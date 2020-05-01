Facebook: Q1 Earnings Are In And It Is Still A Buy After A Beat

On March 25th I wrote an article about Facebook (FB) outlining why FB could be the best tech stock to purchase as the market crashed. FB closed today at $194.19 gaining 24.31% since the price at publication which was $156.21. Currently, after-hours FB is trading around the $212 level significantly adding to its upswing since the 25th of March. If anyone is surprised by this they are simply not paying attention to the moves which FB has made over the years. Quarter after quarter FB delivers for its shareholders and Q1 2020 kept the trend alive. GAAP EPS beat by $0.01 at $1.71 and Revenue came in at $17.74 billion which was a beat by $520 million. I have said it before just own FB for the long-term and roll with the punches when it embarks on a downward trend. FB could give some of its gains back as traders exit as their intention was to make a quick buck but for those long-term shareholders now is not the time to sell. I would do the opposite and add more if we see a retracement to the $185 level. I am more bullish than ever on FB and believe this will become part of the $1 trillion market cap club. The question is not if it's when?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

What a shock Facebook's Daily Active Users (DAUs) and Monthly Active Users (MAUs) are up again

User engagement had another spectacular quarter which benefited from shelter in place orders due to COVID-19. All of FB's community metrics increased which include Daily Active Users (DAUs), Monthly Active Users (MAUs), and Family DAUs and MAUs. FB experienced a significant bump in engagement which could continue when Q2 comes out as shelter in place orders are still in place. Even if these metrics decrease in Q3 there is a chance that FB will acquire users they would not have prior to shelter in place orders. FB's DAUs averaged 1.73 billion for March 2020 which was 11% higher than the previous year. FB's MAUs as of March 31st, 2020 were 2.6 billion which was an increase of 10% prior the prior year. From a family standpoint FB had 2.6 users daily in their family daily active user segment and 2.99 billion monthly family active people as of March 31st, 2020. These segments increase 12% for daily and 11% for monthly family active people from the prior year.

FB's engagement numbers are simply astonishing. Currently there are 7.78 billion globally and FB on a global scale has an engagement rate of 22.24% for DAUs and 33.42% on MAUs. FB is approaching having 1/4th of the population using their platforms daily and just exceeded having 1/3rd of the population using their platform on a monthly basis. There certainly aren't many companies who have this type of global footprint and it is a true testament to how much individuals value FB's products. As you can see from the graphs I constructed below the Asia-Pacific and Rest of World segments have steadily increased quarter over quarter with a larger than normal bump in Q1 of 2020. For Europe and the US & Canada there was a slight decrease in early 2018 before a steady increase occurred with a bit of a larger bump in Q1 2020. I am not sure what to expect for Q2 numbers but I wouldn't be surprised if the continued shelter in place and social distancing has the same effect.

The increases to FB's engagement are setting them up for significant growth as the world returns to some type of normal. If you're looking for the best place to advertise or spend your marketing dollars it's hard to look past FB's platforms having the attention of 1/3rd the populations eyeballs on a monthly basis. Q2 is going to be tough and maybe the beginning of Q3 with advertising and marketing revenue for FB but investing in FB is a long-term game not short-term. I am looking past the short-term headwinds and taking into consideration that when businesses get back to business FB is one of or the most desirable option for their advertising and marketing needs. While COVID-19 has created its hardships for FB it certainly has brought a silver lining by bringing more people to its platform.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook Q1 2020 Presentation)

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook Q1 2020 Presentation)

Facebook has kept its revenue pattern intact where Q1 of the new year is greater than Q3 but less than Q4 of the prior year.

