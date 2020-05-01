Facebook: Vexed By Discounts, So Now You Should Pounce

Fear of regulation and drop in advertising revenues are keeping Facebook stock under pressure. Warren Buffett's quote, "Be greedy when others are fearful" must be put into practice.

Facebook is a social media and technology company with multi-billion dollar properties, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Introduction

Good morning, afternoon, or evening! Thank you for stopping by! Today, we will be discussing Facebook's (FB) prospects, its financials, the exact price at which you should purchase the stock, and lastly, what you should expect in the way of projected returns from Facebook.

So, let's get to it!

Facebook: Building Its Defenses

Now, we're all aware of Facebook's primary platform, i.e., its flagship social media offering; however, in this section, we will highlight the multiple billion-dollar properties, whose value heretofore have not yet been entirely unlocked. Mark and Sheryl seem intent on constructing a highly defensible fortress of properties, within which shareholders will sit and reap the fruits of the founders' vision.

As the bastions of this fortress, Facebook has emplaced a series of incredibly strong platforms:

Instagram (500M+ DAU)

WhatsApp (heretofore unmonetized; 500M+ DAU)

Facebook Watch (launched as a competitor to YouTube)

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Messenger

Oculus

Portal

Libra - Facebook's cryptocurrency, which it hopes will serve as one of the world's first global currencies... right there behind the U.S. dollar

Reliance Jio

Further, just last week, Facebook acquired a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio to tap into India's huge market opportunity, wherein it hopes to help develop a "super app", similar to China's WeChat.

As can be seen, Facebook is quickly steering itself towards becoming a "tech conglomerate", instead of a one-trick pony, reliant on ad dollars from a platform (the flagship Facebook) that may or may not be the "in" platform in 10-20 years.

Regulatory Fears

I have discussed at length, which you can read here and here, how essential Facebook's advertising platform has become to small, medium, and even large-sized businesses. Hence, the fear of regulation business damaging regulation is largely overblown.

That is, the digital ad revolution has become so vital to GDP growth (as evidenced by the math I provided in the first link above) that regulation that would destroy the business model would result in substantial deleterious effects to the U.S. economy.

Further, these deleterious effects would be felt strongest by the smallest businesses. Mark and Sheryl have begun highlighting these facts in conference calls, ostensibly in a bid to fend off regulatory pressures from congress.

Financial Analysis

Facebook's financials are very straight forward.

To put it concisely, the company is a money-printing machine with ~82% gross margins and free cash flow per share that has grown at an annualized rate of ~30% over the last 5 years! Not even the great Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has been able to achieve numbers remotely close to those of Facebook.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, Facebook's free cash flow has steadily grown, and along with it, the share price.

Due to heavy reinvestment into its business recently, by which Facebook has attempted to stave off regulatory threats as I discussed in my linked articles above, its margins declined.

Wall Street has focused on these margin declines to an excessive extent, trading the stock down into the $100s, which has provided an opportunity for investors to purchase the stock at a fantastic value!

That is, $190 is a steal for this stalwart, soon-to-be tech conglomerate!

Alright, $190 Is Great, But Why Exactly?

That's the right question to ask. Investing is all about finding great businesses and buying at the right price. It's not as simple as looking at the price, nor at any ratio (all of which we find completely useless, to put it bluntly, other than perhaps price to free cash flow).

In order to determine the price at which one should buy the stock, one must analyze free cash flow and the growth thereof. I have constructed a proprietary valuation model, with which I answer two questions:

Is a company over or undervalued presently? What are the expected returns one should expect buying the stock today?

Here's how it works!

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

These are the two questions the model answers (and they're the only questions for which you really need answers when buying a company!).

Is a company over or undervalued presently? What are the expected returns one should expect buying the stock today?

So, let's see what we get!

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $8 Free cash flow per share growth rate 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100

Here's the answer to the first question:

Source: www.lastevensinvestments.com

According to my model, Facebook's fair value is $270, i.e., at the current price of $190, it's undervalued by about 30%; therefore, from the first angle, Facebook is certainly a buy. Obviously, the concerns surrounding regulatory risk carried by Facebook, coupled with possible negative growth in advertising revenue due to a recession are weighing significantly on the stock.

That is, there are three primary reasons for this inordinate discount:

The company faces the "privacy discount", meaning investors are fearful that it will succumb to regulatory intervention. It faces a "diversification discount", whereby the value of its individual properties is being discounted due to their bundling within one conglomerate. Lastly, Wall Street is likely overestimating the extent to which its revenues will be impacted by the COVID-19-induced recession.

I consider the fear surrounding these risks to be overblown and will talk more about it later. Rest assured, I believe one can confidently invest in Facebook at this price for the long term.

And what about the expected returns one might achieve? We determine the projected returns simply by using the assumptions for the DCF and creating a share price target based growth of free cash flow per share.

Here they are:

Source: www.lastevensinvestments.com

If we buy at this price, the 10-year expected CAGR is 13.04% which is higher than the 90-year annualized S&P 500 return of 9.8%. Hence, at the current price of $190 and anything below it, Facebook offers investors a great buying opportunity.

Risks

As mentioned above, Facebook faces a series of hurdles that it must overcome before its value can truly be unlocked. That is, it must demonstrate a few things before it rips into the high $200s (where we believe its true value lies):

There must be a conclusion to the privacy fear trials and tribulations. Facebook has demanded that it be regulated, though such regulation has not been meted out in America. Such regulation does pose a risk to Facebook's business; however, as we've said, we believe that cooler heads will prevail and the digital ad economy won't be decimated by ill-informed politicians. The second risk is that Facebook's acquisitions might come under government scrutiny. This would cause near-term price declines, but breaking up Facebook would only serve to remove the burdensome diversification discount by which the company is currently vexed. Lastly, Facebook's revenue growth may slow, such that the present value of its future cash flows might come under scrutiny. In the above model, we conservatively estimated that Facebook's free cash flow per share would grow at 15% annualized over the next 10 years (they've grown at 30% over the last 4 years). It would be challenging for us to see a scenario in which free cash flow per share would grow at less than 15% (on an average annualized basis), but even if it were to grow at less, we have factored in a margin of safety such that we will still "be right" and generate market-beating returns.

Final Remarks

In conclusion, Facebook represents a fantastic opportunity for long-oriented investors, looking to capitalize on the secular "Digitization of Reality" trend we're experiencing today. By purchasing Facebook, you would be buying a fortress of untapped properties, all of which serve as the defenses for "market underperformance", if you will.

Final takeaway: Initiating coverage on "Facebook" at $190 with a strong "BUY" recommendation.

Please provide your feedback in comments below, as I thoroughly enjoy interacting with my readers! Thanks for reading; remember to follow; and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.