AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) CEO Erin Kane on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 1, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Kressel - Director, Investor Relations

Erin Kane - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Preston - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Anderson - Stifel

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

David Silver - C.L. King

Charles Neivert - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the AdvanSix First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Adam Kressel, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Kressel

Thank you, Chantel. Good morning and welcome to AdvanSix's first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With me here today are President and CEO, Erin Kane; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Preston. This call and webcast, including any non-GAAP reconciliations, are available on our website at investors.advansix.com.

Note that elements of this presentation contain forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and of our business as we see it today. Those elements can change and the actual results could differ materially from those projected, and we ask that you consider them in that light. We refer you to the forward-looking statements included in our press release and earnings presentation.

In addition, we identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K as further updated in subsequent filing with the SEC. This morning, we'll review our financial results for the first quarter and share our thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and outlook for our key product lines and end markets. Finally, we'll leave time for your questions at the end.

So, with that, I'll turn the call over to AdvanSix's President and CEO, Erin Kane.

Erin Kane

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and for your continued interest in AdvanSix.

First I'd like to start off the call by offering our condolences to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that everyone listening today as well as their families and coworkers are healthy and staying safe. We are clearly in an unprecedented times and I also want to send my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our 1,500 teammates at AdvanSix. This crisis has impacted all of our professional and personal lives in many ways. We have adapted our routines, work schedules and even how we work. With the challenge though comes many opportunities, it has forced our collective organizations to be even more agile, efficient and creative with our processes while innovating on our strengths along the way.

As we highlighted in our March 31st, press release, the business of chemistry in our specific industry was designated as essential during a response to COVID-19 for both, public health and safety as well as community wellbeing. We take our obligation seriously to produce materials that support the broader population, while maintaining our relentless focus on health and safety. At the onset of the crisis, my leadership team began to meet daily as part of our organization's broader tiered accountability meeting structure to ensure we stay aligned on key priorities, identify potential risks and opportunities, and maintain a continuous communication feedback loops throughout the Company.

Daily communications to through organization highlight areas of focus as well as the great work being done by our employees each day. I continue to be inspired by the teamwork, collaboration and nimble decision making that is happening across the board. Above all, health and safety remains our top priority and core to who we are as we navigate through this environment. Significant efforts and actions have been taken to protect our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and surrounding communities including de-risking our previously scheduled second quarter planned plant turnaround and shifting the majority of the work into the third quarter.

We are very pleased with the results, our practices and protocols are delivering. With the significant challenges the world is facing from COVID-19 pandemic, we have restructured our call today to focus on key information we believe is most important to our shareholders. Mike will briefly review our first quarter results and then we'll spend most of the call highlighting our respond to COVID-19 from a health, safety and operations perspective as well as actions we're taking to support our financial position. We'll also dive into what we're seeing from an industry and end market perspective.

While we do expect nylon demand weakness to continue, particularly in carbon and engineer plastics applications tied to consumer demand, we do see resilience across various other product lines, including our acetone for hand sanitizer and acrylic screens, nylon for food packaging, and granular ammonium sulfate into the heart of the domestic planting season. Our integrated asset base, global low cost position and diverse co-product portfolio served as well in the first quarter, and as we progressed with the second quarter, we're executing our business continuity plans to ensure we remain a trusted partner for reliable supply to our customers.

There is considerable uncertainty regarding the duration of this crisis, the pace of recovery and the impact that potentially will have on the global economy. The good thing is that AdvanSix starting from a strong foundation. The assets, we have our business models, global cost, advantage and resilience across the organization, give us a great base to build upon as we navigate through these dynamics.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike to discuss the details of the quarter.

Michael Preston

Thanks, Erin, and good morning everyone. I am now on Slide 4 where I'll review the first quarter financial results, and keep in mind, the first quarter results were largely unaffected by COVID-19.

Sales in the quarter were 303 million, that's down about 4% compared to last year. Pricing overall was down about 10%, primarily due to an 11.5% unfavorable impact for market based pricing, reflecting challenging end market conditions in our nylon and caprolactam product lines as well as higher standard export sales mix in ammonium sulfate.

Raw material pass-through pricing was favorable by about 1%, volume overall was about 7%, primarily due to higher standard ammonium sulfate export sales and improved industry dynamics in chemical intermediates, particularly acetone and oximes.

EBITDA was 29 million in the quarter down about 13 million versus the prior year and I'll walk through the key variances on the next slide, but the decrease primarily reflects the unfavorable impact of low market based pricing.

Earnings per share of $0.31 decreased $0.37 compared to last year. You'll notice the effective tax rate of 29.9% in the quarter was higher compared to last year and expectations. And now it's driven by two factors including reduced benefits from equity vesting and expected deduction loss as a result of our planned pursue of federal net operating loss carryback claim allowed through the Care Act, which is expected to improve cash tax by approximately 8 million this year. Despite the tax rate in the first quarter being above expectations, we continue to expect the full year tax rate to be approximately 25%.

