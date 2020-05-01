Tesla Shows Q1 Profit, Remains Expensive But Is Still A Buy

Tesla (TSLA) has released its 2020 Q1 earnings, revealing extremely valuable information for investors. Trading at over $800 per share, Tesla's stock price has skyrocketed considering the stock was $600 cheaper this time last year.

Could Tesla really have improved 4x over the year? In one word, no. Tesla hasn't grown at a rate of 4x over the year and despite achieving impressive growth YoY, which we'll get into later, 400% growth is far from reality.

However, it's Tesla's long-term future potential which warrants its high valuation. Q1 2020 has given investors a glimpse of what's to come for the company and has shown why the automobile underdog is worthy of their cash.

2020 Q1 Earnings

For the first time in the company's history, Tesla achieved a positive GAAP net income in Q1. With a profit of $16m, the quarter was described as the "best first quarter for both production and deliveries."

In a letter to its shareholders, Tesla stated that "Q1 was pacing to be the strongest quarter of deliveries until our operations were interrupted in March (due to Coronavirus lockdown restrictions)."

Total revenue increased 32% YoY, hitting the company's highest-ever revenue for the season.

Model 3/Y production increased 39% and even model S/X production increased 9% YoY. Total deliveries of the vehicles increased 40%.

Consequently, the company has significantly reduced its cash to debt ratio from $2198m:$6546m in Q1 2019 to $8080m:$8308m.

All in all, a solid quarter from the electric car giants, but delving into how the company achieved such numbers is where the value lies.

China

Tesla only opened its Shanghai Gigafactory in late 2019 but according to the Q1 report, "gross margin at Giga Shanghai [is] approaching level of US-made Model 3." This means that Tesla went from constructing a factory from scratch to profitable volume production in just 15 months. The growth in production rates is simply astounding.

In their earnings call, Tesla announced that they will reduce the price of the standard range Model 3 immediately to be below the 300,000 yuan subsidy limit. This 8% price decrease will ultimately lead to higher volume and will expand their gross margin.

Model Y

Model Y is the latest Tesla vehicle to be released. Edmunds described the electric SUV as "another winner" for Tesla and car guru Doug DeMuro described the car as the "best all-around Tesla."

Effectively just the Model 3 in SUV form, the Model Y is expected to do even better than its predecessor.

Q1 earnings reveal that Tesla built "more Model Y vehicles in its first quarter of production than in the first two quarters of Model 3 in 2017."

Just under 92,000 Model 3s were produced in the following three quarters. Based on these projections, Tesla should produce 100,000 Model Ys this year.

Considering the Model 3 is the most sold electric vehicle by a substantial amount, Tesla's potential and ability to ramp up Model Y production is staggering.

Best-selling plug-in electric vehicle models worldwide in 2019 - Source: Statista

Autopilot And updates

Tesla prides itself on its technology and one of its key features is autopilot. Unlike many of the self-parking gimmicks found in ICE vehicles, Tesla's autopilot is much more than a party trick.

Currently, Tesla's training fleet is collecting data from 1 million intersections per month. "Soon, we will be collecting data from over 1 billion intersections per month," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the conference call. With this information, Tesla could roll out its home-to-office self-driving by the end of the year.

The beauty of Tesla's infrastructure is that when this technology becomes available, the feature will be rolled out as an internet update. Musk revealed that users will be able to update their vehicles for full autopilot through a subscription service, which results in deferred revenue for the company.

Tesla's proof of concept is already the pudding. Q1 revealed that through updates alone, Tesla was able to increase the battery range of its Model S from 370 miles to 391 miles and 328 miles to 351 miles in the Model X.

Battery Investor Day

Tesla's batteries are second to none. The Model S has a 132-mile gap to the highest range non-Tesla EV. When battery range is the most important feature for electric vehicles, Tesla beats the competition with ease.

Source: Tesla 2020 Q1 Earnings

Additionally, Tesla's exclusive Supercharger stations increased 29% YoY with Supercharger connectors increasing 33% YoY. As Tesla expands and its battery continues to improve, Tesla drivers will be looking at range-anxiety in the rear-view mirror.

