HollyFrontier: Heads I Win, Tails I Don't Lose

Introduction

It is no secret that oil prices have a major impact on refiners such as HollyFrontier (HFC). We read about it in the paper and our stomachs turn when WTI drops to historically unseen, sub-zero prices, and our favorite refiner's stock drops 10% in a single day. But have you ever wondered what that relationship really looks like? Can we put a number to it and claim that it makes statistical sense? Can we use it to guide our future capital allocation decisions? The goal of this first section is to put some of these conventional theories to test and help answer the questions raised earlier.

HFC's profitability is easy to grasp with a little study and is consistent with that of other larger refiners. The following graph outlines key drivers of EBITDA margins.

Figure 1: Refining Segment Earnings Power (Source: Investor Presentation)

Clearly, Gulf Coast 3-2-1 Crack and Brent/WTI Spread are the main suspects. I will not spend time explaining these items as I am assuming the readers are familiar with the terminology (see links if this is Greek to you). A reasonable hypothesis would state that these two variables explain the majority of historical stock price fluctuations. Not so fast, get your stats hats on.

Regression Analysis

A multiple linear regression consisting of ten years of daily data between Gulf Coast 3-2-1 Crack, Brent/WTI Spread, and HFC's end day closing price, yields a miserable 3.54% R squared with some questionably high p values on the Brent/WTI spread. En Ingles, por favor? The 3-2-1 Crack and Brent/WTI spread only explain 3.54% of HFC's stock price movement over the last ten years. The correlation factor, Multiple R, is only 19%. Well, that is not of much help. Shouldn't these two key drivers of profitability explain a bit more about HFC's stock price?

To help put this data in a visual form, see Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Daily Gulf Coast 3-2-1 Crack, Brent/WTI Spread and HFC End of Day Stock Price from 4/26/2010 to 4/17/20 (Source: EIA & FRED Add In, Macrotrends)

It is important to understand how crude this analysis is, no pun intended. Between 48% and 56% of HFC's daily crude input comes from Permian and Canadian crude. The entire feedstock is broken up between three separate regions: Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain. All three regions source different types of inland crude which are all priced based on Cushing WTI, but daily prices do vary from Cushing WTI. On the flip side, those same three regions have their own gasoline and diesel differentials to the Gulf Coast prices. This enables HFC to have a unique 3-2-1 Crack profile for each region it serves. Therefore, keep in mind that this analysis is somewhat high level but still sufficient in helping explain the relationships between variables as they are all correlated to each other. At this level of detail, the data is also somewhat sparse with Canadian, West Texas Sour, and Wyoming Sweet prices being quoted in months, instead of days as it is the case with other data points.

Let us move on with the fine-tuning of our regression model. Adding a time variable into the mix significantly improves the relationship to 41%. This is because we do have evidence that stocks generally inch up over time and it is fair to assume that companies like HFC do make themselves better by operational improvements and the like.

The last leg of this journey is to let the software run iterations until the best solution is found and prevent someone like me from making blunders in the process. I did throw the infamous RIN prices into the mix as they do have a significant impact on HFC's profitability. Another important determinant of the Company's financial success is its average annual refinery utilization rate. The final set of independent variables attempting to explain the stock price fluctuations over the last ten years is: WTI, Brent, Time, HFC's avg. annual utilization, 3-2-1 Crack (Gulf Coast), RIN, West Texas Sour, Wyoming Sweet, and WCS (Western Canadian Select, or Canadian Heavy Crude). The results are presented in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Regression Output, 10-year daily data

Let us focus on items highlighted in yellow. Time, WCS, RIN, Utilization Rate, WTI, West Texas Sour, Wyoming Sweet, and 3-2-1 crack explain around 66% of variation in HFC's stock price over the last ten years. Not too bad. Standard error, a measure of the average difference between actual and predicted values, equals 7.8 which is high (read, not great). Multiple R, the correlation factor, is 81%. Note that all p values are statistically significant and that the model ignored Brent variable as statistically insignificant.

The scatterplot graph confirms that our model is a bit all over the place, with some significant deviations in output. The X-axis represents HFC's stock price and Y-axis represents the difference between HFC's actual stock price and the stock price as predicted by the regression analysis.