Now in terms of share count, first quarter came in as 28.1 million compared to 29.8 million in the prior year period. And lastly, cash flow from operations reached 20 million in the quarter, that's down about 22 million compared to last year, primarily due to lower net income and the unfavorable impact of changes in working capital. CapEx of 34 million was down roughly 5 million year-over-year.

Now let's turn to Slide 5. We thought it would be helpful to highlight a few of the key drivers of our EBITDA performance year-over-year. As I mentioned earlier, market based pricing represented a significant headwind, roughly 37 million as a result of the continued challenging conditions in nylon as well as lower ammonium sulfate prices year-over-year, in part due to the unfavorable mix impact the higher for sales of standard grade products. Lower input costs namely natural gas and sulfur, partially offset the overall pricing decline.

Planned plant turnarounds were an approximately $2 million impact in the quarter this year versus no impact in the first quarter of 2019. The cumene impact following the shutdown of Philadelphia Energy Solutions in 2019 represented only approximately $1 million impact in the quarter as well below the runway we had seen in the second half of last year. We are further optimizing our supply chain as we've aligned our cumene supply.

We now expect the full year 2020 impact of pretax income as a result of the 2019 PES supplier disruption and shutdown of 5 to 10 million, and that's about 5 million payable versus our previous estimate and is approximately flat to 5 million favorable compared to 2019. In addition, we have submitted a business interruption insurance claim and will provide updates on that progress as appropriate. SG&A expense represented at approximately $3 million benefit year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in stock-based compensation and IT costs and continued disciplined cost management across the organization.

Lastly, we saw an approximately $10 million net tailwind from higher volume, operational performance and other factors. This includes productivity benefits from our natural gas boilers at Hopewell, which had continued to exceed our return expectations. As you recall in the first quarter of 2019, we had two one-time considerations, which largely offset each other of roughly $6.6 million of insurance proceeds related to the first quarter of 2018 weather events and the approximately $8 million impact of the phenol force majeure.

Now let's turn to the next slide. As a referenced, we've included our typical pricing and spreads across our product lines altogether here on Slide 6. Consistent with our results, global caprolactam spreads over benzene continued to decline sharply on a year-by-year basis in the first quarter. The declines reflect a weak demand environment across most major end uses and ones were already in oversupply industry globally. We are also tracking the significant drop in benzene cost seen in March, which capitalized prices more closely followed.

Downstream resins spreads in the industry did show an extension over the falling roll downs in caprolactam however, a transaction volume in the industry at these levels was very low and we've already begun to see correct back to roughly the $200 to $300 range per ton as we entered the second quarter. Asia benzene the capital spreads averaged roughly $600 per ton in a quarter and that remains at levels below the cash cost for more than half of the global caprolactam cost curve and approximates the trough levels we saw in 2016.

Overall nitrogen industry pricing has also declined on a year-over-year basis, tracking lower global energy prices. Based on our third-party data, we've seen more modest ammonium sulfate industry price movement as compared to recent urea pricing, which as you recall as the largest nitrogen fertilizer by total consumption. And lastly, industry realized acetone prices over refinery grade propylene cost stabilized in the first quarter, tracking and improved supply and demand analysis U.S. following final affirmative anti-dumping duties and increased downstream demand.

The month of March saw a significant drop in propylene input costs and expansion in small and medium buyer acetone price reflective a premium to large biomarker. As a reminder, the small and medium buyer price is reflective of roughly one third of the domestic industry where pricing is predominantly freely negotiated.

Now, let me turn the call back to Erin.

Erin Kane

Thanks Mike. Let's turn to Slide 7 to discuss some of the actions we've taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two months or so, we've been executing our business continuity plans with dedicated teams proactively implementing measures to mitigate COVID-19 impacts, while continuing to operate all our manufacturing facilities to meet customer demand. The health and safety of our employees remains top priority throughout all of this.

We have protocols in place including onsite medical personnel to actively monitor employees and contractors. We have also adapted the way we work to mitigate risk, including implementing 100% thermal training prophecies at all manufacturing facilities, with restrictions on non-essential visitors.

We've established social distancing while limiting the number of employees and control rooms, labs and meetings and we're maintaining policies and practices consistent with CDC and government guidelines, including upgraded personal protective equipment and face coverings at all manufacturing facilities.

We moved to telecommuting across all sites where possible, prohibited all non-essential domestic and international business travel, and in addition, we've privately trained a contingent workforce operate the plant as part of our business continuity planning.

