NetApp, Inc.: A Dominant Data Center Player That Will Benefit Under A Differentiated Work Environment

NTAP is a very reliable and consistent dividend player and management has reiterated that they will not compromise on this. NTAP stock offers a current dividend yield of 4.46%.

I am bullish on NTAP as I believe its hybrid multi-cloud data storage solutions will come to the fore as clients speed up on digital transformation.

Putting data protection at the center of digital business strategies is the key to improving trust and digital growth. - Steve Woods

In the last bull run, the tech sector had been one of the darlings of the investment community. In fact, while measuring the performance of various sectors, in mid-Feb 2020, I had highlighted to my followers that the Tech sector had generated returns of c.150% over the most recent 5-year period, trouncing the Consumer Discretionary sector, which finished second, with c.71% returns over the same period. Like all other risk assets, with tech sector prices too having come-off substantially, investors are understandably scurrying around looking for interesting themes within the tech sector that offer good value at current price levels. One trend that has most certainly accelerated on account of the great lockdown, is the work-from-home space and there are tech companies that offer services that could benefit through the proliferation of this trend.

NetApp (NTAP) is the dominant player in hybrid multi-cloud data storage solutions and a key player in the new wave of digital transformation. The company enjoys strong leadership and is the preferred provider in both block level and file level storage. It was also rated by Gartner as number 1 in primary storage. NTAP also enjoys excellent strategic partnerships with some of the stalwarts in the tech sector such as Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Admittedly, on account of the current weak economic and business sentiment, discretionary IT budgets, will likely be cut, but when the dust settles, I do think differentiated companies such as NetApp with their hybrid multi-cloud services will see lasting benefits in the new work culture era. In fact, things are already changing. On account of a spurt in work-from-home and remote work operations, more data needs to be stored in data centers. Besides, as highlighted in this discussion piece - the pandemic has caught a lot of corporations off guard and those who were planning to spread their digital transformation over years, have now been forced to compress this transition cycle.

NTAP’s untapped salesforce poised to execute from the next quarter

I’ve been listening to NTAP management commentary for a while and one common theme that they keep reiterating is their underused sales force (c.200 new incremental account managers). They have been making investments in their sales force for new accounts since Q1-20 - c.12 months ago - and consider that it takes roughly 4 quarters for an account manager to be fully equipped, trained, and ready to execute. Starting from Q1 2021, I expect a meaningful productivity push on account of the sales force which should boost both the top line and opex margins.

Ability to grow Gross margins (GMs) despite adverse business environment.

One sign of competent management is when a company is able to keep margins steady or even grow it, when faced with adversity on the general business environment side (NetApp has been facing some demand-side headwinds regarding large enterprise spend). NTAP’s management has done well on the GM front with the margins growing over the last three years. In the most recent fiscal (NTAP reports on an April year-ending basis), GMs grew on account of better pricing performance and sales force discipline.

Management has stated that GMs have been sturdy as their systems have been the most efficient in the industry and their hybrid cloud capability is a unique differentiated service that nobody else in the industry has. In the most recently concluded Dec quarter too they were successful in delivering GM of 67.8%, above their guidance. They are now targeting a 67-68% margin for FY20 which would represent another potential 300-400bps increase Y-o-Y.

NTAP has been consistent in sharing rewards with shareholders; share offers 4.46% yield

Regardless of business circumstances, NTAP has been relatively consistent in delivering shareholder returns via buybacks and dividends. Cash dividend per share has grown every year (CAGR of c.25% over the past 4 years) and this does not look like it will be tapered. In the most recent Jan quarter earnings call, management stated that “dividends will be permanent and if anything will go up as we proceed from here.” In uncertain environments such as this, it is heartening to see management that can offer strong statements such as this with regard to shareholder returns.

Technical Analysis and Valuation

Since 2002 - on the monthly charts - the stock has been traveling within a broad ascending channel, forming an intermediate peak in Sep 2018 (the most recent upswing leg was from early 2016 to Sep 2018). Since then, it has retraced by 61.8% which is a key Fibonacci level (of the most recent 2016-Sep 2018 upswing leg) and is trading close to the $35-40 levels, which has previously served as an area where the stock has paused, before resuming the next move. I view this as a good zone to accumulate the stock before it resumes another potential upswing leg.

Enlarging the chart, and studying the price pattern of the current retracement wave, one can see that since the Sep 2018 peak, it has been forming an interesting pattern of 3 candles down before retracing back to the upper boundary of the current descending channel via 4 candles. Thus, even if you’re someone who doesn’t want to stay in NTAP for the long haul and wants to just profit from near-term movements over the next few months, I’d say the probability for a bounce - based on repeatable price patterns - from current levels till the upper boundary of the channel at about $55-$56 is quite high; this represents a potential 25-27% up-move from current levels.

Current valuations too of NTAP are quite attractive. On a Forward Non-GAAP P/E basis, the stock currently trades at a 26% discount to its 5-year average, and it's also one of the cheaper plays that you can get in this segment, trading at a c.51% discount to the 22x average sector multiple.

Risks

Large account problem: NTAP has been facing some demand-side issues from its large customers as purchases have been largely focused on short-term needs with spend per transaction being particularly low. In the most recently concluded quarter, NTAP was not able to gain any ELA (Enterprise License Agreement) sales as against an initial expectation of $50m. Going forward, management thinks Q4 revenue from ELA could be down by a little more than 1%. Nonetheless, management also said that they would be pushing their sales force to address some issues in this space and I expect this headwind to dissipate in another 2-3 quarters.

Ongoing dollar strength an issue: NTAP’s geographical revenue is broken down into Americas (56% of annual sales), EMEA (30% of annual sales), and Asia Pacific (14% of annual sales). Within the Americas, the US accounts for 90%. Thus, roughly 54% of their revenue is non-dollar denominated. Given the dollar’s strong movement over recent months, and the ongoing risk aversion that is broadly prevalent across markets, reported revenue numbers could be affected on the downside.

Conclusion

As the Work-from-home culture deepens, and the digital transformation drifts towards more cloud storage, multi-cloud storage companies such as NTAP should benefit. So far, despite difficult business conditions, the company has been able to exhibit strength on the GM front. NTAP is also a dependable dividend franchise which is something to behold in these uncertain times.

On the charts, looking at the intermediate descending channel (from Sep 2018), the stock looks to have reached a level from where it can potentially bounce. Obviously, this doesn’t mean that this is what will definitely happen but “conditions” for a risk-on move in NTAP are quite high. In fact, if you’re a subscriber of The Lead-Lag Report, you’ll note that the raison d'être of my service is to constantly explore and identify macro conditions that favor risk-taking and risk-aversion on a week-to-week basis. I’m all about shedding light on the weather.

