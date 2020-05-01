Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended April 26, 2020

Filo del Sol is starting to look as one of the best undeveloped copper-gold-silver deposits in the world.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project in Argentina

On April 20, Filo Mining (OTCPK:OTCPK:FLMMF) released a new batch of drill results from the 2019/2020 drill program at the Filo del Sol project and the best interception was 1,009m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.39g/t Au and 11.1g/t Ag from 132m in hole FSDH032. This is equal to 937(AuEq.)m and this hole ended in mineralization. FSDH032 exits the pit shell which defines the current resource at 378m, which means that everything below this depth is outside of the resource.

In February, Filo released a partial result of 786m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.40g/t Au, 13.6g/t Ag from 192m for this drill hole.

Filo del Sol is situated on the border between Argentina and Chile:

In January 2019, Filo Mining completed a pre-feasibility study, which was based on the leachable oxide cap of the project. I think the property has great metallurgy and the strip ration is excellent. However, note that the study assumes a very high price for copper.

3) Macassa gold mine in Canada

On April 22, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) released results from 19 holes from underground exploration drilling and 15 holes of previously drilled and re-interpreted holes at its Macassa mine. The best interception was 2.4m @ 141.1g/t Au from 722.2m in hole 53-4052, which is equal to 339(AuEq.)m.

Macassa is a high-grade low-cost mine located in Northern Ontario:

Since 1933, it has produced more than five million ounces of gold, and it currently has 2.36 million ounces of gold reserves at 22.1g/t.

AISC are currently below $700 per ounce, and Kirkland Lake is ramping up production to more than 400,000 ounces per year.

In 2019, Macassa produced 241,300 ounces of gold at AISC of $695 per ounce.

3) Northern Molong gold project in Australia

On April 22, Alkane Resources (OTCQX:OTCQX:ALKEF; OTCQX:OTCQX:ANLKY) announced it intersected significant porphyry gold-copper mineralization at the Boda Prospect at its Molong project. The best drill result was 965.7m @ 0.22g/t Au and 0.11% Cu from 7.3m in hole KSDD808, which is equal to 311(AuEq.)m. This hole also intersected several internal significant mineralization zones.

Northern Molong is located in New South Wales and consists of the Bodangora, Boda South, Kaiser and Finns Crossing exploration licenses. The project covers a large part of the northern Ordovician-aged Molong volcanic belt.

Porphyry deposits like this one are usually large and have low grades and can be mined using mass mining techniques.

Northern Molong is situated near road, rail, power, gas and water infrastructure and according to Alkane, there can be seen significant similarities between it and the world-class Cadia district.

Conclusion

Filo Mining's recent drill results at Filo del Sol will allow it to significantly expand the resource at the project and I think this could be one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold-silver deposits on the planet. I wouldn't be surprised if Filo Mining is eventually sold at a significant premium to its share price.

Kirkland Lake Gold owns three large mines (Macassa, Fosterville and Detour Lake) which I think have very good exploration potential. However, the company currently has reserves of 20.5 million ounces of gold and its market capitalization is $12.2 billion, which means that each one of those ounces is valued at around $600. I think that this is too much.

Alkane delivered another batch of good drill results from Northern Molong. The company thinks it could be on track to a Cadia-like discovery, but I remain skeptical as I've seen many companies claim the same. Alkane currently has a market cap of A$435 million ($281 million) and I think this is too much at this stage.