As I highlighted earlier, the previously scheduled second quarter 2020 plan plants turn around would be risks with the majority of the work shifted to the third quarter in order to limit the number of contractors on site and ensure operational continuity in the current environment. We also remain confident in our financial position.

At the end of the first quarter, we had approximately $31 million of cash on hand, with approximately 87 million of additional capacity available under our revolving credit facility. Our $425 million revolving credit facility provides a source of liquidity for the business in addition to our operating cash flows, and matures in 2023.

As a precautionary measure in the current environment, we are currently maintaining higher cash balances of approximately $75 million. As a reminder the leverage ratio covenants of our facility allow for us to net debt up to $75 million of cash. Our previously announced amendments that facility executed in the first quarter also provides us with leverage ratio covenant flexibility in 2020. In addition, we're actively assessing potential incremental borrowing capacity under the facilities unpermitted accordion feature.

We're also driving a discipline approach to cost management, including all discretionary spending, and are planning a further reduction of capital expenditures. We now expect CapEx for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million, which represents a reduction of $10 million from our previously announced estimate, and a decrease of $60 million to $70 million versus 2019.

We're continuing to evaluate the potential impact of the CARES Act and other government stimulus programs to optimize cash flow, including provisions for taxes, employment related costs, deferral pension funding obligations and options for liquidity, which Mike will elaborate on in a moment.

Let's turn to Slide 8. On the left hand side of this page, we provide a framework for potential impacts by key and market. The chart represents an estimated percentage of our total sales, ranging from low to moderate to high exposure from COVID-19 impacts. On average, 75% to 80% of our sales are concentrated in the modern exposure, but I must say disability remains mixed costs money and markets. Our highest demand risk in the near term is linked to more consumer oriented and market.

Global auto production shutdowns and demand maintenance in consumer durables are expected to impact our nylon and chemical intermediate product lines. Textile demand declines in Asia are also impacting nylon industry supply and demand conditions. Although textiles are not a significant end use for advancing sales directly, they do represent the largest nylon and use globally and are impacted by the greater consuming U.S. and Europe markets which are still facing significant lockdowns and declines some economic activity.

We're also keeping a close eye on building construction trends as well as carpet demand, which are expected to remain weak as a result of COVID-19. Conversely, food packaging demand for nylon which is preferred for its toughness and strength has been robust with inventory to grocery stores seeing rapid turnover. Through this period, we continue to see strong demand signals from the Ag side of the business as we sell our ammonium sulfate fertilizer into the heart of the spring planting season.

The second quarter is historically our strongest quarters and ethically for higher value granular ammonium sulfate sales. We've seen an earlier start to planning season this year compared to last year, which as you'll recall, was delayed by wet weather across regions of the U.S. We've also seen improved acetone industry supply demand balances following final affirmative anti dumping duties imposed in March.

Today, it has improved for several central applications including isopropyl alcohol or IPA use for hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, methylmethacrylate or MNA, which among other things has seen increased demand for acrylic screens, use of protective equipment at stores as well as other solvents using coatings. Visibility across the portfolio is only a few weeks out, which in many cases is not too different than how our orders typically come in. Our customer base is very steady with long-tenured top customer relationships and we've been in even greater lock step with them these last several weeks.

We've increased the frequency of our pulse checks and decision points through our sales inventory and operations planning teams to respond quickly to demand signals. We've seen a roughly 20% to 30% reduction in nylon industry demand in April, which we addressed proactively by proceeding with our planned plant turnaround at Chesterfield. There has been some demand pickup in Asia as economies reopened in the region and we're leveraging our core strengths and global low cost position to optimize our sales mix across the portfolio for this environment.

Despite some reduction in utilization in April, we're still running disproportionately higher, which at a minimum of 10% to 15% above the industry average. Now more than ever, we are flexing our ability to remain agile on product mix and plant utilization. We're also driving improvement for our differentiated products with recent commercial wins for our Co-Founder offerings into the packaging space, ongoing field trials and employee meetings to continue growing underlying ammonium sulfate demand and investments in high purity applications across our intermediate portfolio to improve quality and yields

So, let's turn to Slide 9. In addition to watch point for our business as a result of COVID-19 our implications to refinery utilization in the U.S. With the vast majority of the population not driving or flying, there has been a contraction in demand for transportation fuels. Some refineries in the U.S. are dropping outputs by 30% to 50% and are managing storage constraints on the back of a significant inventory build.

We are closely monitoring any potential impact that may have on supply of our key raw materials, most probably cumene and its input in benzene and propylene as well as sulfur, which are product chains at refinery operations. Our teams have been hard at work to ensure security of supply. We've added two new cumene suppliers this year and diversified or sulfur suppliers to continue to maintain optionality through our supply chain.