Figure 4: Scatterplot Residual vs. Fit Values

Before jumping to any rash conclusions, let us step back and look at a very fundamental chart. Figure 5 compares HFC's daily stock prices with daily prices of WTI and Brent over the last ten years.

Figure 5: Brent, WTI, HFC - 10 Year Historical Prices, Trend Analysis (Source: Macrotrends)

I would make an argument that HFC was very much decoupled with WTI and Brent from 2010 to mid-2017. Starting in June of 2017, the Company's stock moved in line with these two major benchmarks. This begs the question: 'Why'? One potential answer takes us on a trip down memory lane. Who was HollyFrontier in 2010? Well, for starters, the Company was called 'Frontier Oil Corporation' and it was working on finalizing a merger with Holly Corporation at the end of 2011. Frontier ran only three refineries and had a daily capacity of 187,000 barrels per day (bpd), almost a third of today's capacity. Revenues were only $5.8 billion with total assets of $2.2 billion. Fast forward to today and you have five complex refineries processing 457,000 bpd, revenues of $17.5 billion, and total assets of $12.2 billion. HFC is no longer a small, high-growth refiner. However, the period from 2010-2015 was marked with relatively high oil prices and the Company enjoyed wide 3-2-1 crack spreads along with high sale prices. With 2016 revenue dropping 20% compared to 2015, we note the sensitivity to the prices of oil. During 2016, both volume of barrels sold, and sale prices were down heavily due to sharp contraction in both WTI and Brent. Perhaps this event served as a wake-up call to investors to start trading HFC based on WTI/Brent prices or so it appears on the surface. Figure 6 below applies the same trend analysis across HFC's peer group.

Figure 6: HFC Peer Group Trend Analysis - Stock Price vs. WTI & Brent (Source: Macrotrends)

We note the same trend which unravels something that has not been discussed and is not part of the regression model - investor sentiment. The period of extremely high oil prices kept fueling an ever-increasing growth in stock prices, extrapolating the assumption that good times will last in perpetuity. A sudden change in the wind via a sharp drop in oil prices shifted things around. The punch bowl is gone, and it is time to pay attention to how sensitive these types of businesses are to prices of oil. This should have been the case in the first place.

Let us assume for a moment that investors suddenly become more 'rational' and start trading refiner stocks in line with trends in WTI/Brent. I was never a fan of this approach to start with, as it is far removed from the fundamental analysis and too short sighted. Using this as a stepping stone for our modeling purposes, let us re-run the regression using the newly established time frame of 6/1/17 to 4/17/20. The result is a working model with R squared of 81% and key independent variables explaining HFC's stock variation as follows: Wyoming Sweet, WCS, RIN, West Texas Sour, WTI, and Time. The correlation, Multiple R, of these variables with HFC's stock price is now 90% - much more like it. To bridge the gap and explain the other 19% of HFC's stock fluctuation, we can assume two things: A gap in the source data used and lack of detailed 3-2-1 Crack spreads within each of the three regions mentioned earlier and some form of a behavioral finance theory (e.g. markets can be irrational at times). We will circle back to this version of the regression model in a later section where we discuss valuation.

Competitive Advantage

I utilize a quantitative approach based on over a dozen financial and efficiency ratios to determine if a company deserves a moat rating. The following output presents the findings of this analysis using the data over the last ten years:

Figure 7: Competitive Moat Rating

I would say the Company has at least a narrow moat if not a full-blown wide moat. It is worth mentioning that Valero (NYSE:VLO), Phillips (NYSE:PSX), and Marathon (NYSE:MRO) are about 6.0x bigger in terms of the top line compared to HFC. This is significant considering that refining profitability is partly defined by refining capacity, complexity of refineries, and utilization rates. The aforementioned three competitors have significantly higher refining capacity with Valero processing up to 3.1 million bpd. That is almost seven times HFC's capacity. Yet, over the ten-year period, HFC is standing strong and keeping up with the big boys. Per Morningstar, HFC's refining complexity (ability to process heavier crudes) is the highest of the previously mentioned peer group. HFC has a weighted average complexity ratio of 12.1x compared to 11.3x, 11.4x, and 11.0x of Phillips, Valero, and Marathon, respectively.

