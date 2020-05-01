Iconix Brand Group Has Got My Attention Again

The cherry on the top: Iconix just sold its Umbro China interest for $62.5 million. Let me tell you just how significant that is!

Prelude

Iconix Brand Group (ICON) is one of the world's largest licensing and brand-management companies, which owns household clothing names such as Umbro, Starter, Mossimo, Rocawear, Ocean Pacific, Joe Boxer, Charisma, Buffalo David Bitton, Lee Cooper, Material Girl, and Zoo York, among many others. Don't let the current market cap of 10 million dollars deceive you, this was once one of the most important branding companies in the world with a 2-billion-dollar market cap. Its portfolio has hardly changed since its days of glory. So what has changed? To summarize, lawsuits, management problems, and a changing and challenging retail environment are the three primary blows that hit this company. Oh yes, the ridiculous amount of debt the previous management (now on trial, accused of fraudulent accounting) acquired to aggressively grow this business didn't help either.

Of the four major problems I mentioned above, the legal and managerial ones are safely behind this company.

Solid Management in Place Now

Iconix seems to have found a good management team in Bob Galvin and John McClain, who have signed 191 new licensing deals in 2019 alone, securing 135 million dollars in guaranteed minimum royalties (GMRs) over the next few years. Bob and John have taken a number of positive steps in the right direction, have reduced debt considerably since arriving, have restored shareholder confidence by explaining their debt obligations much more clearly and communicating confidence in the company's ability to survive the next few years, and have reduced business costs significantly. The latter was a necessary measure for this company's survival, however, none of us imagined they could cut costs as much as they did. They decreased SG&A by 31% from 2018 to 2019.

As of Q4 2019, this management was also able to show substantial revenue and EBIDTA growth for the first time in years, despite several contract losses. Revenue was up by 1.2% yoy, and EBIDTA by a whopping 71%, considering the cost-cutting measures. A 1.2% revenue may seem insignificant to you, but once you factor in several retail bankruptcies that affected this company directly in 2019 (most notably, Sears), and several DTR (Direct-to-retail) contract losses as a result of a shift in strategy by brick and mortar retailers, it is impressive that this company has been able to show growth.

Despite all the positive slivers of hope, Iconix still finds itself burdened with debt during a financial crisis, and the challenging retail environment in which it finds itself isn't exactly helping!

Lawsuits Are Finally Behind Us

Over the course of 2019, Iconix Brand Group finally managed to settle all the lawsuits that had burdened this company for years. In the process, they also sold the company's 50% interest in Marcy Media (which indirectly entitled Iconix to 5% ownership of Roc Nation) for $15 million. While I am glad that this non-revenue-generating asset was finally divested, I expected a price north of $50 million. In any case, the lawsuits are at least dealt with, and Iconix is now in a strong cash position, with $71 million dollars in restricted and unrestricted cash, and close to 30 million more expected to arrive in the next few months (that is independent of licensing revenue).

Retail Challenges

Iconix has traditionally relied on DTR (Direct-to-Retail) licensing to support its brands. In DTR licenses, Iconix would generally pass on the right to design and distribute its brands to a retailer (the likes of Walmart, Target, Sears, Kohl's, and JC Penney), and collect minimum royalties or a percentage of the sales, whichever was higher. The days of those licensing contracts are clearly over. Iconix has had no luck in replacing lost DTR contracts with Walmart and Target with new ones. The new licensing models that are still open to Iconix are wholesale, and DTC (direct-to-consumer), the latter has proven time-consuming and difficult for Iconix to manage with its limited resources. The only good news here is that most of the damage is already done. Iconix has already lost the majority of its DTR contracts, the latest being Material Girl with Macy's. The last major DTR contracts remaining are Candie's and Mudd with Kohl's (representing 11% of the company's revenue last year). These contracts are also set to expire by January 2021. So I believe Iconix is unlikely to have any other major surprises going forward, as far as significant DTR losses are concerned.

Iconix Just Proved to Us That The True Value Of Their Brands Is Much Higher Than Their Book Shows!

Iconix's primary assets are their 28 brands, on which Iconix is able to collect licensing revenue.

How much is a brand worth, or is it really worth anything at all? You wouldn't second-guess the answer if those brands were the likes of Apple, Coca Cola, Ferrari or any such household name. But when it comes to fashion, many are beginning to doubt the value of brands. We live in an era where any celebrity can start their own line, charge premium prices for standard quality material, and attract a huge following. Similarly, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are inventing their own made-up or no-name brands to replace their long-time staples. Indeed, Mossimo, one of Iconix's brands, was kicked from Target and replaced by new names Target invented. The no-name brands seem to be doing decently well too. So would you really care to go for an Umbro soccer ball over a no-name one by Amazon Basics, assuming that the latter is better-priced?

Only time will give us the answer. For now, what we know is that Iconix's brands are worth only what someone else is willing to pay for them. Iconix's last major brand sales dated back to March 2016, when they divested Badgley Mischka for $16 million, or to when they divested their entire entertainment category, including their interest in Peanuts, for $345 million. Since Iconix does not provide a revenue breakdown by brands, we didn't know what multiple Badgley Mischka sold at. We do know that they sold their entertainment category at a 10x multiple. But fashion might not go at the same multiples as entertainment.

