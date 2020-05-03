Coronavirus Roundtable - Bond Spreads And Default Risk (Video)

He also talks about why he doesn't look at high yield, and the unfavorable comparison with lottery tickets.

He talks about how spreads blew out at the beginning of the market sell-off, how they've recovered, and where he's looking for opportunities.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Fixed income investing is meant to provide surety and steady cash flows that cover, as Donald van Deventer puts it, your future liabilities in the form of cash needs. It's easy for equity investors who dabble in bonds to forget this - I consider myself guilty in my few dalliances with that side of the market - but all that matters is getting a reasonable risk-reward.

In both his Marketplace service, Corporate Bond Investor, and on this interview, van Deventer talks about how he looks at risk reward, which is primarily a function of credit spreads vs. default risk. We discussed his approach and what he's seeing in the current market, as well as the Fed's role in the sector and what that means for investors. Click play below to watch and listen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Donald van Deventer is long the Netflix bonds mentioned on the video.

Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks/bonds mentioned.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be published later this week.