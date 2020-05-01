Gilead Has A Lot More Explaining To Do

It could take an incremental $1 billion to manufacture and produce remdesivir to treat COVID-19, yet the incremental revenue is unclear.

Gilead (GILD) reported Q1 2020 revenue of $5.55 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $11.68 and EPS of $1.22. The company beat on revenue and Non-GAAP EPS, but missed on EPS. The stock was down in the high single-digit percentage range in afternoon trading. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Growth Appears Dead For Now

Gilead's HIV franchise has been a workhorse for the company over the past few years. It has more than picked up the slack left by the demise of HCV. In Q1 the company generated product sales of $5.5 billion, down 6% sequentially and up 5% Y/Y.

Revenue from HIV fell 10% sequentially. Biktrarvy rose 8% after rising 25% last quarter. At $1.7 billion in revenue, Biktarvy is Gilead's top-selling drug and the No. 1 prescribed HIV regimen in the U.S. It has cannibalized sales of other Gilead products, but has also prompted customers to switch from drugs provided by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Traction for Decovy for PrEP could slow. Revenue from the drug was $458 million, up 5% Q/Q. Its growth could not be enough the offset the 47% decline in Truvada. Switches for treatment and prevention patients may have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 as people defer healthcare visits. In April, the company observed reductions in Decovy for PrEP initiations and lower switch volume.

If the economy is in recession territory for a protracted period - and I anticipate it will be - then initiations and switch volume for Descovy could face strong headwinds. Descovy and Biktarvy represented 52% of total HIV sales. Truvada (10% of HIV sales) is expected to face generic competition this year. If the dismal economy trips up Descovy then HIV sales could actually decline for the rest of 2020.

HCV revenue of $729 million rose 16% Q/Q. The franchise has been negatively impacted by competitive dynamics pursuant to net pricing. Sales increased due to a favorable rebate accrual adjustment and higher share. You never know what to expect from HCV quarter to quarter, but I expect it to trend lower long term. Yescarta revenue bounced 15%. I was surprised by this, given that it had been flat for the previous two quarters. It still may not be the catalyst GILD bulls once thought.

Costs also fell hard during the quarter. Gross margin was 87% vs. 71% in Q4. Last quarter Gilead suffered $500 million in inventory write-downs due to slow-moving raw material and work in progress related to HCV products. The unfavorable impact in Q4 was a major reason for the variance in gross margin this quarter. R&D costs were $1.1 billion, down over 40% Q/Q. Gilead phased out collaboration payments and other R&D investment, offset by investment in remdesivir. SG&A costs were $1.1 billion, down 11% Q/Q due to seasonality of promotional expenses and lower spending due to the impact of COVID-19.

The fallout was that operating income more than doubled Q/Q. Combined costs for SG&A and R&D were $2.2 billion, or about 39% of revenue. They declined from 53% of revenue in Q4. This is one example of the levers Gilead has to pull in case its top line falters. I expect more cost reductions if consumer spending does not rebound after the economy reopens.

Gilead Has More Explaining To Do

The earnings report left some questions unanswered related to Yescarta and remdesivir.

Is Yescarta Dead Money?

The double-digit revenue growth for Yescarta was encouraging. The question remains, "Is any growth in Yescarta ethereal?" Gilead lost a patent infringement suit to Bristol-Myers (BMY) pursuant to Yescarta (B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma). Claims from Bristol-Myers could cost about $1.2 billion. Gilead has ample capital and cash flow. I can sustain the potential hit to capital. However, it also could be forced to pay a running royalty of 27.6% of Yescarta sales through the expiration of Juno's (Bristol Therapeutics unit) patent in 2024. That could hurt sentiment.

Yescarta's sales tripled from $40 million Q1 2018 to $120 million by Q2 2019. It was flat through Q4 2019, and bounced in Q1 2020. It has to contend with Novartis's (NVS) Kymriah, which generated Q1 2020 revenue of $93 million, slightly less than the $96 million reported in Q4 2019. Yescarta outperformed Kymriah in Q1. That could change if it has to pay royalties to Bristol Myers. Until the patent infringement ruling is overturned, Yescarta could be dead money over the long-term.

Profit Potential From Remdesivir

GILD is up about 20% year-to-date on the potential for remdesivir to treat COVID-19. The drug met the primary endpoint in a recent Phase 3 clinical trial. Safety and efficacy still needs to be fully confirmed for FDA approval. Gilead has offered the drug for emergency use in the U.S. and Europe. It also plans to donate 1.5 million doses of remdesivir and has pledged to make the drug accessible and affordable to governments and patients globally.

Countries must reopen their economies or risk falling deeper into recession. That requires securing an effective treatment for COVID-19. An FDA-approved remdesivir would likely be in high demand by the U.S. and other countries. I envision entire countries potentially stockpiling the drug, which could drive up the price at the initial time of sale or in the aftermarket.

On the earnings call management explained it could cost an additional $1 billion to manufacture and develop remdesivir, yet the revenue potential is unclear:

On the revenue side, it is just as Andy mentioned also and I mentioned, it's too premature. You know there's a lot of moving parts right now. Our focus will be on making sure we come up with a sustainable model that allows us to provide Remdesivir to patients around the globe that is intent on providing access and affordability. We're just now going through the clinical data, the demand scenarios, the regulatory approvals, all these things are essential for us to put inputs into our plan about how that will work post the donation. So we can't really give more insight into that at this stage, but certainly when we can we will. On the expense side, Andy, I mean, obviously you had mentioned already that up to $1 billion and unclear on how the accounting will occur. But perhaps you want to add something else to Michael's question.

The run-up in the stock was based on excitement of remdesir's potential to treat COVID-19. On the face of it the revenue potential appears tremendous. However, until management can articulate clear revenue and profit estimates from its incremental investment then it could be hard to defend the run-up in the shares.

Conclusion

The revenue and profit potential in remdesivir remain difficult to ignore. GILD remains a hold.