This has left us speculating on what Iconix's brands may be worth for years. Iconix is constantly recording impairment charges on their brands too, and that has not been restoring anyone's confidence in the value of their brands. Iconix paid over $204 million dollars for Rocawear. Now, its value in Iconix's intangibles is close to $0, given its revenue losses. In fact, Iconix's "indefinite lived trademarks and copyrights" in the last 10-K shows the total value of all our brands as $274 million. This includes Umbro, which was purchased for over $300 million, Starter for around $60 million in 2007, Rocawear bought at $204 million, etc. In other words, through its continuous impairments, Iconix has been communicating to us that these brands are losing value fast, and may be worthless in the near future.

Today, on April 29th, 2019, a major catalyst occurred that changed this trend.

If you are wondering why Iconix's stock climbed more than 20% today, reaching double the value it was at a few weeks ago, it is because Iconix managed to sell its interest in Umbro China for $62.5 million. Incidentally, Iconix China was not producing any revenue for Iconix in the past two quarters, so this does not affect the company's expected revenue. Iconix abandoned its Umbro China partner in Q2 2019, at which point, the company took a hit to its revenue of around $6 million, leading us to realize that Iconix China was producing an annual licensing revenue of around $6 million. As such, Iconix seems to have been able to divest its Umbro China interest at a 10x multiple. If you are not impressed, note that Iconix bought a 5% interest in Umbro China a few years ago at $1.3 million. That would imply a total valuation of $26 million for Umbro China. Today, they sold it at 2.5 times what they bought it at a few years ago.

Why is this so significant? Apart from the much-needed boost in cash which allows Iconix to reduce its debt, Iconix has just proven to its investors, and also to potential lenders, that its brands may be worth 10x their licensing revenue (licensing revenue as of last year was $149 million). In other words, Iconix has proven that the brands are worth significantly more than the company's balance sheet is showing, potentially close to $1.5 billion dollars, as opposed to the $247 million that appears on the balance sheet.

Of course, an argument can be made that not every brand in Iconix's portfolio will fetch a 10x multiple. Umbro is one of a kind. But at a 10x multiple, Umbro alone (not counting the other 27 brands) is worth more than the $247 million shown on the balance sheet. Even if we take a much less optimistic attitude and assume Iconix's brands can collectively fetch a multiple of 5x revenue, that still means they are collectively worth around $750 million, three times what the book is showing. Now we have a company with approximately 700 million dollars in debt, 750 million dollars in brands, and $160 million dollars cash on hand (proceeds of the recent sale + $70 million cash on hand + $30 million more expected to arrive later this year).

As I write this article, you can buy such a company at a market cap of $10 million dollars. It seems like a no-brainer.

Debt Is Still A Significant Problem And Needs to Be Addressed Immediately, If Iconix Wants to Avoid Default On Debt

Iconix has, until last year, been a lucrative, cash-flow-positive business. As of 2020, Iconix has to pay significantly more interest on a large portion of its debt (more than 10% in interest). By next year, they will lose another 11% of their revenue to Kohl's, and putting them in a dangerous situation. The new interest on their debt is not payable until 2043, and is non-cumulative, however, it is going to weaken the company's balance sheet at a rapid rate. Part of the previous management's goal was to refinance the entirety of the company's balance sheet by 2020, however, that seems to have been unsuccessful. Perhaps they were unable to get attractive enough of an interest rate. In any case, Iconix needs desperately to refinance and restructure its balance sheet in the coming months.

If Iconix can take this new sale to a potential lender, to demonstrate that it has the ability to divest parts of its business at a 10x multiple, it is much more likely to be able to get an attractive loan. Anything below an 8% interest would reduce the company's interest expense significantly, and allow the business to return to stability.

As It Stands, Iconix Is A Highly Speculative Investment But Potentially A Very Rewarding One - Approach With Caution!

To sum it up, we have a risky company here, which was, until yesterday, in serious trouble, operating in a terrible sector (retail), heavily burdened by debt, and like the rest of the market, facing the unknown impact of COVID-19.

At the same time, this is a company that is showing intangibles of $247 million, while today, they were able to divest a regional portion of one of their 28 brands, which was non-revenue-generating for the time-being, at $62.5 million dollars. In other words, while we thought the whole of their portfolio was worth $247 million, they were able to sell one of their toe nails for a quarter of that, at $62.5 million. If Iconix can use this new sale as leverage to convince a new lender to give it a low-interest loan, I believe we have an easy 20-fold on Iconix's stock in the short-term (i.e. potentially before 2021), and a return to $50 share price in the coming years, as the business stabilizes again, and fixes its balance sheet.

That said, until that debt is restructured, this is still a very risky investment. I recommend holding, or starting a small position. I also recommend that you watch this closely, as the management attempts to refinance its debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.