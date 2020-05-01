Cambium Networks Sees 5G As Main Source Of Future Growth

CMBM was expecting flat 2020 revenue, which it will struggle to achieve given the pandemic's dimming of business activity, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Cambium Networks went public in June 2019, selling shares at $12.00 each.

Quick Take

Cambium Networks (CMBM) went public at $12.00 per share in June, 2019.

The firm designs and sells wireless transmission equipment systems to mid-sized service providers.

CMBM will struggle to achieve the same revenue as in 2019 with the effects of the global pandemic.

The stock appears fully valued so my bias is Neutral at its current level.

Company

Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Cambium was founded in 2011 as Vector Cambium Holdings and has developed WiFi and wireless broadband point-to-point [PTP] and point-to-multipoint [PMP] platforms that serve more than 10,000 network operators.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Atul Bhatnagar, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously president, CEO and board member at Ixia.

Cambium Networks has developed WiFi and wireless broadband PTP and PMP platforms that allow organizations of all types to build communication networks with a range of over 100 kilometers.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Cambium Networks

CMBM’s products include smart antennas, radio-frequency algorithms, intelligent radios, wireless-aware switches as well as its cloud-based network infrastructure management software.

Management states the company’s products are typically sold to mid-sized service providers, such as wireless internet service companies serving between 5,000 and 200,000 subscribers, enterprise networks, and sensor heavy industrial networks.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global wireless infrastructure market was valued at $69.44 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing traction of 4G, 5G and high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure, the ongoing trends of AI for telecommunication applications, Bring Your Own Device [BYOD], Wear Your Own Device [WYOD], and cloud computing.

Regions with a rapid rise in digitalization and Internet use, such as the Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA regions, are projected to grow at the fastest rate, with Singapore and Hong Kong to be key contributors to APAC’s anticipated growth.

Major competitors that provide or are developing wireless infrastructure solutions include:

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Radwin

MikroTik

Telrad (TLRD)

SIAE Microelettronica

SAF Tehnika (VTZ)

Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Ruckus Wireless (ARRS)

Cisco Meraki (CSCO)

Recent Performance

CMBM’s topline revenue by quarter has been variable over the past five quarters, with Q4 2019’s result only 1.3% greater than the same period in 2018:

Gross profit by quarter has largely plateaued:

Operating income grew sharply in Q4 2019:

Earnings per share (Diluted) are most recently hovering near breakeven:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO in June 2019, CMBM’s stock price has dropped 52.3 percent vs. the U.S. Communications index’ fall of 19.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 0.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $147,150,000 Enterprise Value $198,870,000 Price / Sales 0.42 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.74 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.23 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $18,070,000 Revenue Growth Rate 10.45% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.38

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $5.61 versus the current price of $5.54, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings call for Q4 2019, management highlighted its full year 2019 revenue increase of 10% over 2018’s result.

The revenue growth was provided mostly by the firm’s Wi-Fi solutions to the enterprise.

During the quarter, the company released a new secure video surveillance solution, cnVision, that uses cloud delivery for ease-of-use for operation and maintenance.

Notably, management said ‘the key drivers for our business growth over the next few years are the introduction of 60 gigahertz and 28 gigahertz millimeter wave solutions for fixed wireless 5G.’

As to its financial results, the firm is well-diversified in terms of geography producing revenue, with North America producing only 45% of revenue.

Gross margin results were positive (non-GAAP), growing 410 basis points in Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018.

However, the firm has had to retain increased R&D headcount resulting in increased non-GAAP operating expenses.

My DCF, which includes generous assumptions, indicates the stock is fully valued at its present level, which is a disappointment to IPO investors, since it performed so poorly since IPO.

Unfortunately, management provided full year 2020 forward guidance of revenue of $267 million (midpoint of range) and GAAP net losses of between $0.05 and $0.12 per share.

Given that 2019 revenue was $267 million, the firm was expecting no net growth and that was before the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given those likely significant effects, I expect CMBM to have difficulty even achieving revenue breakeven with 2019.

Given the stock’s apparent full valuation at its current level, my bias on CMBM is Neutral.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.