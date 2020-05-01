Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Distributions Aren't As Safe As Investors Might Think

CapEx has averaged 68% of GAAP cash flow from operations leaving only 32% to be distributed to unitholders. Unfortunately, distributions are higher than this amount and might be at risk without asset sales.

Investors always have to be wary of non-GAAP metrics such as FFO and EBITDA as they are subject to management biases and can exclude significant items such as depreciation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) saw its stock price correct more than the broader market during last month's turmoil. This large correction left some investors scratching their heads as the company is believed to be relatively stable given the underlying infrastructure assets. This article will explore BIP's operating strategy and its cash flows from operations to help make sense of the outsized stock price correction and the safety of distributions during market chaos.

Intro to the Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of the largest owners and operators of critical and diverse global infrastructure assets. The company's infrastructure assets are involved in the movement and storage of energy, water, freight, passengers and data. The company's objective is to generate long-term returns of 12-15% on equity and provide sustainable distributions for unitholders with targeted distribution growth of 5-9%. For fiscal year 2019, the company increased distributions to unitholders by 7% which marked its 11th consecutive annual increase.

The company's strategy is to acquire high-quality businesses which are currently undervalued and/or with room for operational improvement and expansion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners then actively manages operations with the end goal being to opportunistically sell the improved assets at a higher valuation in order to then reinvest the capital into new undervalued businesses. The company refers to this full-cycle investment strategy as "asset recycling".

Be Careful of Non-GAAP Metrics

It is crucial to note that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' preferred reporting metric, funds from operations (FFO), is a non-GAAP metric that does not include depreciation. Investors always have to be wary of non-GAAP metrics such as FFO and EBITDA as they are subject to management biases and can exclude significant items. In the case of Brookfield Infrastructure and FFO, depreciation is a material item for an asset-heavy infrastructure business which needs constant capital expenditures to maintain the operating performance of assets. This significance can be seen in the breakdown of the company's operating results by segments below. The difference is especially critical to the data infrastructure business whose technology backbone suffers from short life spans and obsolescence. When taking depreciation and other items into account, the data infrastructure business actually has a net loss of $13M despite the far higher $136M FFO non-GAAP metric.

2019 Annual Report

Getting a Sense of Cash Flows

Management does a good job of providing investors information on its strategy, but investors also need to do their own homework. Below is what management has to say on its use of cash flows from the 2019 annual report:

"In allocating every dollar of FFO, we typically invest about 15-20% to satisfy maintenance CapEx obligations, with another 15-20% going into smaller, recurring growth projects, and the remaining 60-70% being utilized for distributions to unitholders. The primary source of funding for new investment activities and large-scale expansions will continue to be asset sales, with capital market issuances available to fund outsized growth opportunities."

While these statements from management are all well and good, they need to be taken with a grain of salt because looking at the actual cash flows tells a different story. As can be seen below, capital expenditures have actually averaged 68% of GAAP cash flow from operations, leaving only 32% to be distributed to shareholders. This is not to say the distribution is unsustainable, as part of the CapEx is for growth of the businesses which are then eventually sold at higher prices than they were purchased. That being said, it is important to understand where the cash for distributions is coming from.

Source data from Morningstar

In regards to the company's "asset recycling" strategy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners can almost be thought of as a type of developer which enhances assets before selling them to the highest bidder. If the capital market were to ever freeze up, asset sales at favorable prices would be a few and far between. In such a turmoil market, in my opinion, distributions to shareholders would be at risk as they are not fully covered by cash flows.

Takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a great global business, but its operating strategy might not be as stable as some investors assume. Distributions are partially financed by asset sales which could dry up in a turmoil market. Investors also need to be wary of the non-GAAP metrics touted by management that exclude material items such as depreciation.