Management is another bright spot in HFC's competitive rating analysis. They have kept the balance sheet bulletproof over the years and done a nice job diversifying the business with a recent addition of Petro-Canada Lubricants, making HFC the fourth largest lubricant producer in North America. As of 12/31/2019, HFC's total debt to total assets stood comfortably at 24.4x with interest coverage ratio of 10.35x, making you sleep sound at night.

Another key aspect of HFC's strong competitive moat is the resilience of its earnings. The following figure presents thirty-eight quarters worth of data going back to 2010, with an explanation behind each negative EPS quarter.

Figure 8: EPS Resilience

I am not sure you can paint a better picture. Rain or shine, HFC is making money. The outlined items are truly one-time events, with the first two being related to an unprecedented free fall in oil prices during 2014/2015. On a year over year basis, EPS has always been positive during the last ten years. We also note wide fluctuations in 3-2-1 Cracks and WTI/Brent spreads, with no major impact on earnings. At least for now, it feels like the house always wins. Great news for the shareholder.

The Company has benefited from its well-placed geographical footprint. HFC can access different inland WTI crudes at a nice discount to Cushing WTI. In Q4 2019, the average laid-in crude cost was under WTI by $2.71 in the Rockies, $0.24 in the Mid-Continent, and over WTI by $2.33 in the Southwest region. During the same quarter, 3-2-1 Cracks in the Mid-Continent were $14.57, $27.9 in the Southwest, and $28.36 in the Rockies. These items further boost the margins and enhance HFC's competitive position. In addition, the before mentioned refinery complexity enables it to buy a cheaper, harder to process heavy crude which further improves the margin profile.

RIN costs have been a drag on earnings (RIN costs increase cost of goods sold) over the last ten years and it is exciting to see the Company eliminating these costs in 2022 by constructing a renewable diesel unit at the Navajo refinery. There is no doubt this is money well spent upfront. In the long run, this will further strengthen the competitive moat of the company. We will discuss some potential pitfalls in a bit.

Valuation

For the kicks, let us circle back to our regression model from earlier to attempt to predict the value of HFC stock. Figure 9 shows several valuation scenarios by modeling out different oil prices and RIN costs 365 days from the last date of our data set, which is 4/17/20. For simplicity purposes, all values are rounded, and I just assume a $3 spread on inland WTI over Cushing WTI.

Figure 9: Regression Valuation - HFC Stock

This is a somewhat unorthodox way to value an asset but do keep in mind the power of statistics and its ability to interpret large data sets. As with any model, it is all about assumptions and your projections of the future. George Box said it famously: "All models are wrong, but some are useful". Also, do recall the model did not explain 19% of variations and we pitched that to two different factors, with one of them being behavioral finance. Howard Marks had a good data point in his book, Mastering the Market Cycle, where we learn that market gyrations are equivalent to pendulum swings and prices spend very little time in the mid-point of the pendulum (less than 10% of the time). I have experienced this firsthand back in 2016 when I went long on HFC. I remember being floored when the stock reached $81.65 on 6/1/2018. For reference, prices reached a low of $22 during 2016. That is a real-life pendulum swing example. In the meantime, the Company fundamentals hardly changed and as we have seen, it kept plugging along just fine. I have valued HFC around $50 in 2016, and I am sticking with the same range now. And yes, I have refreshed my DCF model since then.

Risks

It is all about the inland crude spreads and 3-2-1 Cracks. A shift in domestic supply and demand for crude oil could flip the spreads against the Company and have a negative impact on margins. If we somehow experience a Brent/WTI pricing reversal, where WTI becomes more expensive than Brent, that will have a major impact on the Company. Gasoline prices are mainly driven by Brent, as shown in this study conducted by EIA. With recent OPEC price wars and extreme volatility, it is hard to imagine what the future holds. There is no doubt we will continue to see more volatility down the road, and we expect to see the WTI/Brent chart meander for a while. Electric and autonomous non-internal combustion engine vehicles present an obvious danger to the Company and its products over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.