We've also seen a significant drop in oil prices in recent weeks. Well, in the past, we've used oil prices as a general proxy indicator for raw material price movements. Our business is based on benzene and propylene inputs, which do have their own supply and demand driven fundamentals. For instance, in Q1 sequentially, benzene rose 8%, while refinery grade propylene fell roughly 20%, all while WTI Crude moved down on average approximately $10 quarter-to-quarter.

We thought it would be helpful to briefly review our pricing mechanisms in this context. We primarily mitigate raw material input price risk through formulary index-based price agreements, which span roughly 50% of our total revenue base. We anticipate a modestly higher exposure to spot sales in the near-term, given the demand environment and declining customer contract volume. We typically see formula for index-based price agreements in place in our nylon business in particular caprolactam in some of our resin sales, and across parts of our chemical intermediate business. Our selling prices in these instances are indexed to the price of raw materials, benzene or propylene.

So, our sales will fluctuate with the price of key raw materials with our variable margin being largely protected. The remaining roughly 50% of our revenue was what we would consider market-based pricing. Pricing for this part of our portfolio, including all of the ammonium product lines, ammonium sulfate product line and the rest of our nylon intermediate is influenced by supply and demand dynamics and the various industries we serve as well as marginal producer economics. The underlying raw materials will also impact pricing, when negotiated selling prices can lag up to 30 to 60 days with movement in those commodity inputs.

Lastly, with a sharp drop in oil prices, we're also monitoring the impact on industry cost curves. As we discussed before, lower energy inputs flatten the cost curve, and this can result in some pricing pressure. In particular, we're watching potential impacts that lower energy environment may have on the pricing into the second half of the year for nitrogen fertilizer. We believe our core strengths will continue to serve as well and resilience in our operating model enables us to perform in any energy environment.

Let me turn the call back to Mike to wrap up before we move into Q&A.

Michael Preston

Thanks, Erin. I'm now on Slide 10, to summarize our outlook for the rest of the year. We've also highlighted some key considerations that can impact our outlook as we move forward here. From a product line perspective, Erin highlighted many of the impacts we're seeing on our businesses from COVID-19.

Now on demand weakness and reduced global industry operating rates are expected to continue. We'll also be closely watching for any demand signals around both residential and non residential construction, auto production and textile growth, innovation. So, while we are now getting challenges in nylon, we do remain cautiously optimistic about our view on ammonium sulfate and chemical intermediate, particularly acetone. We will be closely monitoring the impact of lower energy prices on nitrogen pricing in the second half.

Now operationally, we're continuing to support safe and stable operations while adjusting our production output to changes in mix and demand. So, while we're working to mitigate near term impacts to absorption and volume as a result of COVID-19, we're maintaining utilization rates above industry output by leveraging our global cost. As highlighted changes to our planned turnaround schedule for 2020 which is now expected to be a pretax income impact of $30 million to $35 million or down 3 million from our prior estimates. The heaviest impact is expected to be in the third quarter of this year.

From a cash perspective, we've highlighted our expectations for further reduction of CapEx spend in 2020, as we continue to assess opportunities to maximize free cash flow in light of current and anticipated economic conditions, we have a number of elements from a cash flow perspective, particularly as we progress through the year and continue expect strong ethical generation in second hand compared to first half. This primarily reflects the significantly lower CapEx run rate and other working capital timing considerations. Our nylon and ammonium sulfate pre buy cash advances program is another consideration for cash flow. This occurs in fourth quarter typically for spring sales in the following year.

Regarding discipline cost management across your organization including all discretionary spending as a result of our actions regarding and approximately $10 million to $15 million full year cost reduction versus per year, including indirect cost savings, managing people costs, and other plans stand on logistics benefits. And while we continue to evaluate the benefits of the CARES Act, we do anticipate approximately 8 million of cash tax savings in 2020 and approximately $6 million cash benefit in 2020 from the deferral of social security taxes.

Given the presentation across the portfolio, we expect free cash flow to remain negative through the first half of the year. However, second half free cash flow is expected to be positive, with lower CapEx spend and working capital turning impacts more than offsetting the headwinds in the early part of this year. We're continuing to leverage our strengths and are committed to driving the best possible outcomes, which will require us to remain agile as we navigate through the natural environment.

So, with that Adam, let's move to Q&A.

Adam Kressel

Thanks, Mike, and Chantel, if we can open up the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator instructions] Our first question will come from Vincent Anderson, Stifel.

Vincent Anderson

Yes. Good morning. Thanks and belated congratulations on the acetone win. I wanted to go through kind of the commercial plan for maintaining high utilization rates in the second and potentially into the third quarter when it comes to placing capro. With your cost positioning, you'd like to move every time you can, but if we were to see something like a 30% drop in nylon demand. Is there physical capacity in the global capro trade channels for you to move that much incremental capro, if were down at those levels for more than a couple months?

