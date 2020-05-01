CNX Midstream: The Party Is Over

Long-term (and short-term) debt due to a related party needs to be included in the financial leverage calculations for the midstream.

CNX Midstream (CNXM) is a "captive" division of CNX Resources (CNX). The attraction to investors was the low leverage and the well-covered dividend. Unfortunately, for the shareholders of CNX Midstream, CNX Resources management made a grab for both in the process of raising badly needed cash. They obviously succeeded at the expense of CNX Midstream shareholders.

Source: CNX Midstream Fourth Quarter 2019, Conference Call Slide Presentation

CNX Resources management badly dented the distribution coverage by negotiating a cash payment as well as 3 million shares of Class B units that would not receive any distribution until January of 2022. Any time an investor sees the distribution of a Class B type situation, that investor can be sure that the parent company (in this case CNX Resources) got the better deal and the conflicts committee was sleeping through the review of the fairness of the deal.

This deal also raised the debt roughly 20%. Interestingly, management did not include these payments in the debt ratio calculation. However, for shareholders of CNX Midstream, that $135 million represents money owed to someone, and it is properly part of short-term and long-term debt. It should, therefore, be included in the debt ratio.

Balance Sheet Effect

This is also the kind of agreement that makes lenders "put their foot down" and refuse to finance.

Source: CNX Midstream First Quarter, 2020 Earnings Press Release

In order to satisfy both the capital budget and the distribution, management needed to borrow significantly as shown above. For most lenders, this is okay as long as proportionate growth does not send the ratios skyward. Profitable growth that prevents the ratios from growing larger is an expected discipline by lenders.

This management tread upon some very sacred lending ground with the agreement shown above. Borrowing would have meant some key ratio deterioration. Lenders are not going to put up with financial deterioration, so the parent company can skirt some financial stress. Therefore, the midstream investors would be "footing the bill". But look what happened even then:

Source: CNX Midstream First Quarter, 2020 Earnings Press Release

The midstream balance sheet was immediately thrown "out of wack" by the agreement. Negative working capital ballooned to an unacceptable amount for a company of this size. That $50 million payment was beyond anything that would have been dictated by the partnership financials. Including the first $50 million payment as a current liability put the partnership in a bind.

Clearly, the cash flow was not supporting anything approaching the capital budget of the previous year plus the partnership distributions, and now a payment to CNX Resources for the IDR eliminations. The balance sheet very quickly became anything but conservative.

In addition, the coronavirus challenges have added uncertainty to the cash flow. Management took care of that problem by simply excluding the debt incurred for the IDR elimination from the long-term debt-to-EBITDA calculation. But you had better believe the lenders saw that one coming.

Source: CNX Midstream First Quarter 2020, Earnings Slide Presentation

Let's be a little conservative here and add the whole $135 million (owed to CNX Resources) to the debt and use $200 million at the low end of the guidance to re-calculate the debt ratio. Then, long-term debt climbs from $741 million to $876 million. In the meantime, EBTIDA guidance is reduced. The new long-term debt-to-EBITDA is headings towards 4.5.

For many partnerships that leverage is acceptable. Then again cash flow from operating activities dropped to $40 million in the first quarter despite considerably higher EBITDA. That extra difference may not come back because guidance was lowered and the industry is still in a major period of uncertainty caused by the demand destruction of the coronavirus challenges. Most lenders would allow management to handle the extra risk created by those sizable payments.

There will always be a certain amount of difference due to the interest and taxes included in EBITDA but subtracted to calculate cash flow calculation from operating activities. Given the industry uncertainty at the current time, there is a very good possibility that cash flow and EBITDA could be guided lower as the year progresses. What was once a fairly conservative situation has become a whole lot more financially strained.

In fact, the payment obligations due to the IDR elimination agreement appear to forestall anything approaching a return to the previous distribution levels for about two years. Depending upon the industry recovery, this partnership may need at least a year after that to recover from the cash drain caused by those payments. This is clearly something that CNX Resources should have dealt with before any CNX Midstream units were in public hands.

Source: CNX Resources First Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The overriding problem is the excessive consolidated debt caused by the debt at the E&P (or upstream) level of the company. The low natural gas pricing means that the upstream part of the company needs sources of cash to properly handle the debt load. Clearly, the available avenue was to press the midstream for cash. Now, the midstream must not only make priority payments to the parent company. But the parent company also holds 3 million shares that do not yet earn a distribution but will have to be paid with other unit holders in the future.

There are many kinds of fairness in this world. But a financially leveraged parent company will get a cash-rich deal from the midstream subsidiary whenever possible. Clearly, this fair deal was cash-rich and very expensive for midstream investors.

It had the effect of elevating the payments from the midstream from distributions that were equal in priority with public partnership unitholders to debt payments that superseded any payments to public partnership unit holders. The 80% dividend cut should have been anticipated because the dividend simply was not covered no matter the "distributable cash flow" calculation. Basically, a new kind of distributable cash flow calculation was needed to account for the payments to CNX Resources that are really now accounted for as debt.

This whole situation highlights a huge weakness of the distributable cash flow calculation. First, there is nothing in the calculation to account for the sizable payments to CNX Resources. Secondly, there are 3 million Class B shares not receiving a dividend. But those shares should be included in the coverage ratio calculation to account for the day when they are eligible to receive the dividend and convert to regular partnership units.

The Future

Anytime the parent company finances are stressed as they are here, this type of action is a logical follow-up to stress finances elsewhere in the consolidated company. Partnership shareholders need to be aware that at any time, they can be notified that one way or another they will help out with parent company financial problems. The current solution should be considered a dry run for future potential handouts to the parent company. There always seems to be a management excuse for sending cash payments to a cash strapped parent at the expense of the partnership.

Source: CNX Midstream First Quarter 2020, Earnings Slide Presentation

On the positive side, CNX Midstream should have a low capital budget for awhile as the natural gas industry recovers from demand destruction and low prices. The latest projects should put this partnership in a higher cash flow situation after considering capital budget expenses. A growth budget is unlikely to be anything near a priority for about two years.

In the meantime, this partnership clearly needs to reduce debt levels as well as required cash payments and wait for industry activity levels to resume. That would revive cash flow from operating activities. In the meantime, these partnership units may be fully priced. In fact, they may be overpriced now that the market knows that CNX Resources found a personal piggybank. There are other units that I follow that have larger appreciation potential from current prices. At some point, the dividend will be restored. But not until all those payments are made to the parent company.

Those interested in this partnership should probably consider waiting until the financial health of CNX Resources is a lot better. Generally speaking, this deal to eliminate IDR's was not structured for a healthy parent company.

