Implied U.S. Oil Production Is Falling Rapidly, Peak U.S. Crude Storage In May

Timing-wise, we will want to start getting long oil some time at the end of May and early June to be positioned for all the increased refinery buying. This would materially narrow the contango, but producers won't receive any benefit until crude storages are drained.

Gasoline won't return to normal until July, but refineries will start planning ahead and start to buy crude at the end of May.

Welcome to the peak edition of Oil Markets Daily!

To set the record straight, we are no longer bearish crude. On Monday, we noted that the first sign of demand recovery showed up via refining margins. And on Tuesday, we wrote that global crude storage MTD has been 50% of what analysts are predicting. Today, the EIA oil storage report confirmed that the builds are slowing and likely to hit a peak in May.

US refinery throughput has started to bottom out, which means we will likely see physical crude get some backstop now. Product demand is slowly returning, which is positive given that gasoline storages are supposed to draw seasonally during this time.

We can thank in large part the slowing crude storage build to the widespread shut-ins we are seeing in the US and Canada. Canadian crude exports into the US in May will likely drop to 1.9 to 2.2 mb/d, which represents an additional ~800k b/d decrease. This will take a lot of pressure off from Cushing balances, even though it is still likely to hit an operational tanktop by late May.

US oil production is currently pegged around 10.7 to 11.2 mb/d for May.

All of our verification indicators are all pointing in the same direction. This week's implied US oil production was around ~11.5 mb/d, which is in line with our estimate.

We expect US oil production to keep falling in the coming weeks with a big acceleration downward at the start of May. More shut-in announcements will take place in the coming week as producers face single-digit crude prices.

As US crude storage starts to peak in May, we should see the refined products get the biggest benefit from May to September. Refinery margins will likely keep rising from here incentivizing refineries to start ramping up throughput again. But due to the limited shelf life of gasoline inventories, a big ramp-up in throughput is unlikely until gasoline reaches the five-year average.

We are currently ~26 million bbls above the five-year average, so it will take 8-10 weeks to get rid of the surplus assuming no further recovery in demand. It will take 4-5 weeks if demand recovers by 50%. Our estimate puts gasoline storage to return to "normal" by early July to mid-July.

This is likely when you will see crude start to really rally.