Erin Kane

Vincent thanks for the question. Glad that you're well and joining us here this morning. So, as we mentioned, we saw that in April, certainly and that continues to be extended. As we indicated, we do see the opportunity right, provided there are demand signals around the globe to continue to run well across our integrated asset base. So, the export market, as you can imagine certainly, given the way that pandemic kind of came across the globe, and if the expectation is if it reopens in that same contrast that, the agent of AdvanSix, we saw at the end of April continuing hearings early May is important obviously for us here. And then in recognizing that as markets continue to reopen that optimization right of where our mix is placed will happen in a post recovery world.

So, we've been focused on making sure we've got the right quality, the right product mix to meet basically where the demand signal is, right in this environment. So, that is a plan. And again, we did see some turn down in April. We proactively took the outage in Chesterfield. I think that helped us to mitigate that here in the near-term and then we'll look to leverage, like you say, our competitive strengths and we do believe that, we're roughly about 5% of the world's capacity and with the strength that we have believe that again, that will serve as well and be disciplined in that fashion.

Vincent Anderson

Thanks. And you wondering again I have some next two. Just quickly you mentioned the outage in Chesterfield, how much do you depend on external contractors for your turnaround? And is there any risk to labor availability this year from a timing perspective?

Erin Kane

It's a great question and certainly something that played heavily into our decision to de-risk our Q2 outage. If you recall, Q2 outage was going to be a multi-site outage. I mean, we integrated across our Frankford, Hopewell as well as Chesterfield and that allows us to maintain rates as you know in our previous outages, and it allows us to get efficiencies. When we reflected on as the national emergency was declared here, stay-at-home orders were going into place to conduct that outage as is in Q2 would have required nearly a 1,000 contractors across our site.

So, when we looked at the health and safety of our teammates as well as the health and safety of our contractors and just the availability, we felt it was very prudent to de-risk and shipped out the majority of the work. So the Chesterfield outage was successfully done. I think it was great protocols. We figured out how to get the work done with fixed fees, social distancing, as well as improved PPE and facial covering.

And that outages, we're coming back out of that and ramming plants back up and was successful from a health safety, environmental perspective, as well as getting the work done in an avocation time. So, we'll, we'll look at Q3 three, and again, making those decisions to learn a lot. Obviously, if we have, considerations on how long the pandemic last and I'll look at the spread and transmission, we believe will be very well prepared to execute in Q3, even as contractors come on site.

Michael Preston

Yes, Vincent, the other thing I wanted to add is that, the contractors as well as our employees will be subject to the same screening and same protocols that we have in place to protect our operations. So, we talked about, thermal screening of anyone who's visiting or site and that will include contractors as well, as well as protocols around onsite medical personnel to actively monitor employees as well as contractors. So, we feel very good about all of the actions and the mitigations, we put in place not only to protect our operations from, infection through an employee, but also contractors, so we feel we're in a position to manage them.

Vincent Anderson

And then just to go quickly back to the market. Erin, you touched on Asia being kind of pivotal to watch for in the near term for export opportunity, and you mentioned textile weakness earlier in the comments, but from an outsider perspective, it's like Chinese textile manufacturers have been much slower to recover than kind of the rest of its manufacturing base. One, is that your impression and two are you seeing any impact on the Asian capro trade as a result of that or just anything else you'd want to note there?

Erin Kane

So, it's certainly being the largest applicant for nylon, globally, and it being high too consumer confidence right and consumer demand. I think your observations have been consistent with what we've seen. In general, I think a slower start across the board. But again, we still see, I see it as a positive that there is a start-up in the region, operating rates are probably around, 60% or so, kind of that best in China right now. But again, the pace here, the shape of the recovery unit will be unique, right, I think to this consideration.

And again, we're just going to be nimble, be agile, meet demand where it exists to make sure that we're very flexible in the product make we need to make, and animal walk here too, right, with May and June a little bit of the opening here in your domestic markets. We've seen retail stores in some phase potentially reopening, and it's one of those things where it's going to play out differently I think then previous considerations, but we've proven that we can navigate through other cycles and we're staying focused on being able to prove it here as well.

Operator

Thank you very much. Our next question will come from Chris Moore with CJS Securities.

Chris Moore

Yes, just maybe you had reference the kind of cumene sourcing. It looks like the incremental cost expectation for fiscal 20 is a little bit lower than previous import. Maybe can you talk a little bit what's behind that?

