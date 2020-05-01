DCP Midstream: Revisiting After The Distribution Cut - Market May Have Overcorrected

The market is clearly expressing fear about the quality of its customers, but most of them are not upstream producers and most of them are investment-grade.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has perhaps been more impacted by the collapse in energy prices than most of the other pipeline partnerships that we actively discuss here. While natural gas-focused pipeline companies like MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) have seen their unit prices begin to recover over the past week or so, DCP Midstream has been forced to scale back its growth ambitions and slash its distributions as its unit price stagnates. This is certainly disappointing as the company previously was on a very exciting growth trajectory driven partially by the anticipated growth of production in the Permian. The collapse of oil prices has made this little more than a pipe dream however as numerous upstream companies now face survival challenges.

Performance

As mentioned in the introduction, DCP Midstream's unit price plunged along with the price of oil once the coronavirus pandemic started, plunging from $25.19 at the start of the year to an all-time low of $2.20, a loss of 91.27%. The company's unit price has rebounded a bit since then and has bounced back to $9.10 per unit.

This is in spite of the fact that the company formerly had one of the most aggressive growth programs and strongest balance sheets in the midstream industry. One of the reasons for this is that the price of oil has plunged since the start of the year due both to a steep reduction in demand as a result of the government's stay-at-home orders to try and slow the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a pricing war between OPEC and Russia that may actually be an attempt to hurt the growth of the U.S. shale industry and possibly punish Saudi Arabia for its attempts to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. As we can see here, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell from $61/barrel at the start of the year to around $21/barrel at the end of March:

Source: DCP Midstream

It has fallen even more since then and stands at $19.13/barrel as of the time of writing. In some cases, even lower prices than this have been plaguing the industry as oil futures actually fell to $-37.63/barrel on April 20, more than shattering the previous all-time low of $10/barrel that was set in 1986. At this price, it implies that oil companies are literally paying their customers to take the oil off of their hands. As might be expected, this environment has rendered it literally impossible for an oil company to make a profit, especially in high cost areas like the North American shale.

As I have mentioned before though, DCP Midstream itself is not directly exposed to oil prices as it does not produce any oil itself but merely transports it for a fee. However, this environment has caused upstream producers to greatly cut back on their planned growth and maintenance capital expenditure spending, with producers already announcing more than $17 billion in spending cuts as they seek to preserve their own balance sheets. We could very easily see more cuts than this as banks have begun to re-evaluate the creditworthiness of many of these companies. As the Permian basin in West Texas has been the biggest beneficiary of much of the growth that the industry has seen over the past decade, it makes sense that many of the spending cuts would be centered on this area. DCP Midstream has a very sizable presence in this region, as shown here:

Source: DCP Midstream

Unfortunately, several of DCP Midstream's own growth projects were intended to provide transportation and processing for the incremental new resources that the companies were planning to produce in the region under their original spending plans. As it now looks unlikely that these resources will be produced under their originally expected timetables, the growth projects of DCP Midstream no longer appear needed. In response to this, the company has slashed its own spending on growth projects by $450 million, which includes the deferral of the South Hills pipeline expansion and the delay of several other projects to better match the expectations of its upstream customers. Naturally, this reduced the valuation of the company as its growth prospects no longer appear as bright as they once were.

Customer Profile

Fortunately, only a minor proportion of DCP Midstream's customers are upstream producers. We can see this clearly here:

Source: DCP Midstream

As we can see, only 20% of the company's customers are upstream producers, which are by far the ones that are bearing the brunt of the decline in oil prices. The remainder of its customers are ones whose cash flows are much less dependent on the actual price of the resource since they either use it as an input (in which case, they actually benefit from the price declining) or they make their money on a spread between wholesale and retail prices. Thus, the majority of DCP Midstream's cash flow is likely to be safe even in the current environment as these companies are rather unlikely to default on their contracts with DCP Midstream.

It is also important to evaluate the balance sheets of DCP Midstream's customers. This is because a company with a strong balance sheet is much more likely to be able to weather the low oil price environment and impending recession without going bankrupt or running into other financial problems than a company with a significantly weaker balance sheet. A financially strong company is also somewhat less likely to default on its contracts with a midstream provider than a weaker company out of fear of tarnishing its reputation. Therefore, here are the balance sheet strengths of DCP Midstream's customers as measured by their credit ratings:

Source: DCP Midstream

As we can see, the overwhelming majority of the company's customers (70%) have investment-grade credit ratings. This tells us that most of them have a reasonably strong balance sheet that should help them weather the current environment. As we already discussed, the oil producers are by far the most exposed to a low oil price environment. Fortunately for DCP Midstream, all of its upstream customers are investment-grade. The company does not have any customers that are the highly-levered shale players that have flooded the market with junk debt over the past few years. Thus, we can conclude that the majority of the company's cash flows are likely to be reasonably safe even in the current environment.

Distributions

We can see this in the company's current distribution policy. As everyone reading this is no doubt already aware, DCP Midstream recently cut its distribution by 50%, taking it from $0.78 per common unit quarterly to $0.39 per common unit quarterly. This does still give the partnership a very impressive 17.14% yield at the current price. This is substantially high in the current market and it seems likely that if the company's current cash flow had really fallen substantially, then management would have slashed it by much more than it did in a bid to preserve cash.

As we have discussed in previous articles on DCP Midstream, the partnership was not particularly having trouble covering its distribution even at the previous level. We can see this by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measurement that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the fourth quarter of 2019, which was the most recent quarter that has been reported as of the time of writing, DCP Midstream had a distributable cash flow of $175 million, which gives the firm a distribution coverage ratio of 1.13. This figure is lower than what we want to see but it does still tell us that the company can afford it with money left over. In 2019 as a whole, the company had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.23, which is above the 1.20 that analysts say is needed for a distribution to be sustainable. I personally prefer to see a partnership have a distribution coverage ratio of 1.30 to add an extra margin of safety though. Obviously then, after this distribution cut, DCP Midstream is generating more than enough cash to cover the payout even if revenues decline by quite a bit.

Growth Program

Although DCP Midstream has reduced its growth spending, the company still has a few growth projects scheduled to come online this year. These are shown here:

Source: DCP Midstream

Altogether, these projects cost the company approximately $330 million to construct. The majority of this spending was on the two projects servicing the DJ basin. This basin has not had the same problems as the Permian basin because the DJ basin is primarily natural gas and the price of natural gas has not fallen nearly as much as the price of oil. In addition, natural gas producers have been contending with a low price environment for quite a few years now and have become fairly efficient at production. Thus, they have not suffered nearly as much as the oil companies have and so may be better equipped to handle what is possibly coming. It is overall nice to see that DCP Midstream still has some growth potential this year despite its enormous cut to capital expenditures.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DCP Midstream has been devastated by the market, perhaps more than some other partnerships have. This does make some sense as the devastation in the oil markets has effectively crippled the Permian growth story and rendered several of the company's growth projects non-viable, at least for now. However, it appears that at least the majority of the company's cash flow is reasonably safe. It is unlikely to have any trouble covering its new distribution with plenty of money left over. The yield is still well into the double digits and the company retains some growth potential, so it appears that the market greatly overcorrected with regards to the punishment that it has dealt the company.

