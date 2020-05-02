The Bull And Bear Case For The Intercontinental Exchange
About: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)
by: Andrew Hecht
Summary
Lots of volume on the exchanges but lower prices in markets.
A choppy market in stocks.
A challenge for the CEO and founder.
ICE reported earnings on April 30.
Caution on ICE shares.
The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) operates regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, and listings for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. The