Pure Cycle: Dramatically Undervalued Water Rights And Growing Business - Behind The Idea

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Safety In Value: Pure Cycle is a water company with operations in the Denver metropolitan area. They own significant water rights, which are required for all new development. To accelerate the monetization of their water rights, they are developing a master planned community, where every building permit will pay them a water hook up fee. Their first phase is totally sold out, and the delivery of those lots is making their balance sheet very strong. The stock has declined during the coronavirus panic, but the underlying asset value is unimpaired. Even if there is a delay in monetizing the water rights the value still exceeds the current share price.

I did a sum-of-the-parts for the firm (to incorporate their water and land sales) and came up with a value in excess of $14 per share. This includes a significant deduction for capitalized G&A costs. The catalyst here will be continued cash inflow from their phase 1 sales, and announcements of sales in phase 2. As they continue to demonstrate that they are bringing in cash in the near term, the market is likely to lower the discount on their assets. Also, as their utility segment ramps up (it grows every time they add a new connection) the multiple should begin to increase, as water utilities trade at very high multiples.

I believe the market is largely missing this business transformation and that the monetization of their long-held water assets is happening, because of short-term focus on the coronavirus. I think the market is over-discounting concerns about their real estate exposure because of the experience in the 2008-2009 recession with real estate stocks.

SA: Is it the general inability or unwillingness of the market to see past the short term (especially in a crisis) that results in the mispricing here?

Safety In Value: I think a general unwillingness to see past the short term is a big part of the mispricing. I think a crisis exacerbates the market's short-term tendencies because the human mind has a hard time ignoring the near-term volatility. That makes it hard for investors to trust in a long-term forecast for something like housing starts in metro Denver. However, an accurate forecast isn't really required here. As long as housing starts continue in the area over time, this will do well. A faster pace of starts would allow them to monetize more quickly, but if starts to decline for a few years, the impairment is small.

I think the other reason the market has a hard time seeing past the short term is that market participants are looking back at the 2008-2009 recession for clues about what will happen in this downturn. That recession was led by housing declines, so companies with real estate development exposure were deeply affected. While I don't claim to know which industries will be hardest hit here, there are some obvious ones (cruise lines) that are likely to do much worse than suburban housing.

Finally, I think the market has a tendency to take shortcuts on valuation. So investors will do something like "take 2019 earnings minus a 25% pandemic haircut" or something similar. That might even be a reasonable and time saving approach for most businesses that are in a steady state. But for something like PCYO, it has the potential to miss the inflection point. Because they only recently started collecting from the sales of phase 1 lots in their master planned community, previous earnings aren't useful for forecasting here. I believe the market is providing a premium for "easy to forecast" business types which is part of the reason for the dramatic margin of safety here.

SA: Are there any misconceptions about investing in the water industry in general? Which water companies are most (and least) levered to this long-term growth trend?

Safety In Value: I think for a while, there was a misconception that anything involved with water would be an easy home run. Between the marketing for the specialty water ETFs and the line about Michael Burry focusing on water investments at the end of The Big Short, there have been lots of press about water. And of course, intuitively it makes sense - the population is going up, and everyone needs water to live. But some of the things that have been marketed as water plays haven't worked out.

The water utilities have tended to earn regulated rates of return, which is fine, but because the going-in prices have been high in that industry the forward returns aren't great. Water scarcity doesn't typically benefit a private utility, as they tend to be buyers of water credits for resale to their customers.

The other type of firm that has caught investor attention is water technology companies. These tend to be hidden inside large industrial conglomerates where they are only a portion of the business, or speculative technology development plays. Either way, they are largely dependent on large municipal systems choosing to spend huge capital dollars, which is always a tough sell.

By contrast, Pure Cycle owns water rights and intends to sell them. The intention to monetize is important here, as some water rights owners such as JG Boswell (OTCPK:BWEL) have significant water holdings that they use and never monetize, which has contributed to a long-running decline in that company's share price. Pure Cycle owns water close to where there is demand for it and is actively selling it to facilitate new housing. Since water rights tend to be finite, as Denver metro area grows the water rights can capture a larger and larger percentage of the value of new construction. That is in strong contrast to a utility firm, where earnings tend to go up only by the amount of new capital invested.

Because of the long-term trend of increasing cost of water rights, utilities (which are often buyers of water) are less advantaged than someone like PCYO which is a seller of water.

SA: To follow up, can you compare and contrast the supply/demand outlook for the water and oil industries and how this relates to this thesis?

Safety In Value: The supply and demand for oil and water work on different levels. Oil is a global commodity. That means that changes in supply and demand in one location are often met by production changes elsewhere. The markets have recently seen the dramatic price dislocations possible when a local market for oil disconnects from the global supply chain.

The supply and demand drivers are also different. Oil is primarily used as a transportation fuel, and it is subject to replacement by alternative fuels. Transportation is very sensitive to economic activity, which is why oil prices generally decline during economic downturns.

By contrast, water markets are almost entirely local, or regional at the very most. That means that water from elsewhere is not available in a water-scarce metro area (like Denver). So local demand increases can only be met by local supply, which can result in a very steep pricing curve. This is especially true since water is even more of a necessity than oil.

Generally, governments require developers to prove they have access to water rights prior to granting a building permit because once a property is built the residents will need water forever. Since "new" water sales require capital spending, the demand for new water can decline dramatically in a time when building is low. However, the ability to generate new supply is very limited (generally requiring expensive and controversial pipelines) so prices generally wouldn't be expected to decline as significantly, even when volumes decline.

Thanks to Safety In Value for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCYO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.