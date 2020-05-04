Boeing: Funding Secured

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been facing significant cash pressures for well over a year now, as the Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded with recertification being pushed out and production rates on the Boeing 787 program being dialed back, leading to lower advance payments being received by the US jet maker. Having listened to Boeing’s Q1 earnings call, I turned somewhat more positive on management, as they quite accurately described the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and the impact to the industry. Management still has a lot of convincing to do to show that they have what it takes to lead Boeing back on the right track, but the call was a tiny bright spot in what has been a year that has been managed extremely badly by Boeing. There still remain questions marks, most notably the Dreamliner production rate, which still is quite high for the current demand profile it seems, and a lack of clarity on sustaining the aerospace manufacturing industry, but overall, I'm turning slightly more positive on Boeing during these challenging times.

Fear of government stake: Boeing shares melted down

In the market sell-off earlier this year, Boeing shares melted down. That sell-off was triggered by COVID-19, which has reduced near-term demand for aircraft. The big question became whether the company had what it took to overcome this crisis. In a recent report, on which I will pen a follow-up report in the near future, I explained that Boeing would be able to cope with a MAX crisis continuing this year, but it wouldn’t be able to cope with two crises - namely the MAX crisis and the COVID-19 crisis - simultaneously, and the company would face a $11 billion shortfall in liquidity.

As the impact of the crisis became clear, it also became clear that Boeing needed a lifeline, and the company requested that lifeline from the US government to sustain the aerospace manufacturing industry in the US, which spans almost 1,7000 suppliers. Generally that's considered a good thing, but while there was no indication for it, it also triggered the thought that Boeing shareholders would be wiped out in the same way as happened with General Motors (GM) in 2008. That, in combination with news that the company had fully drawn $13.8 billion, from its loan sent shares to 52-week lows.

Reassurance from Boeing CEO Calhoun and government backing

Boeing shares didn’t start recovering until CEO David Calhoun said that if there would be too many strings attached, he wouldn’t be taking money from the government, and he wasn’t interested in the government taking an equity stake. That sent shares higher, but the problem was that at the time, the debt markets were closed to Boeing and likely many other companies. I pointed out that while Calhoun said he would be looking for other options, there weren’t many (if any) available that didn’t include a role from the government. Boeing has now sold $25 billion in bonds.

So, one thing you could ask yourself is whether the debt market was truly closed to Boeing and whether my criticism on Calhoun was justified when I pointed that Boeing didn’t have options that didn’t include a role for the government. I think that still holds. What we observed is that financial markets started trending upward again on the CARES Act being put together and approved. That opened up the debt market, as well as the CARES Act provided the backdrop against which confidence to buy debt returned.

There have been pieces of the stimulus package carved out for companies such as Boeing. Not because Boeing is too big to fail, though it's the country’s biggest exporter, but because the company is of strategic importance for the national security of the US. Important to realize is that the government backing didn’t come in the form of guarantees. Boeing has been looking for a mix of public and private equity with government backing, but it now turns out that the CARES Act has functioned as that backing. That's a strong testimony to the CARES Act, as well as overall confidence in Boeing even during the darkest times in the company’s existence.

Blue skies ahead?

Boeing has now secured an additional $25 billion, which means that the company has another $35 billion including its cash position to weather the COVID-19 storm. I believe that should be enough for Boeing to get through these tough times. Financial results won’t be rosy this year, but Boeing now will have the liquidity cushion to sit out the crisis. Even if the current liquidity cushion will not be sufficient, the company can still rely on the government aid it has avoided. So, despite the crises, Boeing has made the most out of the current situation to safeguard its liquidity. As a result, I think that much of the negative overhang has been removed. Most notably, that would be the negative impact an equity stake from the government would have on shareholder value and concerns about liquidity.

The negatives I'm seeing at this point in time is that it's not quite clear why Boeing initially requested $60 billion for the aerospace manufacturing industry, and now has raised $25 billion and does not plan to seek any additional funding on the capital markets or from the government. That $35 billion gap is puzzling. What also still holds is that this is another big chunk of debt added that Boeing needs to repay, so while the liquidity concerns are largely eliminated, the company will be looking at elevated debt and interest profiles in the years to come which could hurt the its ability to innovate.

Conclusion

The recent bond offering by Boeing, which was oversubscribed, can be considered a huge positive for the company and for shareholder value. Financial results will remain pressured throughout the year and COVID-19 will dent the demand profile for years to come, but the liquidity concerns are largely taken away now, and I think that will provide reason enough for share prices to be pushed back up again. Make no mistake, from a profit perspective Boeing doesn’t have a lot to offer, but the liquidity has been bolstered significantly, allowing the company to look ahead and recalibrate commercial aircraft productions. So pressure remains, and Boeing still is not a buy based on its profits (or lack thereof), but the certainty investors and the company were looking for in the form of liquidity is now provided, which could send Boeing shares higher with the market.

