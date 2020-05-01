Natural Gas Market Overview: Supply Is Falling, Demand Is Not Rising

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +56 bcf over the next three weeks.

Pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) have dropped sharply, but are likely to be revised higher later today. In July, annual growth rate of daily production is projected to be negative - for the first time since April 2017.

Next week, the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to turn bearish (vs. 2019) as wind generation displaces a record amount of potential natural gas consumption.

In reality, however, total demand was a lot weaker. We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 107 bcf next week, 11 bcf larger than a year ago.

In the absence of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, total demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) would have totaled around 600 bcf for the week ending May 1.

This report covers the week ending May 1, 2020.

Total Demand (if there was no coronavirus)

In the absence of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, we estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) would have totaled around 600 bcf for the week ending May 1 (down 7.4 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) but up +0.8 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm would have remained positive but declined from +19.6 bcf/d to +11.2 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

In reality, however, total demand was a lot weaker. For example, natural gas consumption by industrial users has already dropped below the norm and below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Likewise, LNG feedgas flows have failed to set a new all-time high for more than three months now - essentially breaking the preceding trend.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up considerably across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) dropped by almost 35% w-o-w (from 75 to 49), while the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) increased by 16% (from 17 to 20). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 17.5% below last year's level.

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows. In the week ending May 1:

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (16.2 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will be subsiding in the weeks ahead as nuclear power plants are returning to service - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal rose by +$0.200 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.3 bcf/d this week (+0.4 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +0.9 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending May 1, these three factors displaced some 100 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors (excluding solar generation) was positive at around +3.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 0.4 bcf/d above last year's results.

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to turn bearish (vs. 2019). Indeed, in the absence of hot weather, higher natural gas prices are reducing coal-to-gas-switching potential, while stronger wind generation is displacing record amount of natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Exports

Total exports were essentially flat w-o-w. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 11 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 38 bcf. Total LNG feedgas flows averaged 7.3 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 2.5 bcf/d in the week ending May 1.

U.S. natural gas remains "the cheapest" in the world, while the price for Gulf LNG futures contract (GCL) is 18% lower than the price of natural gas in Europe. It is reasonable to assume that key LNG buyers on the spot market will increasingly favor U.S. LNG since it is so much cheaper than elsewhere. We, currently, expect total exports to average 13.94 bcf/d over the next three months (May-June-July).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production is trending down. Today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) have dropped sharply. The change in nominations is very abrupt (which happens rarely) and therefore, pipeline nominations are likely to be revised higher later today.

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 89.1 bcf/d

-7.3 bcf/d from an all-time high;

-1.9 bcf/d from a 3-week low;

-2.7 bcf/d from Thursday's results.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 90.87 bcf/d over the next three months (May-June-July). Annual growth rate is slowing down. Indeed, in July, annual growth rate of daily production is projected to be negative - for the first time since April 2017.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

In the week ending May 1, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 97.7 bcf/d (down -1.1 bcf/d w-o-w but up +1.4 bcf/d y-o-y).

Net supply (calculated as dry gas production minus net exports) is projected to decline. Currently, it is estimated at 82.2 bcf/d, 2.2 bcf/d below last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 107 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +102 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +56 bcf over the next three weeks from +360 bcf today to +416 bcf for the week ending May 15.

However, the storage level outlook can change very quickly if daily production is substantially reduced.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