Michael Preston

Sure. So, if you recall when we talked about this previously, we had a range of 10 million to 15 million of impact for 2020 and that's compared to a $10 million impact last year. So, the initial thinking was, we would see flat or possibly a $5 million unfavorable impact. If you recall in the discussions we've had inherently by expanding your supply outside the region where PES was a very local supplier to our plant, just outside of Philly. Inherently, you have a lot more logistics costs as you perhaps source more material down from the coal, which requires spot vessels or other regions of the world.

We've been able to really look at this and optimize the logistics spend to get more, I'll say more material per vessel and vessel that we currently charter up from golf, which will significantly reduce the cost; and we're thinking at this point that, we could be a flat or even $5 million favorable as compared to last year. So, it really came down to the logistic spend and we're going to continue to optimize to see if we can get it any lower as we go forward here.

Chris Moore

Got it. Thank you. And maybe Erin, can just talk a little bit further about the ammonium sulfate outlook heading into the second half, just some more thoughts there?

Erin Kane

Great, thanks. Glad, you're as well as here and joining us today. So, let me start maybe by reiterating Chris, a bit on what we're seeing right now is, we're in the heart of the season because demand certainly is robust with fertilizer heading out to the field. The season is earlier than we saw last year with corn plantings in top states about 7% ahead of our 5-year average and almost 15% ahead of 2019, and last week was, from what we hear a rather fast week with things moving rather briskly, and about a fifth of the corn crop was actually planted last week.

So in the heart of it, seeing that robust demand, which is great for Q2. But as is typical, as we begin to approach toward the end of spring and planting, we will see and we do typically see global nitrogen fertilizer prices falling. This summer with fertilizer demand, likely contracting and energy prices flattening those costs as I mentioned, we anticipate and have seen projections that nitrogen prices could likely fall below the last two years, midsummer lows, and maybe even approached to 2017 levels, right.

So, that's what we're going to watch for. However, I'll just reminded you and everyone that's ammonium sulfate does have his own considerations, right. And we continue to stay focused on that value of proper nutrition, and also believe that the caprolactam related cutbacks, which we've seen in utilization, which could curtail that ammonium sulfate production as well will provide some offset, right, on the impact of that weaker nitrogen. So, hopefully that provides a little bit more color for you.

Chris Moore

Yes, absolutely. Thank you. I guess last question for me. Are there any potential opportunities kind of on the back end of the pandemic? Any specific competitive landscapes that might shift a little bit or any thoughts there?

Erin Kane

It's a great reflection here and I think the one we need to watch, right. I mean, when you look at the caprolactam nylon space, right, it's been an industry with over supply. We believe we're operating now with more than 50% of the sort of cost per for caprolactam, operating below cash cost. This isn't completely COVID related here, but we came into it already in that position, right. And so, we're testing the trough levels that we saw back in 2016 and we sat there last time for about recall 15, 16 to 18 months.

And at the end of that, we did see the rationalization of a plant here in the U.S. as well as some capacity in Europe. And I think that's the one thing we have to watch here, right is, does the extension of the downturn here right on a cycle for nylon and the additional considerations and extension that COVID could play into that. Will it create another round of rationalization that's simply no signs yet, but probably the one when you think about you an opportunity that would restructure, restructure the face.

Operator

Thank you very much. Our next question will come from David Silver, C.L. King.

David Silver

I have a number of questions. I think maybe, if you don't mind, I just would like to get a couple of points clarified from your prepared remarks. So, and I apologize, I just wasn't writing notes on these. But Erin, I think you cited a decline during the month of April year-over-year in nylon demand and I would like to, if you wouldn't mind just repeating what that percentage decline was. And then also with the $75 million cash balance that you mentioned, in the second quarter, I missed the context of that was that, boost from the 31 million that's again, the Q1 was that due to additional drawdown or was that from I guess recovery of working capital and other sales of products if we can just, if I could just, if you can just clarify those two points that would be my first thing. And then I'll follow up. Thank you.

Erin Kane

Let's take as an order. Right, so certainly on the, what we saw on April, the decline we saw with 20% to 30%. Yes, that's coming from a number of sort of applications. Certainly, the automotive shut down would back up on the engineering plastic side. And then we did have some customers for their own health and safety for the COVID impacts had some shutdowns of their operation. So, yes but it did accommodate in that 20% to 30% impact in April.

David Silver

Okay, and then the cash balance build up?

Michael Preston

So, as we use the revolver as part of our credit facility as our base source of liquidity, the balances will ebb and flow, and that's really kind of the benefit of having the revolvers we have flexibility. And as you've indicated ended the quarter with 31 million in cash, as the precautionary measure, we did draw down additional funds out of the revolver as revolver being higher cash balances. Again as a precautionary measure, as we navigate through this more challenging environment here, that balance that cash balance will fluctuate and it will go up and down depending on our cash flows and how we manage that.