'Battery Investor Day' is an upcoming event in which Tesla is expected to make a significant announcement regarding their battery technology.

Although not revealing too much on the conference call, Musk described the date as "the most exciting day in Tesla's history." No date was set, but Musk expects it to happen in the 3rd week of May.

If Musk isn't over-exaggerating the day, vast improvements to his battery technology should excite investors.

Long Term

Tesla plans to announce its next gigafactory next month and plans to build many more in the future.

Musk stated that unlike other companies which are retracting, Tesla is putting the "pedal to the metal" and will not be cutting investment.

The innovative entrepreneur expects Tesla to expand at a rate of 50% compound annual growth. "I think 50% is the likely number," he said. "It’s possible it’s 40%. I think I would be very shocked if it’s less than 40% even with a force majeure short of World War III.”

At 50% compound growth, Tesla will produce 4.25 million vehicles in 2025 and 31.8 million in 2030. At 40%, Tesla will still produce 2.8m in 2025 and 14.9m in 2030. Veteran car giants VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) only sold 10.8m in 2019.

Tesla's projected growth is exactly why the stock price is so high in 2020.

Market disruptor

In the conference call, Musk said "Tesla is the only car that you can literally order in less than five minutes on your phone, you can order a car and have it delivered to your doorstep with all the paper and everything done. That's it. Effortless."

The CEO compared the process of buying a new car to going to the dentist, with the latter being a more enjoyable experience.

With this vision, Musk is making Tesla the car market disruptor and is paving the way for traditional car companies to follow.

Much like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) did with the iPhone, Tesla is reinventing how we buy, drive, maintain and power our cars.

Bearish woes

Perhaps the weakest part of Q1 earnings was in regards to its solar panels. The 35MW solar installs were Tesla’s second lowest figure on record, with its highest being 54MW in Q4 2019. This nets a 35% decrease. However, the company did reach a milestone of 4MW a week, which is enough power for 1000 homes.

Solar is still somewhat in its infancy and Tesla admittedly has even bigger strides to make in this sector. Nonetheless, as the world attempts to become less dependent on fossil fuels, attention on solar technology can only increase and Tesla should once again be ahead of the curve.

Bears will also point out that Tesla's Q1 profits could largely be attributed to regulatory credits. These credits appointed by governments for contributing zero pollution to the environment. In Q1, Tesla earned $354 million from regulatory credits, which is a 64% increase from the first quarter of 2019.

However, one should consider these credits as a sign of how seriously governments are looking towards renewable energy. Congestion charges in the UK are being introduced for polluting vehicles and governments around the world are introducing subsidies to purchase electric cars.

Instead of seeing government help as a sign of weakness for Tesla, investors should consider how increasingly relevant Tesla's renewable energy technology will be in the future.

Conclusion

In Q1 2020, Tesla has proven that it can not only ramp up production extremely quickly, but it can ramp up gross profit just as fast. Now that the company is on the way to having more cash than debt, Tesla's financials are strengthening quickly.

Tesla remains the leading EV maker but perhaps most interestingly, it still has a long way to go. With autopilot yet to fully come into fruition, growth potentials yet to be met and new vehicles coming along (Tesla's Cybertruck), Tesla still has a great deal up its sleeve.

Coronavirus lockdowns have hampered production and the question of how quickly Tesla can return to full charge still remains. As much as Musk rejects shelter-in-place orders as "fascist," lockdowns will undoubtedly affect Tesla negatively in the short run.

However, looking beyond this short-term disruption, Tesla has a bright future ahead and this potential is baked into the current stock price.

Yes, all investors always consider the future of companies but unlike other companies, Tesla's value only lies in its future. Tesla's current P/E ratios and nominal earnings figures are not worthy of the 400% growth in the stock price over the year but its future potential certainly is.

Q1 was an impressive quarter, especially considering the macroeconomic circumstances, but the best quarter in 2020 is still yet to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.