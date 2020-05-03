The Dollar Index Should Be A Lot Higher- But Don't Count On It Happening

The administration in Washington DC does not want the dollar to run away on the upside.

In my last article on the dollar index on Seeking Alpha, I highlighted why I believe governments are managing the dollar index to provide stability to the foreign currency market. On May 1, the index was trading at just below the 99 level on the active month June futures contract.

The period of wild volatility in the index appears to have passed. On March 9, the index hit a low of 94.61. On March 23 it rose to a high of 103.96, the highest level in eighteen years, since 2002. Daily historical volatility in the index rose to a high of over 21.5% in late March, which is an extremely elevated level of price variance in the currency market. Currencies tend to experience far lower volatility levels than other asset classes. Meanwhile, the period in March was a time when volatility spiked in most markets on the back of the spread of the global pandemic.

The dollar index should be a lot higher than its current level, but behind the scenes efforts by governments are likely to continue to keep a cap on the greenback in the interest of stability. The dollar may be going nowhere fast. We are not likely to see much movement or opportunities in the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) or its bearish counterpart (UDN), the two products that move higher and dollar with the dollar index.

The dollar index is primarily a bet on the dollar versus the euro currency pair

The dollar index measures the value of the greenback against a portfolio of other comparative, freely convertible currencies. China may have the world’s second-leading economy, but the political system, overt management of the yuan, and lack of convertibility preclude the Chinese currency from the dollar index. Therefore, the majority of the index depends on the euro.

The dollar index trades in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. The current composition of the index includes:

The chart illustrates that each of the components of the dollar index is freely convertible and is issued by nations that have stable political systems. However, the index often acts as a proxy for the US dollar versus European euro currency pair as the euro accounts for 57.6% of the index.

The US economy went into the pandemic a lot stronger than Europe

Until February 2020, the US economy was the envy of the world. The economy was growing at a moderate pace, and unemployment was at its lowest level since the 1960s. Coronavirus was a black swan event for the US, but it was worse for Europe as its economy limped into the pandemic.

The sign of continued weakness in the European economy a dozen years after the 2008 crisis was that short-term interest rates remained in negative territory, and quantitative easing only ended for a brief period. The European Central Bank was never in a position to reduce its balance sheet and follow in the footsteps of the US Fed over the past years.

Europe faced uncertainty over Brexit, and the southern economies continued to be a drag on the overall Union. The melding of economies within the Union created a challenge over the past two decades. Meanwhile, it has been cultural differences between the northern and southern members also made for an environment that impeded coordinated economic growth. When the pandemic swept across Europe in February and March, the economic conditions were far from robust.

At first, the euro rallied sharply against the dollar, which was not a reflection of the comparative states of the US and European economies.

The chart of the US dollar versus euro currency pair shows the rise from $1.08530 to $1.1545 from February 20 to March 9. The move was a function of risk-off behavior as market participants unwound a cash and carry trade where they borrowed at interest rates below zero in euros and deposited the proceeds at higher rate levels in dollars. The trade created a significant long position in the dollar and short position in the euro currency. The unwind created the initial move to the upside in the euro versus the dollar currency pair.

After reaching a high at almost $1.1550, the highest level since early 2019, the currency pair reversed.

The dollar attracts buying in risk-off environments

While all crisis periods are different, market participants tend to flock to safe-haven assets to protect capital. The leadership role of the US economy makes US government bonds and the dollar the assets of choice when volatility in markets across all asset classes explode. As investors, traders, and speculators scramble to liquidate risk positions and move to the sidelines, the US dollar has a long history as a haven of safety.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the dollar index rose in the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash, and in the period immediately following the 2008 global financial crisis. While the unwind of the dollar versus euro cash and carry trade initially caused downside volatility in the greenback, the dollar came screaming back and traded to the highest level since 2002 in March before pulling back to the 100 level where it has been hovering over the past five weeks.

The administration in Washington DC does not want the dollar to run away on the upside

The Trump administration did not adopt the strong dollar policy of the past. On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump advocated for a lower dollar versus other world currencies to support the earnings of multinational companies. Moreover, since international trade was a significant policy initiative, the Trump administration favored a weaker dollar as a negotiating tool. At his confirmation hearings in early 2017, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explained why a rising dollar was not in the best interests of the United States.

The US Federal Reserve is responsible for short-term interest rate policy, but it is the Treasury that controls the currency. When it comes to intervention in the foreign exchange arena, the Treasury Secretary, appointed by the President, has the job of managing the value of the dollar versus other currencies.

As the pandemic has caused the most significant market volatility of our lifetime, there can be little doubt that Secretary Mnuchin has quietly kept a cap on the value of the dollar. The price action since the volatility in March is a sign that the 100 level on the dollar index has become the sweet spot.

UUP and UDN follow the dollar index, expect low volatility in these products

The economic impact of Coronavirus will last long after the pandemic fades into our memories. The trillions in monetary and fiscal stimulus from the Fed will continue as the economy emerges from a self-induced coma. At the same time, the European economy that limped into the crisis could take longer to rebound. Therefore, the management of the dollar’s value could last for quite some time.

I expect that the dollar index will continue to trade on either side of the 100 level until at least the end of 2020. The next significant event will be the Presidential election in November. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins a seat in the Oval Office later this year, we could see a return to the previous strong dollar policy that would allow for appreciation in the dollar index.

Therefore, over the coming months, until the election, buying the dollar index below the 100 level and taking profits when it probes above the century market is likely to be the optimal approach. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or ICE futures markets. For those that do not venture into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) or its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative. The fund summary for UUP states:

UDN is an inverse product. UUP and UDN have net assets of $955.21 million and $35.86 million, respectively. While UUP has an average daily trading volume of 1.87 million shares, 56,840 shares change hands in UDN on average each day. Both products charge a 0.75% expense ratio.

I do not expect much action in the dollar index over the coming months as the US Treasury is likely to manage the index around the 100 level. While uncertainty and periods of fear should be driving the dollar higher against other world currencies, including the euro, the big hand of the US Treasury is a powerful force that is likely managing the level of the index. I would be a scale-down buyer of the index or the UUP product during periods when the index is below 100, looking to take profits at above the level. On the upside, I would buy UDN on a scale down basis or sell the index scale up, to take profits when the index returns to the 100 level or lower.

The dollar index should be a lot higher in the current environment, but a runaway dollar is not in the best interest of the current administration in Washington, DC. The situation could change later this year in the aftermath of the upcoming election.

