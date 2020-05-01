The Halving Impact On Bitcoin

Should holders be ready to stomach some volatility, I overall see the halving as a positive event.

Basic economics point to a clear upward direction in price movement. However, in the real world, it is not that simple.

Introduction

The latest estimates see the next Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving happening on May 11th 2020. Basic economics point to a clear upward direction in price movement. However, in the real world, it is not that simple. This article presents an analysis of possible halving impacts on Bitcoin.

Halving Explained

Let's start with explaining the meaning of halving in simple terms. For those who don't know, new bitcoins are issued by the network in every new block of the blockchain, in regular intervals of 10 minutes. By design, the amount of Bitcoin issued is set to change over time. At inception, the amount of Bitcoin generated was 50 Bitcoin each block. Every four years, this number is cut in half. In 2012 it was cut to 25 and in 2016 to 12.5. Consequently, the 2020 halving will cut this amount to 6.25 Bitcoin issued every 10 minutes. The day this happens takes the name of "halving".

This is the process that allows Bitcoin supply to maintain a limited, unchangeable, and predictable release rate that will eventually terminate in 2140 when the last Bitcoin fraction will be mined. After the next halving, the number of Bitcoin issued per day will decrease from 1800 to 900 coins, a decrease in money supply that will lead to an additional drop in monetary inflation.

Simple Economics

Economics 101 set the story straight: supply decrease with constant demand equals higher price. Perhaps this is what happened in the last two halving events. Both in 2012 and 2016, Bitcoin rallied at an accelerated pace following the event (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Source: CMC Markets

In the real world, the dynamics in the ecosystem lead to a more complicated answer.

Miners Economics

Miners are crucial to the Bitcoin network as they are necessary to validate transactions and maintain the network secure. For this service, they receive a compensation equal to the amount of new Bitcoin issued in the block (plus transaction fees). When the halving happens the amount they receive will be cut in half. For some small miners, this revenue cut will sink the business, as electricity and other mining-related costs will weight more heavily. On the other hand, as more players leave the business, overall computational power will decrease benefiting the remaining miners.

This could lead to an increase in mining centralization, where miners get wiped out or merge into bigger entities, leading to higher network security risk.

Moreover, considered that miners spend only part of the newly mined bitcoins to pay for running expenses, this may lead to heavy selling pressure as failed miners liquidate existing reserves.

Looking at recent trends this should not be the case. It was recently reported that miners were selling more Bitcoins than what they were mining, hinting to a decrease in inventory levels. This could be due to miners smelling danger or to the world-wide liquidity crunch, but either way small miners inventory reserves should have a softer impact should they be subject to post-halving liquidation.

On a positive note, Bitcoin managed to rise while absorbing the additional selling pressure, showing the real strength of the recent rally and the overall market.

MacroEconomics (COVID-19)

Compared to past halving events, this particular historical time has seen broken supply chains that may also impact miners operations. Most mining equipment comes from China, and a supply chain disruption could cause a delay in the mining equipment update of miners around the world. For miners with thin margins, hardware equipment updates will be crucial for survival after the halving. That being said, the halving is a known event, and the mining industry should prepare many months before the event. For this reason, besides unexpected technical failures, by now miners should have already established all the measure to cope with the event (e.g. hardware upgrade, cash reserves to weather volatility, negotiation of lower electricity rates).

Supply Decreases, But Demand?

With prices continuing to rise and the halving approaching, there seems to be a significant rise in the interest as shown in the figure below:

Source: Google trends - Bitcoin Halving

Back to economics 101, an increase in demand will certainly push the price even higher. However, the historical post-halving sharp rises have seen equally impressive declines, and I doubt this time will be any different.

Conclusion

The economics of the mining ecosystem should not weigh significantly on price, but more on network security due to increased centralization. What will really move the needle will be demand, and should holders be ready to stomach some volatility, I overall see the halving as a positive event.