Our view is that the whole banking industry is in a much better shape and we have utilization perspective now than they were in 2008 and 2009 of periods. So, really a strictly precautionary holding those cash balances a little bit higher here than we normally would and we'll just navigate and manage it as we go through here, as we get better visibility, as we understand the impacts on demand and operations as we go forward, but again, strictly cautionary at this point.

David Silver

Okay. Thank you. I wanted to ask you about the assets on demand outlook and in particular this emerging or newer outlet for acetone into ITA that you did highlight in your prepared remarks. So, I had to crack open to my industrial chemistry book here, but it's an interesting alternative or incremental use. I was wondering internally, what do you think that, incremental route or use end markets for acetone could amount to maybe in the shorter-term where demand is spiking, but also whether you think that route from a fundamental perspective is going to be a sustainable source of incremental demand longer-term?

Erin Kane

Great question. And since you offer that, you opened up your chemistry book, I'll try to build off of that, right. So, perhaps in that chemistry book, you may have seen that there are two routes to make isopropyl alcohol. And certainly here in the U.S. as well as globally, both routes I think our employed, one directly from propylene and the second from acetone. And I would say over a long stretches, David, the trade off of which route wins really depends on where acetone sits over, over propylene.

But certainly in a time like we're seeing now and the demand, I think anybody who can make it is certainly making it. So we're servicing two large producers here in the U.S. who use that acetone routes and so I think certainly for the foreseeable future, the demand strength here is important in the interim, it's certainly creating further tightness in addition to what we're seeing on the methylmethacrylate side for clear plastic sheeting for protective barriers.

But I would imagine, I can't call it that, we've seen it over stretches and over cycles. There always is some -- from acetone. But at some point when the markets are restored and the pandemic passes, I would anticipate, sometime in the future that, the normal trade-off between the propylene routes and the acetone route will fall back into normal balance.

David Silver

Okay. Alright, thank you for that. And then, this is a question for Mike I think, and it has to do with inventory levels and within the context of the current kind of oil price outlook. So, I noted that, sequentially your inventory levels declined to certain amount, from year end to March 31, but I'm kind of scratching my head and I'm just kind of wondering oil, wherever it is today. I mean, it's much lower than it was even just a few months ago, and that to me kind of always makes me scratch my head and wonder about the potential for inventory losses or product that's produced from petrochemical inputs that based on a certain oil price and now we're at a different level. Could you maybe talk about that overall? What type of risk or affects, do you think decline in oil price might have on your ability to pass-through the full production costs that are represented in your inventories at March 31st? Thanks.

Michael Preston

Yes, sure. You didn't notice, I believe maybe on the last earnings call. You also asked about inventory and we did see a reduction in the first quarter really was driven by two areas when you look at the sort of the width and the finished goods inventory that then really drove a reduction and that was down roughly about 8 million in aggregate. We had acetone and ammonium sulfate really the two primary drivers of the inventory reduction. Any much of the standard product inventory that we had at the end of the year, we did so in the first quarter as well.

From an oil price perspective, it sounds like you were referencing sort of an accounting consideration around lower [indiscernible] [0:48:44] and we evaluate that, we'll evaluate that every single quarter, as we set our standard cost. And when you look at the inventory levels and the values of the inventories, they are based on our standard cost and the amount of volumes we have in inventory, and that's the value that does go into the inventory.

We will evaluate that every quarter in terms of those values relative to the market pricing when you look at the finished goods, and we'll make adjustments as appropriate. If you do see an oil prices decline and go below in terms of the actual product costs, relative to the sales prices if the sale price is lower our cost is even consider have a low impact inventory now is.

But I would tell you again economically that is an accounting consideration economically when you look at it still it would be the considerations around the fact that 50% of our businesses pass-through. We pass-through those raw materials as they go down, we also increase prices as raw materials go up and our variable margin is largely protected. And that economic consideration is still in place. And in terms of the accounting considerations on from a lower cost market, as far as we can tell right now the risk is relatively low.

David Silver

Okay, thanks. I just have one final question. This would be for Erin, and it's kind of be a follow up on your answer to the post-pandemic question that you handled earlier in the Q&A, but you did focus on the potential for reduced supplies. I was going to ask you maybe to think of it. Have you thought about -- is there any potential demand opportunities. So, in other words, I mean we'll see how things play out. But it's, I've read of other people predicting and I kind of believe that there will be to a certain extent a reordering of global supply chains post-pandemic? And my sense is that a wide variety of industrial products that are currently manufactured in China, let's say might be re redirected back into the domestic markets, including North America, and I'm just wondering, from your perspective, have you had any high level conversations. And I know, it's very early days, but have there been any high level contacts or inquiries just regarding a company or a product chain that currently might be manufactured several steps in a China or that region that, post-pandemic might be strategically relocated back into domestic markets, including North America. Thank you.