If you dissect FB's revenue there are several patterns that become visible. The first graph I constructed below is a quarterly snapshot from 2016 Q1 - 2020 Q1. Over this time period FB's Q1 revenue of the new year has exceeded Q3 of the previous year and been lower than Q4. In Q1 of 2017 revenue exceed Q3 of 2016 by 14.56% and this trend is upheld even after Q1 2020 as in 2018 Q1 revenue exceeded Q3 of 2017 by 15.86%, then in 2019 Q1 revenue exceeded Q3 2018 revenue by 9.83% and in 2020 Q1 revenue exceeded Q3 2019 by 0.48%. Even though 2020 Q1 exceeded by less than 1% the trend is still alive which gives me hope the overall trend for the year will stay alive. We saw the biggest decrease from Q4 to Q1 in the following year in the latest quarter from 2019 Q4 - 2020 Q1 but that's because Q4 2019 was the first quarter FB exceeded $20 billion in revenue. Sequentially year over year there was a drop off from Q4 to the following years Q1 of 8.82% in 2017, 7.76% in 2018, 10.86% in 2019 and 15.87% in 2020. One of the most interesting trends is looking at the year over year quarterly data. In 2017 the average YOY quarterly increase was 47.16%, in 2018 it was 38.29% and in 2019 it was 26.71%. In Q1 of 2020 the YOY quarterly revenue increase was 17.64%. We know that the next two quarters are going to be interesting but the trend is showing without taking outside variables into place that FB will have an average quarter over quarter growth on an annual basis of over 10%. This is a company worth over half a billion in market cap and it is still growing at an exceptional rate.

FB in its press release explained that it experienced a reduction in demand for advertising and a decline in pricing for ads for the last three weeks in March of 2020. Instead of guidance FB provided a snapshot of what April has looked like so far in Q2 2020. For the first three weeks of April revenue has previously been flat compared to the same period from the previous year unlike the 17% YOY growth experienced in Q1. As shelter in place gets lifted and nations start to go back to work there is a chance FB won't report a negative trend in quarterly revenue in the YOY segment in Q2 2020. We are 1/3rd of the way through Q2 and there is certainly a chance FB will report a positive YOY growth for Q2 2020. If FB can generate at least flat or a small increase in Q2 revenue YOY there is a chance its annual growth rate will exceed 10%. I have dissected the revenue trends and FB, in my opinion, is in a good position going forward especially with the increased engagement we are seeing.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook Quarterly Presentations)

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook Quarterly Presentations)

Facebook continues to provide investors with a bulletproof balance sheet

I continuously say FB has the best balance sheet I have ever read, and I stand by that. FB knocked it out of the park as their balance sheet improved during Q1 2020 which is remarkable as COVID-19 started to take form. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 23.79% from the end of 2019 through Q1 of 2020 to $23.62 billion. FB's total assets increased by 3.75% to $138.37 billion while total liabilities increased only 2.3% to $33.067 billion. FB has enough just in its marketable securities to cancel all its liabilities which is remarkable. FB also increased its stockholder equity by $4.25 billion or 4.21% to $105.3 billion.

FB has a bulletproof balance sheet and is ready to swing at any curveball which gets launched at them. This is a company just shy of $70 billion in total current assets prior to property plant and equipment. Once again FB continues to organically grow as long-term debt does not exist. This is a company worth over $500 billion with zero long-term debt and enough resources to cancel all its liabilities. FB is still growing, has an impressive business model and has world-class financials. It's hard to argue that FB is in a league of their own as it continues to grow at double-digit rates while keeping its liabilities minimal. FB is in a capital position where they have the financial means and leeway to take on debt if needed for a massive acquisition or write a blank check if they choose to build a new business from the ground up. FB at $200 per share may make new investors cringe because they cannot acquire as many shares as they would like but that would be the wrong way to look at this. FB's potential over the next decade is limitless and down the road could be able to initiate a stock split or even consider starting a dividend program. Any way you look at it FB has a balance sheet that can face any economic downturn head-on.

(Source: FB Q1 Presentation)

Conclusion

Facebook has been a consistent winner and continues to deliver for shareholders. I have been a shareholder since just after FB's IPO and I have no intention of selling shares for an exceptionally long time. I think FB is undervalued as they will continue to play a critical role in reshaping society in a technological age. Kids and even teenagers don't know life without computers or smartphones and that trend will continue with the next era of devices and technology. FB, in my opinion, is one of the stocks you can simply hold for decades to come. I don't have a price estimate but I will say I believe they will be in the trillion-dollar club and eventually be a 2 trillion-dollar company. FB is worth holding onto as long as you can because the future is still very bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.