloud, GSuite, Maps, YouTube, Android, Hardware (Pixel, Chromecast, ATAP). The revenue composition and breakdown can be seen below.

Source: Alphabet 2019 10-K

As can be seen above, YouTube and the Cloud are quickly diversifying Alphabet's revenue stream. This is further evidenced in the chart below:

Source: Alphabet 2019 10-K

Each year, Alphabet grows closer to the truly quintessential 21st-century tech conglomerate like no other. We forecast that this reliance on Google Search and associated properties, such as G Suite, will continue to diminish over time. And our evidence for such a claim is provided in the following chart.

YouTube And Cloud

In previous articles, I examined the extent to which these properties were growing and what their values should be. I found that YouTube was worth in excess of $200B alone! And I projected that eventually, YouTube's value would reach $1T. With 2B users, this will likely be an easy feat. It's really just a matter of time.

So, with that in mind, we know two things: 1) Alphabet is NOT search (well, YouTube might be considered a search platform, but it's not pure information search... again you could construe it such that video is information for which one searches... You get the point though). And 2) Alphabet has properties outside of search that may eventually reach values larger than Alphabet's entire present value!

Other Bets

For those of you who would like a mention of other bets, they are as follows:

"Calico" - research company in life quality and expansion,

"Nest" - Smart Homes and IoT,

"Sidewalk Labs" - urban innovation solutions and Smart cities,

"GV" - venture capital investment arm of Alphabet,

"Verily" - Healthcare and prevention research technologies,

"X Development" - a semi-secret R&D firm,

"Jigzaw" - Tech Incubator for geopolitical challenges,

"Deepmind" - Artificial Intelligence research,

"Waymo" - Self-driving technology,

"CapitalG" - growth private equity firm.

We'd love to hear from commenters as to their thoughts on some of these properties, but as of today, they are, by and large, generating only losses for the company. Further, their contribution in the way of revenue is currently less than $1B!

Interestingly, despite losing money on these projects for going on two decades, the company still has so much money it doesn't know what do to with it (hence my recent article: "Alphabet's Cash Hoard Is Destroying Shareholder Value", which is a position I maintain).

We remain optimistic, however, that something positive will come of these moonshot bets. The issue is that when a company has too much money to burn, it tends to lavish money on executives, projects, and talent who may not perform as well as they might were they involved in a scrappy start-up which had "better-aligned incentives" (which is a euphemism for people perform better when they're more desperate to achieve success.) An engineer getting paid $200k a year isn't fighting for their life to develop the next great thing.

Hence, we've demanded Alphabet begin returning more of its excess capital, so as to prevent these "agency problems".

Alright, now that we've discussed the company's current evolutionary stage, let's look into its financials!

In the next two sections, we will see the strength of Alphabet's business and determine a fair value for its stock. Let's start with the income statement.

Income Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

In the chart above, you can see the sheer size of Alphabet. With 2019 revenues of $161.86 Billion at a splendid gross margin of +55.6%, it is easy to deduce that the company's products are highly desirable and differentiated. Since the restructuring came into effect, revenues grew at a clip of +21% CAGR in the last 4 years, while margins fell from 60% to 55.5%. This is simply fantastic growth. Now, let's look at the financial strength of Alphabet's balance sheet.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

Source: YCharts

According to the latest financial statements, Alphabet had "$119.67 Billion" in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. This financial metric represents the immensely high quality of Alphabet's business and management team.

Further, the company generates free cash flow in the region of $28.46 Billion ($40 per share) annually. In the last couple of years, we can see that stock buybacks have increased to $18.4 Billion a year, which shows that the company is motivated to increase shareholder return, though, as we've mentioned, it needs to be higher (and not because we're short term oriented).

In one of my previous articles, I had discussed in detail why Alphabet should follow Apple (AAPL) in striving to become 'net-cash neutral' and utilize a leveraged recapitalization to increase its stock buyback program. Apple's stockholders have had enormous value unlocked in the 5 years since Apple set out on achieving a 'net-cash neutral' position. A similar value release could be in store for Alphabet's stockholders if its management elects to go the same route.

But what if the management decides to not increase the stock buyback program, is it still worth buying Alphabet Stock? Let's determine a fair value for the stock using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.

Alright, I want to buy Alphabet, but what should I pay?

Glad you asked!

Here, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $57 Free cash flow per share growth rate 12.75% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Alphabet's fair value is $1,631 i.e. the stock is currently "Undervalued" by 24.47%.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

The expected CAGR on investment in Alphabet for a 10-year period at the current price of $1,232 is 12.62%, which is higher than our hurdle rate (9.8% i.e. 90-year annualized return on S&P 500).

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if one were to buy at today's price of $1,347, they should expect an annualized return, conservatively speaking, of about 12.62%, which is in excess of our "hurdle rate", which is our "next best alternative", i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Therefore, we feel confident in recommending investors purchase Alphabet at today's price of $1,347, as this is a price with a strong margin of safety factored into the price!

Effect of Coronavirus and Recession

Alphabet is a company that fits under the "Digitization of Reality" investment mega theme, which I and the L.A. Stevens Investments team has leveraged to generate outperformance over the market returns throughout one of the most devastating market routs in stock market history. Most of Alphabet's revenue comes from online activities; hence, lockdowns due to COVID-19 should not materially affect its business due to internal factors. With that being said, we recognize that ad budgets are one of the first to go in a recession.

So, while these effects will be felt, we craft our valuations in such a way that we factor in "margin of safety", whereby we can be very wrong and still be right!

That is, we use very, very conservative assumptions in deriving our valuations, and in doing so, we create a margin of safety, or a buffer for unforeseen externalities that may arise (read: a global pandemic of epic proportions).

So, while, yes, Alphabet will almost certainly be negatively impacted, we used such conservative estimations that our valuations will stand the test of an economy gone awry.

There is a risk related to digital advertising revenues, which are expected to fall in upcoming quarters. This risk could compound to the looming regulatory risk (DOJ Anti-trust Investigation), which might thereby create downward pressure on Alphabet's stock price (along with its diversification discount, which could result in YouTube getting spun off... but that's a discussion for another time). Regardless, any lost revenues will surely come back once the economy recovers and the regulatory risk has been priced into the stock for quite some time now.

Investor fears regarding systematic risk arising from a prolonged recession in the second and third quarters of 2020 are certainly justified. But if you are a long-term investor, always remember that staying strong during volatile/bear markets (i.e. holding and buying great companies) is the easiest, tried, and true method to grow wealth over time.

Therefore, any future correction in Alphabet's stock price should be considered an opportunity to buy a great company at an even better price. In today's article, we witnessed the brute strength of Alphabet's balance sheet. This position of strength inspires confidence in the company's ability to weather any crisis and emerge stronger on the other side. In the event of a substantial decline in Alphabet's stock price due to market volatility, you should add more of it to your portfolio. We think it's a great buy today, but if you're on a monthly contribution plan, then dollar-cost averaging would work well also.

Final Comments

In conclusion, Alphabet represents a fantastic opportunity for long-oriented investors, looking to capitalize on the secular "Digitization of Reality" trend we're experiencing in today's world. In Alphabet, you are getting a well-diversified portfolio of cutting-edge tech companies. At this price, the company ranks among our top picks for growth at a reasonable price.

Key takeaway: Initiating coverage on "Alphabet" with a strong "BUY" recommendation at $1250 and below.