Erin Kane

So, it's a great thesis, David. I think one that, we're all collectively watching for and certainly, whether it's certain durable goods that, either where supply chains have been impacted to certainly we're seeing nods on a more humanitarian basis relative to PPE and medications and things of that. I would say, to-date, we haven't received any indication of that just yet. I think there has been, quite amount of work I think for people in the last 4 to 6 weeks really to keep their employees healthy and safe and also to quickly adjust to rapidly changing demand signals domestically as well.

I would say that, we remain focused. Our conversations with customers are daily in touch points. And when we think about the portfolio is transformation sort of opportunity for us in nylon, I would say a steady carpet decline, which we've talked about, right. And that need to continue to grow in packaging and engineering plastics. I will say that those conversations and that work continues, right and we think just about a year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter basis, sales into the EP space is up 70% and into an industrial application spaces, 20% to 30%.

So again, we're very focused on building those relationships, getting products into trials and customer applications. So, recognizing that, that has been slowed, right. A lot of that worked for those new products and those applications will come. But I think, again, building out the connections is important for us here. So that we are seen as that trusted reliable supplier who can bring to severity the products that are needed should that thesis play out. So, we're doing it just one from the standpoint strategically we need to, but hopefully it's positioning us well to be there, should those decisions be made.

Operator

Thank you very much. And last question will come from Charles Neivert.

Charles Neivert

One quick question, I've been -- in terms of the ammonium sulfate, obviously we've got the summer wall, but you guys typically sell a lot into South America and the real is obviously change its value relative to the dollar and my understanding is Brazilian farmers are doing rather well. Have you gotten anything early sort of inquiries or ideas about what South America might look like this year, because it could be potentially a very strong market given that, their farmers are doing well. It looks like there's going to be some acreage expense and things like that. So, have you gotten any early indications yet on that front?

Erin Kane

Yes. I'd say, it's probably a little early, right. We focus here as we are moving certainly the granular out of the field period in Q2. And as you rightly noticed, we do typically switch to that Q3 sort of export consideration. I think that, we have seen certainly what would be our normal pace, I would say right now, inquiries for bookings into South America again, not just Brazil, but for Peru, through Latin America and Central America. So I think as we proceed over the next couple of weeks and month we'll get a better sense of where that sits and not only one of the things that like I say we're watching on the on the total sort of plantings and what crops I think you're going to be seeing tonight as we think about getting into that second season and certainly into the fall. Good observation, appreciate that Charles.

Charles Neivert

Also, in terms of the acetone side of things, do you guys feel like you're being helped at all by the fact that is phenol a little bit on the weakest side which means getting some people who are ratcheting back from phenol production and therefore adding to the tightness or smartness that we might be seeing an acetone so obviously the demand is better, but you also may be seeing supplies hit, is that something that you guys are facing or anyone else that you can see in the industry is facing again, it just helps the acetone side?

Erin Kane

Yes, there's certainly a number of factors that are playing into sort of the acetone dynamics and certainly the ability in restoration, really where we were actors were that that pricing recovery post, the anti dumping determination. So, certainly on the supply side, if you look to one year-over-year only about 7,000 tons of imports came in compared to 50,000 tons this time last year. So, that certainly had moderated post, the anti dumping. As certainly, phenol operating rates globally, BPA into polycarbonate and talk to you resin for all our constructions certainly our weakening, in that perspective.

So, again the phenol demand was down utilization comes down acetone supply comes down, then coupled with what has continued to be fairly, robust acetone demands, you've got the M&A market. Here in the U.S., we believe sort of operating at 80%, again that you pulled through into PMMA for clean sheeting and continues to be doing well, architectural coating seems to have been held up that far too I think with people maybe painting their houses or their homes and DIY, but architectural is held up over sort of industrial and automotive coatings.

But all of these are playing out, I think to create that supplanted supply demand dynamic that is enabling really where we wanted to see the market get to which was a restoration of a price and fair value to the end application, so got a combination of all those things as you point out.

Operator

Thank you very much. I would now like to turn this conference back over to Erin Kane for concluding remarks.

Erin Kane

Well, great, that was a terrific hour session with everyone as we approach here just wanted to thank everyone again for their time and interest this morning. It is a unique time, but we remain focused on driving best possible outcomes and optimizing the levers in our control to create value. I'm very proud of the way our entire team has come together to keep our business moving forward during this pandemic and unprecedented time.

And lastly, I'd love to call out that as you saw on our press release this morning, we recently published our third annual sustainability report, which can be found on our website and highlights many of the ongoing initiatives happening around the organization. And I really encourage all of you to take a read through it.

So, with that, look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. You stay safe and please be well. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, this now concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your phone lines and have a great rest of the week. Thank you.